Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth waterfront redevelopment gets long-awaited approval: What to know

By Jeff McMenemy, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
PORTSMOUTH — By a razor-thin margin, the Historic District Commission voted to approve a major, long-debated redevelopment project along North Mill Pond.

The commission voted 4-3 Wednesday night to grant a certificate of approval for the project. It includes a five-story 124-room hotel and a four-story mixed-use building, which will feature a penthouse, 32 market-rate apartments on the upper floors and commercial uses on the ground floor.

The project, which is being developed by XSS Hotels and Procon, calls for demolishing three existing buildings along Maplewood and Raynes avenues, and replacing them with the two new buildings.

The project — which has been criticized at times by HDC and community members because of its size — will also include a half-acre community park along the waterfront and a restored viewing pier.

HDC Chair Jon Wyckoff voted to grant the certificate of approval, along with Vice Chair Reagan Ruedig, Commissioner Martin Ryan and City Councilor Rich Blalock, who also serves on the HDC, according to Nicholas Cracknell, the city’s principal planner.

Commissioners Dan Brown, Margot Doering and David Adams voted against it, Cracknell said.

What historic board members say about project

Ryan, who made the motion to grant the certificate of approval for the project, noted the project’s review has been “a long process.”

“I think the project has gotten a lot better, and the architecture has gotten a lot better,” Ryan said during the HDC’s Wednesday meeting at City Hall. “I say the massing’s fine, others say it’s not.”

He stated that the two new buildings will be located on “a very large lot” but stressed “it is the North End, there are buildings very similar in scale and height in the North End.

“If you care about sustainability, you put more mass on smaller sites,” he added. “I’m very pleased with where we are at this point.”

The city’s North End has been the epicenter of recent major development in Portsmouth, especially along North Mill Pond.

Blalock pointed to the development’s potential of opening up access for the public to the waterfront.

“It’s sad to me to think there is this waterfront in downtown Portsmouth that nobody can use, nobody can enjoy,” he said Wednesday.

“I believe the massing of these buildings fits,” Blalock said, pointing to letters the commission received in support of the project.

Ruedig, who at times has been critical of both the design and massing of the redevelopment project, acknowledged “there’s been a lot of discussion about everything.”

“I’ve gone back and forth with this but I think the design has come a long way and it’s much more interesting, and it is compatible with the buildings that are there now in the North End,” she said. “This is what the character of this neighborhood is now.”

Brown complimented the changes made by the development team to the four-story mixed-use building with a penthouse.

But he said the size of the hotel “makes me worry that it’s too much mass.”

Developers 'thrilled with the outcome'

Architect Carla Goodknight stated Thursday that “the Historic District Commission joined members of the public to contribute valuable time and effort toward the evolution of our Raynes Avenue project during the past several months.”

“We appreciate that input and utilized it to create options that addressed the concerns of both the commission and the residents that took time to weigh in,” she said Thursday in response to a request for comment after the commission’s approval.

“As a result, the final building designs are aligned as closely as possible with the expectations of the various participants. We trust that the project will do justice to its prominent location in the North End and provide residents and visitors with a vibrant storefront and a public park connection to the Historic North Mill pond.”

Eben Tormey, a project manager for XSS Hotels, said the company was “obviously thrilled with the outcome last night and look forward to moving this project forward.”

Tormey stated that the two new buildings “will complement the other recently constructed and approved buildings in the North End and replace underutilized and unsightly buildings on the site.”

“We are very excited about this project and the opportunity to turn a long neglected stretch of the North Mill Pond waterfront into a welcoming and safe place for the public to enjoy,” he said in part in a statement issued Thursday.

He credited the work done on the project with the HDC through what he described as a “collaborative process.”

“In particular, we’re excited about the final design of the portion of the mixed use building fronting on Maplewood Avenue that will be a signature gateway building entering into the city and the North End,” he said. “After hundreds of years of negative impacts on the North Mill Pond from historical uses on these parcels, improvements from this proposed project will enhance and protect the (pond) for years to come.”

Before Wednesday’s vote, Cracknell said many community members have referenced an illustration included in the city’s 2015 vision plan when arguing how the site should be developed.

There are 10 buildings in the illustration, but six or seven “are within the 100-foot buffer (to North Mill Pond), which has become a big point of contention in the community,” he said.

“So the applicants made it very clear at the beginning of this process … they chose to pull themselves out of the 100-foot buffer because of that current concern,” Cracknell said.

“You can’t have it both ways. It has to be either spread out with a clear stepping down as we wanted but then you’ve got to let them to work in the buffer zone,” he explained.

Opponents speak out again, point to Planning Board rehearing

The commission on Wednesday again heard from a number of residents opposed to the project.

Liza Hewitt told the commission “you do not need to approve this project if it is not completely right for Portsmouth.”

“You can say no, the developers are counting on wearing you down,” she said. “Please don’t let that happen by voting for a project that isn’t right for Portsmouth.”

She reminded the commission that they have “the ability to prevent yet another monster building from being built in the wrong location.”

Resident Jim Lee also spoke in opposition to the project, stating “if you’re driving down the streets where those buildings are proposed to be, the only way you can see the sky is if you look straight up.”

He pointed to the city’s 400th anniversary in 2023 and questioned why the commission would allow developers to “put up a bunch of huge new buildings where they shouldn’t be.”

Attorney Duncan MacCallum, who has led a group of residents in opposition to the development, called the project “too big, it’s too massive, it’s too obtrusive, it sticks out like a sore thumb and it isn’t consistent with the historic character of its setting.”

“These buildings do not belong here and I urge you to disapprove the project,” he said.

MacCallum reminded the commission the city's Planning Board granted a rehearing on the site plan approval for the project.

When that rehearing is held, he said, “I expect to win.”

A Rockingham County Superior Court judge has issued a stay on any Planning Board proceedings related to the development.

