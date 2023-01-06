ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palisades Park, NJ

Palisades Park vote fraud charges dropped against former councilwoman and mayoral hopeful

By Kristie Cattafi, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

PALISADES PARK — The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office has dropped charges against a former councilwoman accused of vote fraud.

State Superior Court Judge Anthony Gallina had found probable cause for the charge two weeks before the November election, in which Republican Councilwoman Stephanie Jang was a mayoral challenger.

The complaint was filed by David Lorenzo in April, claiming Jang violated voting laws in June 2020, when Jang was running as a challenger in the Democratic primary for a council seat. Lorenzo is the president of the Palisades Park Democratic Club and is the borough administrator.

Jang has since switched parties and was the Republican mayoral candidate in November's election, in which she lost to Democrat and current Councilman Chong “Paul” Kim by 256 votes.

The Prosecutor's Office notified Jang on Jan. 3 that "Prosecution of the indictable complaint has been administratively terminated by this office."

Jang's attorney John Azzarello said this was the outcome they were expecting.

"Unfortunately for her, the determination was made after the election," he said.

Lorenzo said the prosecutor's decision was "surprising."

"I wish her the best of luck, but unfortunately it's a blow to the integrity of elections," Lorenzo said. "Unfortunately, it doesn't do well for the electoral process. The case spoke for itself."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hk64W_0k5TE2Qf00

Related: Vote fraud claims spur investigation in Palisades Park

After a nearly two-hour hearing on Oct. 20, Gallina found probable cause for the charge, which is a third-degree indictable offense.

On June 11, 2020, Jang allegedly violated vote-by-mail laws when she entered the Palisades Park senior center building and helped people with their vote-by-mail ballots while she was a candidate. Jang denied wrongdoing at the time, saying she was a frequent visitor to the center, and any help she offered with ballots was "by the book."

New Jersey law says: "In no event may a candidate for election provide such assistance, nor may any person, at the time of providing such assistance, campaign or electioneer on behalf of any candidate."

The Board of Elections investigated the complaint at the time.

"The facts alleged in the complaint mirrored the exact allegations that the election board put into a report and sent for review to the Prosecutor's Office two years ago," Azzarello said. "To then file a citizen complaint is a clear misuse of the judicial system and the Prosecutor's Office."

Azzarello said the system was exploited for political gain and fears that this could be a tool used to influence future elections throughout the state unless more checks and balances are put in place.

Immediately after the probable cause decision, Azzarello said, flyers were sent to every home in Palisades Park with the court document from the probable cause hearing.

"It was a close election, and the Democratic Party used the judicial system to do the work for them," Azzarello said. "We can't turn back the clock, but there is a problem here that needs to be fixed. I don't think you can look at that as a pure and fair election. Who is to stop someone from doing this every election?"

Azzarello said Jang feels it's a "bittersweet" victory.

"She feels vindicated and grateful but is bitter because she doesn't feel like she had a fair and square shot to win the mayoral election," he said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Palisades Park vote fraud charges dropped against former councilwoman and mayoral hopeful

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Republican Leader George Gilmore Drops Lawsuit Against Fellow Republicans Dasti and McGuckin

FREEHOLD - On January 6, 2023, Ocean County Republican Chairman George Gilmore moved to dismiss his lawsuit against Ocean County attorneys and Republican leaders, Jerry Dasti and Greg McGuckin, just moments before Monmouth County Assignment Judge Lisa P. Thornton was to issue her ruling on Dasti and McGuckin’s Motion to Dismiss.  The suit was dismissed with prejudice. Gilmore, in the suit filed last August, after his upset victory to reclaim the Ocean County GOP chairmanship, sought to have Dasti, the former Ocean GOP Finance Committee Chairman, and McGuckin, a State Assemblyman, reimburse the Ocean GOP for donations to McGuckin’s campaign account...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Dover Alderman resigns

Adrian Ballesteros resigned his seat on the Dover Board of Alderman last night with one year remaining on his term, setting up an intra-party fight to fill his seat. Ballesteros has moved to California and had been commuting back to Dover for occasional alderman meetings. The Dover Democratic county committee...
DOVER, NJ
Hudson Reporter

HCDO announces endorsements for legislature and county executive

Numerous Hudson County Democratic leaders and hundreds of supporters showed up on Saturday, January 7 for the official announcement of the party’s endorsements for the new 32nd and 33rd Legislative District seats post-legislative redistricting and for County Executive in the June Democratic Primary. Hudson County Democratic Organization Chairman (HCDO)...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students

HOBOKEN, NJ – A former New Jersey school teacher is going to prison for eight years after being convicted of assaulting girls in the high schools where he formerly worked. Francisco Realpe, a Hudson County teacher, was sentenced to New Jersey State Prison on Friday, January 6, 2023, for sexually assaulting two female high school students. On Thursday, June 20, 2022, Realpe, 46, of Hoboken, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(3). Both counts will be sentenced to four years each. He has forfeited his right to current and future public employment, and a The post New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOBOKEN, NJ
insidernj.com

Political Movement in the Hudson County ‘Heartbeat of New Jersey’

JERSEY CITY – When redistricting put political heavyweights Nick Sacco and Brian Stack in the same 33rd District, the question was, what happens now?. Sacco and Stack are both state senators and mayors of North Bergen and Union City respectively. The similar-looking towns are across Kennedy Boulevard from each other, which set up the prospect of a nasty border war in this year’s primary.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County government reorganizes for 2023

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Commissioner John Krickus was sworn in last week as the 2023 Director of the Board of County Commissioners after fellow board members Douglas Cabana, Thomas Mastrangelo and Christine Myers were sworn in to new, three-year terms and Morris County Sheriff James Gannon was sworn into another term.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New York Post

NYC grocers’ simple fix for serial shoplifters: Will lawmakers listen?

New York City’s grocers, large and small, have a simple ask of the state Legislature: Fix the law that gives carte blanche to serial shoplifters. As The Post’s Lisa Fickenscher reports, Collective Action to Protect our Stores represents nearly 4,000 shops across the city. It has several requests of law enforcement as well as lawmakers, but the central one is to target serial shoplifters by allowing multiple “small” offenses to add up to a major one. That is: Reformers guaranteed that no one would be jailed, let alone imprisoned, for thefts under $1,000. CAPS wants serial thefts that add up to over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Arrest Made In Armed Bank Robbery

FREEHOLD – A Middlesex County man has been arrested and criminally charged in connection with a bank robbery that took place in Middletown late last month, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday. Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy is charged with first-degree Armed Robbery. At 10:43...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Narcotics Task Force arrest man on drug charges

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man is facing a slew of drug charges in Morris County, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Jimmy Taveras-Rodriguez, 26, of Newark was arrested in Morristown on Jan. 6 for the alleged distribution over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl, Carroll said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

UPDATE: Centenary University president’s wife has died following hit-and-run crash in Hackettstown, driver charged

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Centenary University First Lady Jeanne Murphy, wife of President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D., passed away on Sunday after a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 7 while on her morning walk in Hackettstown, according to Centenary University. Jeanne (Picariello) Murphy, 70, from Hackettstown was...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
yonkerstimes.com

Hispanic Democrats of Westchester “Have Reached a Tipping Point,” “Ready to Fight for Our Seat at the Table” & Challenge Incumbent Dems in 2023 Primaries

As a sign of their strength in population and in politics, the Hispanic Democrats of Westchester released a statment that they will be running “an unprecedented number” of democratic candidates for office in Westchester, including running demcoratic primaries against incumbents. Perhaps the biggest primary challenge will come in...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy