Palisades Park vote fraud charges dropped against former councilwoman and mayoral hopeful

PALISADES PARK — The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office has dropped charges against a former councilwoman accused of vote fraud.

State Superior Court Judge Anthony Gallina had found probable cause for the charge two weeks before the November election, in which Republican Councilwoman Stephanie Jang was a mayoral challenger.

The complaint was filed by David Lorenzo in April, claiming Jang violated voting laws in June 2020, when Jang was running as a challenger in the Democratic primary for a council seat. Lorenzo is the president of the Palisades Park Democratic Club and is the borough administrator.

Jang has since switched parties and was the Republican mayoral candidate in November's election, in which she lost to Democrat and current Councilman Chong “Paul” Kim by 256 votes.

The Prosecutor's Office notified Jang on Jan. 3 that "Prosecution of the indictable complaint has been administratively terminated by this office."

Jang's attorney John Azzarello said this was the outcome they were expecting.

"Unfortunately for her, the determination was made after the election," he said.

Lorenzo said the prosecutor's decision was "surprising."

"I wish her the best of luck, but unfortunately it's a blow to the integrity of elections," Lorenzo said. "Unfortunately, it doesn't do well for the electoral process. The case spoke for itself."

After a nearly two-hour hearing on Oct. 20, Gallina found probable cause for the charge, which is a third-degree indictable offense.

On June 11, 2020, Jang allegedly violated vote-by-mail laws when she entered the Palisades Park senior center building and helped people with their vote-by-mail ballots while she was a candidate. Jang denied wrongdoing at the time, saying she was a frequent visitor to the center, and any help she offered with ballots was "by the book."

New Jersey law says: "In no event may a candidate for election provide such assistance, nor may any person, at the time of providing such assistance, campaign or electioneer on behalf of any candidate."

The Board of Elections investigated the complaint at the time.

"The facts alleged in the complaint mirrored the exact allegations that the election board put into a report and sent for review to the Prosecutor's Office two years ago," Azzarello said. "To then file a citizen complaint is a clear misuse of the judicial system and the Prosecutor's Office."

Azzarello said the system was exploited for political gain and fears that this could be a tool used to influence future elections throughout the state unless more checks and balances are put in place.

Immediately after the probable cause decision, Azzarello said, flyers were sent to every home in Palisades Park with the court document from the probable cause hearing.

"It was a close election, and the Democratic Party used the judicial system to do the work for them," Azzarello said. "We can't turn back the clock, but there is a problem here that needs to be fixed. I don't think you can look at that as a pure and fair election. Who is to stop someone from doing this every election?"

Azzarello said Jang feels it's a "bittersweet" victory.

"She feels vindicated and grateful but is bitter because she doesn't feel like she had a fair and square shot to win the mayoral election," he said.

