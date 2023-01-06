Read full article on original website
Related
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
The NYS Department Of Labor Reminds Employers To Display New Veterans’ Benefits And Services Poster In Workplaces Across New York State
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL), in partnership with the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services (NYS DVS), today announced that all New York State employers with more than 50 employees are now required to display a new Veterans’ Benefits & Services poster.
The Deadliest Road in New York State
Many people take driving for granted, since we do it on a daily basis. Driving to work, driving to get groceries or seeing friends; we all have to do it and it's just a regular aspect of our lives. However, driving-related accidents continue to be a problem around the country,...
New Law Bans Certain Laundry Detergent And Cleaners In New York State
A new law went into effect recently in New York State that bans certain laundry detergents and cleaning products in New York State. If you are partial to a particular detergent or household cleaner brand, you may have to find a replacement if they don't conform to the new law.
Saratogian
AG James and CFPB sue auto lender for cheating thousands of New Yorkers
NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently sued Credit Acceptance Corporation (CAC), one of the nation’s largest subprime auto lenders, for deceiving thousands of low-income New Yorkers into high-interest car loans. The lawsuit alleges that CAC pushed unaffordable loans onto tens of thousands of low-income consumers throughout the state without considering their ability to repay their loans in full. CAC misstated key terms on loan agreements, including the principal and interest amounts, and did not disclose thousands of dollars in credit charges.
New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program
Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
One-day marriage officiant license in New York: What you need to know to apply, and about the new law
In late March 2023, any adult will be able to apply to officiate a wedding in New York state, opening the doors for family, friends or just about anyone to help the betrothed tie the knot. That privilege was previously only afforded clergy, judges and elected officials in the Empire...
Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Kathy Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?
Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
Wait A Minute- These Are Illegal On Roads In Upstate New York?
While driving through out the Utica, Rome and Upstate New York region, have you ever wondered if red light cameras were legal or illegal? We have the answer. What Are The Laws On Traffic Cameras In New York State?. Honestly, this law is pretty easy to follow. Outside of New...
Proposed energy shift could mean all-electric buildings in NYS
December's deadly winter storm could create change at the state level. It could disrupt plans for New York to eliminate all gas, oil and other natural fuel options from your home.
Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State
There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
New York State Plans To Spend $300 Million On Elevators
Governor Kathy Hochul announced today, Friday, January 6, 2023, that New York State will spend $300 million to replace elevators in 20 buildings. Phase I of the project has begun. Gov. Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and interim New York City Housing Authority CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt say work...
Undetectable Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes
An undetectable cancer-causing gas has been found in an alarming number of homes in New York State. Here's how you can protect yourself and your family. A new report says Randon has been detected in many homes across New York State. Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes.
Runaways In New York State Can Now Make Decisions Without Parents’ Permission
Runaways and homeless kids in New York State can now make some major decisions without their parents' permission. A new law was recently signed by Governor Kathy Hochul that gives certain youth the ability to bypass consulting their guardians to make important choices. Do Minors Need Parental Permission For Healthcare...
WRGB
Affordability and renewability: state leaders talk costs of climate action legislation
CAPITAL REGION (WRBG) — By the year 2030, New York state leaders have set a goal of achieving 70 percent renewable energy, and 3 million electric vehicles on the roads. Those are just a few of the multi-decade Climate Leadership Protection Act plan to combat climate change. CBS spoke...
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program
The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
11 Dangerous Cities With Most Gun Violence In New York State
Let's be honest, there are some dangerous and violent areas around New York State. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent crimes committed with a firearm. New York State and the FBI use seven Index...
New NY law bans sale of certain laundry detergents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York — but they can still be found being stocked on store shelves. The New York State Department of Conservation officially established a legal...
Be ready New Yorkers: Jared Polis sending more migrants from Colorado -- What will it cost you?
New York has received more than 30,000 immigrants so far, and there are so many issues to deal with. Thankfully, Kathy Hochul has made some quick decisions for asylum seekers. One of them is providing them with millions every single year. Of course, the aim is to help them improve their living conditions and to allow them to settle in different parts of New York without any major issues.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0