R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
The Deadliest Road in New York State

Many people take driving for granted, since we do it on a daily basis. Driving to work, driving to get groceries or seeing friends; we all have to do it and it's just a regular aspect of our lives. However, driving-related accidents continue to be a problem around the country,...
Saratogian

AG James and CFPB sue auto lender for cheating thousands of New Yorkers

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently sued Credit Acceptance Corporation (CAC), one of the nation’s largest subprime auto lenders, for deceiving thousands of low-income New Yorkers into high-interest car loans. The lawsuit alleges that CAC pushed unaffordable loans onto tens of thousands of low-income consumers throughout the state without considering their ability to repay their loans in full. CAC misstated key terms on loan agreements, including the principal and interest amounts, and did not disclose thousands of dollars in credit charges.
R.A. Heim

New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program

Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
Mark Star

Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Kathy Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?

Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State

There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program

The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
NEW YORK STATE
Mark Star

Be ready New Yorkers: Jared Polis sending more migrants from Colorado -- What will it cost you?

New York has received more than 30,000 immigrants so far, and there are so many issues to deal with. Thankfully, Kathy Hochul has made some quick decisions for asylum seekers. One of them is providing them with millions every single year. Of course, the aim is to help them improve their living conditions and to allow them to settle in different parts of New York without any major issues.
COLORADO STATE
Buffalo NY
