Morrisdale, PA

West Branch announces Hall of Fame inductees and Hall of Fame events

By Special to The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 4 days ago
BELOIT – The West Branch Hall of Fame Committee will induct four new members to the Hall of Fame this month.

The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees are: Albert Johnston (1965), Jan Freshley (1970), Dave Rauch (1991), and Louis Ramunno (1966 Aliquippa High School).

The West Branch Alumni Association will host an event honoring the inductees at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in the West Branch High School Cafeteria. The formal induction is free and open to the public.

Following the induction, the new Hall of Fame members will be introduced before the Jan. 20 varsity basketball game between West Branch and Marlington. A reception will be held following the game in the gymnasium across the hall from the Fieldhouse. The reception is open to the public at no charge.

The West Branch Hall of Fame highlights significant athletic accomplishments and/or outstanding contributions to the West Branch community. For more information, call the athletic office at 330-938-4408.

