Harrison Charter Township, MI

Harrison Township hires former Etna trustee John Carlisle to prep for development

By Maria DeVito, Newark Advocate
 4 days ago
Harrison Township has hired a former Etna Township trustee on a part-time basis as it prepares for development along Interstate 70.

John Carlisle was unanimously hired in a Dec. 29 meeting as a part-time employee to assist Harrison Township as it sets up its first joint economic development district, or JEDD, which is an economic development tool that allows townships to collect income tax on commercial properties within a defined area.

Harrison Township Board of Trustees Chairman Mark Van Buren said in an interview that the JEDD is for the 280-acre commercial and industrial development on Outville Road between South Alley in Kirkersville to the north and I-70 to the south. The rezoning of the property was approved by the trustees July 26.

When answering residents' questions about the hire during the board's Jan. 3 meeting, Van Buren said the trustees did not interview anyone else for the position.

"I’m going to tell you the reason why I hired him, he did a good job in Etna Township," he said. "There’s a good revenue stream."

Carlisle, Van Buren said, was selected because of his experience setting up several JEDDs during his tenure as a township trustee.

After the meeting, Van Buren went further, saying they needed to get someone in place quickly.

"We didn’t want to wait two months to interview and it takes somebody who has experience," he said, despite the fact the township did wait six months since the July rezoning to hire Carlisle.

The township has also retained lawyer Peter Griggs from the firm Brosius, Johnson & Griggs, LLC to be involved in the process, Van Buren said.

Carlisle's schedule, Van Buren said, will be flexible and he will be allowed to work up to 30 hours a week. Carlisle will earn $60 per hour for the work but because of his part-time status, he will not receive any other benefits.

Van Buren said the township will be reimbursed for Carlisle's salary.

"The developer pays 100% of these costs. It’s in our development agreement," he said during the meeting.

Carlisle said in a Jan. 4 interview with The Advocate that he wanted the position because he has a passion for township government and wanted to help Harrison Township create more revenue without raising taxes on residents.

"It's very complicated. I feel that I have a lot to bring to the table in negotiating for townships," he said. "You have to understand it and know it because there's so many moving parts within these development agreements and I just like doing it."

Carlisle had 20 years of trustee experience before he lost his 2021 reelection bid. While Carlisle was in office, Etna Township underwent a massive transformation as development boomed with companies such as Amazon, Kohl's and others building distribution centers near I-70.

Carlisle is also suing the Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District and is seeking over $500,000 in back pay, damages and other costs after Licking County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Marcelain invalidated his employment in 2020. Harrison Township is a member of the utility district and has a representative on the three-person board along with Etna Township and the City of Pataskala.

Debra Moore, a Harrison Township resident and member of the Southwest Licking Local Schools Board of Education, asked Van Buren during the Jan. 3 meeting if he was concerned about Carlisle having a conflict because of the ongoing legal fight, and Van Buren said no.

Carlisle also still serves on five JEDD and joint economic development zone boards for Etna Township. He said it's not a conflict to be employed with Harrison Township while being a member of those boards.

"They don't coincide with each other in any way, shape or form," he said. "And if they would have, I would not have accepted the position."

Van Buren said Carlisle will only work on creating the JEDD. Once that is completed, his employment with the township will end. In his experience, Carlisle said a JEDD can be completed as quickly as 90 days, but some have taken up to 210 days.

"You should be able to complete one from start to finish (in) six months or less," he said.

