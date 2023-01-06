ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 1

Sam the Sheepdog
4d ago

For NOW, maybe. I believe the data is old and that if recalculated next year using ONLY 2019-2023 data, you’ll see dramatic improvement over other regions. Why? Because Southerners were LESS likely to be vaccinated than other regions. No, it’s not a lack of education, it’s because most folks here understand that this life in temporal and also distrust due to past, poor decisions by the government. The gullible will be falling off soon and our numbers will improve.

Reply
2
Related
ktmoradio.com

Influenza Cases Lower in Missouri

The latest report from the Missouri Department of Health shows influenza activity remains elevated but getting better in the state. More than 4,000 cases were reported during the week that ended December 31. That’s significantly fewer, however, than the more than 14,000 confirmed cases two weeks before. For the...
MISSOURI STATE
magnoliareporter.com

What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?

For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Changes expected when Arkansas legislators convene

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In addition to several new faces, a few changes are expected when Arkansas lawmakers convene on Jan. 9. According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, more than one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will include new faces. The 94th General Assembly is expected...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Warm start to 2023 in Arkansas: Here's why

ARKANSAS, USA — On January 1st, 2022, Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley saw the first snowflakes of the year. On January 1st, 2023, we smashed records with unusually warm temperatures. For right now, that trend seems to be continuing throughout the rest of the month across most of...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

New faces and changes coming for Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be a few changes and new faces coming to the Arkansas legislature when lawmakers convene on Jan. 9 for the 94th General Assembly. Over one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will be new faces. Some legislators are moving from the House to the Senate while others are leaving due to term limits and the challenges that come with the job.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Tax changes coming for Arkansans

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year comes with new taxes to file, and there will be some changes that can impact you at a federal and state level. An increase was made in the standard deduction for single, head of household, and married filing jointly filers:. Single was raised...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Daily South

8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay

With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Arkansas medical marijuana sales break record in 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The medical marijuana industry continues to thrive in the Natural State. According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Arkansas dispensaries sold 50,547 pounds of marijuana in 2022. That amounts to $273.6 million in sales. Officials said this makes 2022 the largest year...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Proposed Arkansas bill could add public service time for speeding tickets

ARKANSAS, USA — A proposed bill to the Arkansas General Assembly could create increased fines and public service work as punishment for speeding. In addition to any other sentence from a traffic violation, the sentencing court would then assess an additional fine of $250 for driving 25 mph over the speed limit, $500 for going 35 mph over, and $1,000 for violations 45 mph over the designated limit.
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

Tylenol shortage adds to sickly season

​​Parents are contending with strained supplies of children's pain relievers such as Tylenol and Motrin amid a trifecta of early and severe respiratory illnesses. Children's ibuprofen and acetaminophen can help treat fevers, coughs, headaches and other symptoms associated with COVID-19, RSV and the seasonal flu. Threat level: "The demand...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Sarah Huckabee Sanders reveals the most important advice her father has given her

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed the best advice her father, who also served as governor, has given her. "Not just in this job but in everything that I've done, my dad has always given me the same advice," Sanders said. "And that is, be who God has created you to be, don't try to be anything other than that and you'll do just fine."
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday

SUNDAY: A few clouds will linger into Sunday morning, especially in eastern Arkansas. By the afternoon the whole state will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s. It will be breezy with a north wind 5-10 mph. MONDAY: The morning will start frosty wit temperatures in the low 30s....
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas Advocate : Officials seeking federal dollars need Arkansans’ help verifying broadband access

The Arkansas State Broadband Office is urging Arkansans to verify a federal broadband map to ensure the state receives the maximum funding available and that those funds reach regions that need broadband most. The Federal Communications Commission has released a new broadband map showing high-speed internet availability across the country....
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy