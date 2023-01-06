Read full article on original website
Sam the Sheepdog
4d ago
For NOW, maybe. I believe the data is old and that if recalculated next year using ONLY 2019-2023 data, you’ll see dramatic improvement over other regions. Why? Because Southerners were LESS likely to be vaccinated than other regions. No, it’s not a lack of education, it’s because most folks here understand that this life in temporal and also distrust due to past, poor decisions by the government. The gullible will be falling off soon and our numbers will improve.
ktmoradio.com
Influenza Cases Lower in Missouri
The latest report from the Missouri Department of Health shows influenza activity remains elevated but getting better in the state. More than 4,000 cases were reported during the week that ended December 31. That’s significantly fewer, however, than the more than 14,000 confirmed cases two weeks before. For the...
Can You Believe How Many Towns in Arkansas End With ‘Ville’?
I often wondered and maybe you have too, how a town got its name. I do a lot of traveling in Arkansas and I've noticed there sure are a lot of towns that end with the words, "Ville. But it's not just Arkansas it's like that pretty much all across...
magnoliareporter.com
What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?
For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
COVID nearly takes life of 9-month-old Arkansan
136 people entered the Arkansas hospital system with coronavirus last week according to the Arkansas Department of Health. It's the largest one-week increase the agency has reported since last January.
Kait 8
Changes expected when Arkansas legislators convene
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In addition to several new faces, a few changes are expected when Arkansas lawmakers convene on Jan. 9. According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, more than one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will include new faces. The 94th General Assembly is expected...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sanders lays out education, criminal justice road map
Look for fundamental, conservative changes to state policy in the areas of education and public safety, Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders said in a statewide interview that aired Sunday on Talk Business & Politics and Capitol View. Sanders, who will be sworn in as the 47th governor of Arkansas on Tuesday, sat...
5newsonline.com
Warm start to 2023 in Arkansas: Here's why
ARKANSAS, USA — On January 1st, 2022, Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley saw the first snowflakes of the year. On January 1st, 2023, we smashed records with unusually warm temperatures. For right now, that trend seems to be continuing throughout the rest of the month across most of...
Kait 8
New faces and changes coming for Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be a few changes and new faces coming to the Arkansas legislature when lawmakers convene on Jan. 9 for the 94th General Assembly. Over one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will be new faces. Some legislators are moving from the House to the Senate while others are leaving due to term limits and the challenges that come with the job.
Kait 8
Tax changes coming for Arkansans
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year comes with new taxes to file, and there will be some changes that can impact you at a federal and state level. An increase was made in the standard deduction for single, head of household, and married filing jointly filers:. Single was raised...
Arkansas National Guard names new brigadier general
Arkansas has a new brigadier general.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
The Daily South
8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay
With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
Arkansas recovery group using settlement money to fight opioid addiction
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the battle against opioid addiction in Arkansas continues, the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership (ARORP) has stepped up to provide some much-needed assistance. Back in November, ARORP announced its plans to disperse money from an opioid settlement. "Arkansas is still number two in opioids as...
KYTV
Arkansas medical marijuana sales break record in 2022
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The medical marijuana industry continues to thrive in the Natural State. According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Arkansas dispensaries sold 50,547 pounds of marijuana in 2022. That amounts to $273.6 million in sales. Officials said this makes 2022 the largest year...
Arkansas lotteries, Mega Millions jackpot, LOTTO at record-setting amounts
State officials say that Arkansas players could win record-setting amounts for winning lottery games this week.
Proposed Arkansas bill could add public service time for speeding tickets
ARKANSAS, USA — A proposed bill to the Arkansas General Assembly could create increased fines and public service work as punishment for speeding. In addition to any other sentence from a traffic violation, the sentencing court would then assess an additional fine of $250 for driving 25 mph over the speed limit, $500 for going 35 mph over, and $1,000 for violations 45 mph over the designated limit.
Tylenol shortage adds to sickly season
Parents are contending with strained supplies of children's pain relievers such as Tylenol and Motrin amid a trifecta of early and severe respiratory illnesses. Children's ibuprofen and acetaminophen can help treat fevers, coughs, headaches and other symptoms associated with COVID-19, RSV and the seasonal flu. Threat level: "The demand...
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders reveals the most important advice her father has given her
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed the best advice her father, who also served as governor, has given her. "Not just in this job but in everything that I've done, my dad has always given me the same advice," Sanders said. "And that is, be who God has created you to be, don't try to be anything other than that and you'll do just fine."
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
SUNDAY: A few clouds will linger into Sunday morning, especially in eastern Arkansas. By the afternoon the whole state will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s. It will be breezy with a north wind 5-10 mph. MONDAY: The morning will start frosty wit temperatures in the low 30s....
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Officials seeking federal dollars need Arkansans’ help verifying broadband access
The Arkansas State Broadband Office is urging Arkansans to verify a federal broadband map to ensure the state receives the maximum funding available and that those funds reach regions that need broadband most. The Federal Communications Commission has released a new broadband map showing high-speed internet availability across the country....
