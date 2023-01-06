Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging seeks volunteers for advisory committee
The Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions across the region for Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties for the Community Advisory Committee. “The purpose of this committee is to improve the quality of life and quality of care...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
Kinston PD asking for residents’ feedback
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has released a feedback survey to be completed by the city’s residents. The online survey asks questions about crime in Kinston. The survey focuses on how safe citizens feel in Kinston, and other crime-related issues. Keith Goyette, Interim Police Chief at the Kinston Police Department, said, “We […]
neusenews.com
House of Ink opens in Kinston
The House of Ink, located at 111 N. Queen Street in Kinston held its grand opening on Friday. Owner Brandon Corey has previously owned and operated House of Ink in Greenville and Bubba’s Smokehouse. “House of Ink has moved back home to Kinston, NC and will be opening for...
WRAL
Family-owned Henderson businesses with a national presence are committed to community
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When most people think about Henderson, NC, the first things that come to mind are its great location, picturesque landscape, and a plethora of outdoor activities. While Henderson is known for its recreational lake assets and small-town charm, it has also proven to be a time-tested location where local businesses have been able to find national success. While some businesses are just discovering Henderson with its small-town atmosphere and convenient proximity to I-85 and major cities like Raleigh, many businesses have been calling Henderson home for generations such as Alumadock and Hoyle’s Tire and Axle. These businesses, both with national distribution, use their impact to give back to the community that helped them succeed.
WITN
Sheriff: Fight between cheerleaders leads to school resource officer being stabbed
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff said his deputies are investigating after he said a fight involving cheerleaders led to a school resource officer being stabbed. Washington County Sheriff Johnny Barnes said that it happened at a basketball game Friday night at Washington County High School. Barnes said...
WRAL
New lanes on the horizon for 2023
The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since 1998, but the state...
WRAL
From Wayne County to Hollywood: Remembering Johnny Grant, honorary Mayor of Hollywood
From Wayne County to Hollywood. Scott Mason profiles a man known as the Hollywood Mayor on this the anniversary of his death. From Wayne County to Hollywood. Scott Mason profiles a man known as the Hollywood Mayor on this the anniversary of his death. Reporter: Scott MasonPhotographer: Sean BraswellWeb Editor:...
Egg prices are leaving consumers, businesses with sticker shock
It's about supply but not the supply chain.
outerbanksvoice.com
Missing Williamston man found dead in Manteo; details unclear
Details are not immediately available, but according to multiple reports, a Williamston man was found deceased in Manteo on Jan. 5. A social media post by the young man’s aunt was circulated on social media in the Manteo and larger Outer Banks area on Jan. 7. Hope Coffield Harris...
NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set a futon on fire on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Street on Feb. 15, 2002.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Sheriff’s Office issues statement on missing man found dead in Manteo, says foul play not indicated
On the night of Jan. 7, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office released this statement about the discovery of the body of 19-year-old DeVuan Bland in Manteo on Jan. 5. On December 14th, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., a vehicle was found unoccupied on the Washington Baum Bridge in Dare County, NC just before the hump, westbound.
2 years after Jan. 6 attack, some in NC say attempts to overthrow the US are ‘ongoing’
The group Democracy Out Loud held a rally outside the federal building on New Bern Avenue to remember the events of that day and to voice ongoing concerns.
Capital murder charges dismissed against 2 men, both later found dead.
Halifax, NC-Relatives of four elderly people murdered in cold blood were in shock when then Halifax County District Attorney Valerie Asbell dismissed capital murder charges against three of the four men charged in the quadruple cold-blooded killing of their loved ones.
WITN
UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
Police: Man hospitalized in Goldsboro stabbing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Goldsboro police are investigating after finding a man with stab wounds at UNC Health Wayne on Saturday night. Officers responded to the hospital on Wayne Memorial Drive just after 8 p.m., when they learned Jacquarius Sequan Howell arrived to the hospital's emergency area with life-threatening stab wounds.
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Card theft; defrauding innkeeper
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. On November 30 around 10 a.m. a man and woman took a victim’s financial card from their purse and used it without permission. The crime occurred at a business in the area of Premier Boulevard. Police...
cbs17
NC town loses water for 2nd time since Christmas, businesses impacted
SPRING HOPE N.C. (WNCN) – Leaders in Spring Hope said on Friday that the town needs to see promised funding in order to permanently fix an aging water system. The town’s public works director, Bobby Ball, said Duke Energy Crews accidentally drilled into a water pipe Thursday. “It...
NC man used apps on smartphone to steal $40,000 from victim, deputies say
The victim told deputies that $40,000 was taken via apps on the victim's smartphone, the news release said.
Two La Grange men charged after robbery leads to foot chase with shots fired
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two La Grange men were arrested after a Sunday morning robbery led to a foot chase in which shots were fired by one of the suspects, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. Keith Sherrod Bizzell Jr., 20, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession […]
