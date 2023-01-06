ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

thecoastlandtimes.com

Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

Kinston PD asking for residents’ feedback

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has released a feedback survey to be completed by the city’s residents. The online survey asks questions about crime in Kinston. The survey focuses on how safe citizens feel in Kinston, and other crime-related issues. Keith Goyette, Interim Police Chief at the Kinston Police Department, said, “We […]
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

House of Ink opens in Kinston

The House of Ink, located at 111 N. Queen Street in Kinston held its grand opening on Friday. Owner Brandon Corey has previously owned and operated House of Ink in Greenville and Bubba’s Smokehouse. “House of Ink has moved back home to Kinston, NC and will be opening for...
KINSTON, NC
WRAL

Family-owned Henderson businesses with a national presence are committed to community

This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When most people think about Henderson, NC, the first things that come to mind are its great location, picturesque landscape, and a plethora of outdoor activities. While Henderson is known for its recreational lake assets and small-town charm, it has also proven to be a time-tested location where local businesses have been able to find national success. While some businesses are just discovering Henderson with its small-town atmosphere and convenient proximity to I-85 and major cities like Raleigh, many businesses have been calling Henderson home for generations such as Alumadock and Hoyle’s Tire and Axle. These businesses, both with national distribution, use their impact to give back to the community that helped them succeed.
HENDERSON, NC
WRAL

New lanes on the horizon for 2023

The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since 1998, but the state...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Missing Williamston man found dead in Manteo; details unclear

Details are not immediately available, but according to multiple reports, a Williamston man was found deceased in Manteo on Jan. 5. A social media post by the young man’s aunt was circulated on social media in the Manteo and larger Outer Banks area on Jan. 7. Hope Coffield Harris...
MANTEO, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Police: Man hospitalized in Goldsboro stabbing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Goldsboro police are investigating after finding a man with stab wounds at UNC Health Wayne on Saturday night. Officers responded to the hospital on Wayne Memorial Drive just after 8 p.m., when they learned Jacquarius Sequan Howell arrived to the hospital's emergency area with life-threatening stab wounds.
GOLDSBORO, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Card theft; defrauding innkeeper

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. On November 30 around 10 a.m. a man and woman took a victim’s financial card from their purse and used it without permission. The crime occurred at a business in the area of Premier Boulevard. Police...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

