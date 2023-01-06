Read full article on original website
ktmoradio.com
Influenza Cases Lower in Missouri
The latest report from the Missouri Department of Health shows influenza activity remains elevated but getting better in the state. More than 4,000 cases were reported during the week that ended December 31. That’s significantly fewer, however, than the more than 14,000 confirmed cases two weeks before. For the...
5newsonline.com
Warm start to 2023 in Arkansas: Here's why
ARKANSAS, USA — On January 1st, 2022, Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley saw the first snowflakes of the year. On January 1st, 2023, we smashed records with unusually warm temperatures. For right now, that trend seems to be continuing throughout the rest of the month across most of...
magnoliareporter.com
What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?
For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
Kait 8
Changes expected when Arkansas legislators convene
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In addition to several new faces, a few changes are expected when Arkansas lawmakers convene on Jan. 9. According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, more than one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will include new faces. The 94th General Assembly is expected...
Kait 8
Tax changes coming for Arkansans
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year comes with new taxes to file, and there will be some changes that can impact you at a federal and state level. An increase was made in the standard deduction for single, head of household, and married filing jointly filers:. Single was raised...
Can You Believe How Many Towns in Arkansas End With ‘Ville’?
I often wondered and maybe you have too, how a town got its name. I do a lot of traveling in Arkansas and I've noticed there sure are a lot of towns that end with the words, "Ville. But it's not just Arkansas it's like that pretty much all across...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sanders lays out education, criminal justice road map
Look for fundamental, conservative changes to state policy in the areas of education and public safety, Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders said in a statewide interview that aired Sunday on Talk Business & Politics and Capitol View. Sanders, who will be sworn in as the 47th governor of Arkansas on Tuesday, sat...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Officials seeking federal dollars need Arkansans’ help verifying broadband access
The Arkansas State Broadband Office is urging Arkansans to verify a federal broadband map to ensure the state receives the maximum funding available and that those funds reach regions that need broadband most. The Federal Communications Commission has released a new broadband map showing high-speed internet availability across the country....
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program available for winter months
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is now accepting applications to help with winter heating bills.
bestofarkansassports.com
Preseason Rankings, Top Draft Prospects + Roster Update for Arkansas Baseball
FAYETTEVILLE — With the season just six weeks away, preseason rankings are starting to trickle in and there are once again high expectations for Arkansas baseball. In the two polls that have come out so far, the Razorbacks are No. 4 by Perfect Game and No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball entering 2023. The Baseball America, D1Baseball, NCBWA and USA Today Coaches polls have yet to be released.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
Arkansas lotteries, Mega Millions jackpot, LOTTO at record-setting amounts
State officials say that Arkansas players could win record-setting amounts for winning lottery games this week.
Kait 8
New faces and changes coming for Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be a few changes and new faces coming to the Arkansas legislature when lawmakers convene on Jan. 9 for the 94th General Assembly. Over one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will be new faces. Some legislators are moving from the House to the Senate while others are leaving due to term limits and the challenges that come with the job.
ualrpublicradio.org
National CDC health survey making inaugural visit to Arkansas
Residents of White County in central Arkansas can take part in an annual nationwide public health survey being conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) will have a mobile clinic stationed at Harding University until mid-February. Study Manager...
KHBS
What Arkansas lawmakers are saying about their priorities for 2023
40/29 News talked to lawmakers from across the area to hear about their top priorities for the 2023 legislative session. Sen. Bart Hester (R - Cave Springs) Bart Hester is the incoming senate president. He said his priorities include higher teacher pay, early reading, a large new state prison, and cutting income taxes. Read more here.
Arkansas lawmakers start new legislative session with multiple topics
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You know the age-old saying— out with the old, and in with the new. That's exactly what happened on Monday as new Arkansas lawmakers were sworn in. "Today is something new," newly-elected Representative R.J. Hawk, (R)-Bryant, said. "You've got freshness." Member by member, all...
KTLO
Sanders taps federal prosecutor Allison Bragg as state inspector general
Allison W. Bragg is shown during a press conference in Little Rock in this March 8, 2022 file photo. Bragg, a federal prosecutor, is Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ choice for Arkansas’ next inspector general. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Friday her intention to...
Arkansas National Guard names new brigadier general
Arkansas has a new brigadier general.
violetskyadventures.com
Visit the Highest Point in Arkansas at Mount Magazine State Park
At 2,753 feet in elevation, Mount Magazine stands the highest point in all of Arkansas. In fact, there is even a state park surrounding the mountain that has preserved the history and natural beauty of the area. The park offers a beautiful lodge, ATV trails and even a hang-gliding launch area.
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders reveals the most important advice her father has given her
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed the best advice her father, who also served as governor, has given her. "Not just in this job but in everything that I've done, my dad has always given me the same advice," Sanders said. "And that is, be who God has created you to be, don't try to be anything other than that and you'll do just fine."
