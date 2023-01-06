ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

FA Cup: Mark Hudson urges Cardiff City to 'kick on' after Leeds draw

Mark Hudson hopes his Cardiff City side can "kick on" from their FA Cup draw with Leeds United and use it to ignite their faltering Championship season. Cardiff led Sunday's third-round tie 2-0 at half-time but Premier League Leeds snatched an injury-time equaliser. The performance was in contrast to the...
BBC

Tyreik Wright: Plymouth Argyle sign Aston Villa winger for undisclosed fee

Plymouth Argyle have signed Aston Villa winger Tyreik Wright. The 21-year-old moves to the League One leaders for an undisclosed fee after being recalled from a season-long loan at League Two side Bradford City. Wright - who never made a first-team appearance for Villa - scored four goals in 17...
SB Nation

Tottenham has held preliminary talks with Qatar Sports Investment over minority share purchase

A huge, and for some potentially distressing, report has dropped concerning the future ownership of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. According to Ben Jacobs, writing for CBS Sports, earlier in the week Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had what is being called an “exploratory meeting” with Qatar Sports Investments, including QSI and Paris St. Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, over a possible minority investment in the football club.
BBC

Former Team GB rower Tanya Brady died after horse bolted

A former Team GB rower and Army captain died after being thrown from her horse when it bolted, an inquest has heard. Tanya Brady died in Liss, Hampshire, last April after her horse was seen acting "erratically" and started running out of control at an estimated 35mph, the inquest heard.
BBC

Chris Rigg: Sunderland's 15-year-old debutant deserved chance, says Tony Mowbray

Sunderland's 15-year-old midfielder Chris Rigg merited his chance to make history as the club's youngest-ever outfield player in Saturday's win over Shrewsbury, says boss Tony Mowbray. Rigg was 15 and 203 days old when he came off the bench to help the Black Cats overcome a 1-0 deficit to win...
The Guardian

FA Cup roundup: Bournemouth stung by Burnley, Fleetwood send QPR out

Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson both scored twice as Championship leaders Burnley moved into the FA Cup fourth round with an impressive 4-2 victory at Bournemouth. Benson put Burnley in front after six minutes after Marcos Senesi’s loose pass, but Ryan Christie levelled for the Cherries after an error at the other end from Josh Cullen. The visitors retook the lead as Zaroury robbed Lewis Cook of the ball before tapping in from Josh Brownhill’s pass.
BBC

Benetton 31-29 Ulster: Last-gasp URC defeat in Italy 'heartbreaking' - McFarland

Ulster's last-gasp 31-29 defeat by Benetton was "heartbreaking", says head coach Dan McFarland. Rhyno Smith's late penalty snatched a win for the Italian hosts in the United Rugby Championship encounter. The defeat is a fifth in six games for Ulster, who face Champions Cup holders La Rochelle away next Saturday.
BBC

Railway strikes bring weekend disruption in Scotland

Train passengers in Scotland are facing a second day of disruption during strike action by Network Rail staff. The latest UK-wide strike by members of the RMT union began on Friday. ScotRail is running a very limited schedule and said some trains would continue to be affected on Sunday, as...
BBC

Strike daily: How Monday 9 January strikes will affect you

Most train services are back to normal on Monday, for the first time since Christmas. But one train operator, Chiltern Railways, is still warning passengers to expect disruption. The main strike action on Monday is by driving examiners. Looking ahead, ambulance workers in England and Wales will strike for 24...
BBC

Premier 15s: Exeter Chiefs beat Sale Sharks to keep pressure on Gloucester-Hartpury

Exeter Chiefs kept the pressure on Premier 15s leaders Gloucester-Hartpury as they beat Sale Sharks 35-10. Hope Rogers scored two tries with one apiece for Kate Zackary, Jodie Ounsley and Merryn Doidge, while Vicky Irwin scored Sharks' only try. Liv McGoverne put in a stellar kicking performance as she added...
BBC

SA20: Graeme Smith convinced new T20 competition can boost South Africa's Test team

South Africa's record-breaking former captain, Graeme Smith, says the country's new limited overs SA20 competition can also help the struggling Test team recover past glories. The T20 tournament begins on 10 January as MI Cape Town host Paarl Royals in the inaugural game (1630 GMT). Smith - who led South...
BBC

Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted

A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...

Comments / 0

Community Policy