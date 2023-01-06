Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson both scored twice as Championship leaders Burnley moved into the FA Cup fourth round with an impressive 4-2 victory at Bournemouth. Benson put Burnley in front after six minutes after Marcos Senesi’s loose pass, but Ryan Christie levelled for the Cherries after an error at the other end from Josh Cullen. The visitors retook the lead as Zaroury robbed Lewis Cook of the ball before tapping in from Josh Brownhill’s pass.

