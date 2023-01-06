Read full article on original website
BBC
FA Cup: Mark Hudson urges Cardiff City to 'kick on' after Leeds draw
Mark Hudson hopes his Cardiff City side can "kick on" from their FA Cup draw with Leeds United and use it to ignite their faltering Championship season. Cardiff led Sunday's third-round tie 2-0 at half-time but Premier League Leeds snatched an injury-time equaliser. The performance was in contrast to the...
BBC
Tyreik Wright: Plymouth Argyle sign Aston Villa winger for undisclosed fee
Plymouth Argyle have signed Aston Villa winger Tyreik Wright. The 21-year-old moves to the League One leaders for an undisclosed fee after being recalled from a season-long loan at League Two side Bradford City. Wright - who never made a first-team appearance for Villa - scored four goals in 17...
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle: FA Cup third round – as it happened
Josh Windass’s double and a fine all-round display by Darren Moore’s team shocked Premier League Newcastle at Hillsborough
SB Nation
Tottenham has held preliminary talks with Qatar Sports Investment over minority share purchase
A huge, and for some potentially distressing, report has dropped concerning the future ownership of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. According to Ben Jacobs, writing for CBS Sports, earlier in the week Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had what is being called an “exploratory meeting” with Qatar Sports Investments, including QSI and Paris St. Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, over a possible minority investment in the football club.
BBC
Former Team GB rower Tanya Brady died after horse bolted
A former Team GB rower and Army captain died after being thrown from her horse when it bolted, an inquest has heard. Tanya Brady died in Liss, Hampshire, last April after her horse was seen acting "erratically" and started running out of control at an estimated 35mph, the inquest heard.
South Africa bat with resolve to deny Australia in 3rd test
SYDNEY (AP) — Australia started the day needing 14 wickets for an unlikely victory and a South African series clean sweep but could only muster six as the Proteas batting finally showed some grit to force a draw in the third test at at Sydney Cricket Ground. The hosts...
BBC
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says 'I'm not a magician' as he highlights lack of spending
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he is "not a magician" as he tries to keep his side competing with their rivals. Rodgers was speaking before his side travel to Newcastle United for their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie on Tuesday at 20:00 GMT. Leicester's only outlay last summer was on...
BBC
Chris Rigg: Sunderland's 15-year-old debutant deserved chance, says Tony Mowbray
Sunderland's 15-year-old midfielder Chris Rigg merited his chance to make history as the club's youngest-ever outfield player in Saturday's win over Shrewsbury, says boss Tony Mowbray. Rigg was 15 and 203 days old when he came off the bench to help the Black Cats overcome a 1-0 deficit to win...
FA Cup roundup: Bournemouth stung by Burnley, Fleetwood send QPR out
Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson both scored twice as Championship leaders Burnley moved into the FA Cup fourth round with an impressive 4-2 victory at Bournemouth. Benson put Burnley in front after six minutes after Marcos Senesi’s loose pass, but Ryan Christie levelled for the Cherries after an error at the other end from Josh Cullen. The visitors retook the lead as Zaroury robbed Lewis Cook of the ball before tapping in from Josh Brownhill’s pass.
Mark Hughes: ‘Gianluca Vialli was a beautiful human who loved Chelsea’
The Bradford City manager has paid an emotional tribute to his former Chelsea teammate after his death at the age of 58
BBC
Benetton 31-29 Ulster: Last-gasp URC defeat in Italy 'heartbreaking' - McFarland
Ulster's last-gasp 31-29 defeat by Benetton was "heartbreaking", says head coach Dan McFarland. Rhyno Smith's late penalty snatched a win for the Italian hosts in the United Rugby Championship encounter. The defeat is a fifth in six games for Ulster, who face Champions Cup holders La Rochelle away next Saturday.
BBC
Railway strikes bring weekend disruption in Scotland
Train passengers in Scotland are facing a second day of disruption during strike action by Network Rail staff. The latest UK-wide strike by members of the RMT union began on Friday. ScotRail is running a very limited schedule and said some trains would continue to be affected on Sunday, as...
Report: Arsenal To Hold Further Talks For Chelsea Target Joao Felix
Arsenal are set to hold further talks for Chelsea target Joao Felix. Arsenal want the player on loan and are hoping Atletico Madrid lower their loan fee demands.
BBC
Strike daily: How Monday 9 January strikes will affect you
Most train services are back to normal on Monday, for the first time since Christmas. But one train operator, Chiltern Railways, is still warning passengers to expect disruption. The main strike action on Monday is by driving examiners. Looking ahead, ambulance workers in England and Wales will strike for 24...
BBC
Liverpool 2-2 Wolves: Julen Lopetegui says it is 'impossible' potential winner was ruled out
Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui says it is "impossible" that his side had a potential winning goal ruled out in their FA Cup third-round draw with Liverpool at Anfield. Centre-back Toti flicked home, but the assistant referee had his flag up for offside against Matheus Nunes, who had taken the...
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter Chiefs beat Sale Sharks to keep pressure on Gloucester-Hartpury
Exeter Chiefs kept the pressure on Premier 15s leaders Gloucester-Hartpury as they beat Sale Sharks 35-10. Hope Rogers scored two tries with one apiece for Kate Zackary, Jodie Ounsley and Merryn Doidge, while Vicky Irwin scored Sharks' only try. Liv McGoverne put in a stellar kicking performance as she added...
NME
Matty Healy supports striking workers as The 1975 kick off UK and Ireland tour
The 1975 kicked off their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour of the UK and Ireland last night, with Matty Healy sharing a message in support of striking workers – see footage, the full setlist and remaining tour dates below. The band were playing the Brighton Centre on...
BBC
SA20: Graeme Smith convinced new T20 competition can boost South Africa's Test team
South Africa's record-breaking former captain, Graeme Smith, says the country's new limited overs SA20 competition can also help the struggling Test team recover past glories. The T20 tournament begins on 10 January as MI Cape Town host Paarl Royals in the inaugural game (1630 GMT). Smith - who led South...
BBC
Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted
A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...
