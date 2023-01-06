Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Police apprehend suspect at local hospital
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Brownsville police say just before 11 a.m., they received a call concerning shots fired in the 100 block of Prairie Creek Estates. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered a woman that appeared to have been a victim of an assault and confirmed with the victim that a shot was fired during a fight.
ktmoradio.com
MSHP Arrests Bloomfield Man
A Bloomfield man was among those arrested by the MSHP over the weekend. 73 year old Norman Manker was arrested Saturday on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic charges. He was taken to the Stoddard County Jail.
KFVS12
Arlington man faces drug-related charges after house search
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Arlington, Ky., was charged after the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence. On January 8, the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office along with Kentucky State Police, Ky. Fish and Wildlife, and the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant that was part of an investigation into the sale and use of illegal narcotics in the area. This led them to the residence of Edward Wallace, 45, of Arlington.
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into Tipton Co. cruiser, says TCSO
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash in Tipton County that involved a deputy. Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene of a car crash on Highway 14 near Terry Lane South. The crash occurred on Monday morning.
KFVS12
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus
One person was killed in a 2 vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 20.8 involving a commercial vehicle and passenger car in Pemiscot County.
localmemphis.com
Murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Ripley
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Lauderdale County on a charge of first-degree murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday. According to the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force, Christopher Dye, 20, of Ripley, was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ripley on Dec. 29, 2022.
Kait 8
17-year-old flown to hospital following semi-truck crash
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) – A 17-year-old driver was flown to a Memphis hospital Monday night after colliding with a semi-truck. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 412, one mile north of Senath. A 2007 Freightliner driven by 71-year-old...
actionnews5.com
radionwtn.com
Impersonation Of Martin Investigator Leads To Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A couple has been charged with criminal impersonation after they obtained a motel room in Martin, claiming that one of them was an Investigator with the Martin Police. According to the police report, Elizabeth Sappington, age 30, utilized the name of a female Investigator when booking the room...
actionnews5.com
CPD responds to complaints of unsupervised dogs running rampant
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department responded to the aggressive dog complaint that took place on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release. CPD responded to the complaint of aggressive dogs at 3:25 p.m. on North Maple Street. Officers arrived in the area and spoke with the complainant...
WBBJ
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/06/23 – 1/09/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/06/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/09/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
ktmoradio.com
MSHP Investigates Weekend Crashes in New Madrid County
Two interstate traffic accidents in New Madrid County over the weekend left people hurt. The first happened very early Saturday morning when a big rig driven by 36 year old Oskar Brown of Marion, AR ran off the road and overturned. Brown was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital with...
ktmoradio.com
Teenage Driver Hurt in US 412 Crash
A NE Arkansas teenager was hurt when an 18-wheeler pulled into the path of his vehicle on US 412 near Senath yesterday. The MSHP reports that the 17 year old from Osceola was taken by Survival Flight to a Memphis hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes.
Kait 8
Two dead, one injured in Saturday night crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Saturday night crash left one person injured and two others dead. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 9:44 p.m. Jan 7 on State Highway 351 at Greensboro Road. Charles Bradford Miller III, 22, of Rector was southbound when he lost control of...
WBBJ
Investigation leads to TennCare fraud charge for West TN woman
COVINGTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announces a TennCare fraud charge for one West Tennessee woman. According to the TBI, in March 2022, agents began investigating fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare patient, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity.
WBBJ
Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
WBBJ
Milan couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide
MILAN, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Milan. According to Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers, officers from the department were performing a wellness check on a couple on Forrest Street on Thursday morning. The wellness check was ordered after family members of...
kbsi23.com
1 shot in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was injured in a shooting in Poplar Bluff early Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to the 300 block of West Henry Street at 2:18 a.m. on Jan. 4. The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, according to the Poplar Bluff...
