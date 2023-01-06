CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Arlington, Ky., was charged after the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence. On January 8, the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office along with Kentucky State Police, Ky. Fish and Wildlife, and the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant that was part of an investigation into the sale and use of illegal narcotics in the area. This led them to the residence of Edward Wallace, 45, of Arlington.

