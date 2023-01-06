'She was always thinking of others': Mary Kay Hajek's kindness influenced generations

Just days before Christmas, on December 17, Chippewa teacher and coach, Mary Kay Hajek passed away. To say it put a damper on the holiday season for the community would be an understatement.

It turned the season into one of reflection. Tasked with being a teacher, coach, mentor, leader, consistent source of positivity and much more, Hajek filled all those shoes throughout her time while also being a mom, grandma, aunt and sister.

Described as "amazing, strong, inspirational, passionate, irreplaceable, generous and filled with an enormous heart," by former players Callie Hutzell, Michaela Miller, Bailey Clark and Kay Young, her daughters Karen, Beth and Mary Jo and coach Ruth Coney. It is evident the impact that she had, not only on the pitch, but off of it as she was driven to enable dreams to become reality for Chippewa youth.

When her youngest daughter Mary Jo, wanted to keep playing soccer, but couldn't be due to there not being a varsity program at the time, she put her foot on the pedal. She didn't let up as she and Coney worked to start Chippewa girls' soccer program that is now known statewide. She helped run fundraisers, went to the board and coached for free — anything to help her daughter capture a dream.

In 1996, her middle daughter Beth switched from volleyball to soccer as they competed in the Tri-County Suburban League and officially started the program. This proved to be another steppingstone for Hajek as she would help even more dreams come to life through soccer.

Over the years, that program blossomed with Hajek and Coney leading the way, sustaining a consistent success rarely seen in a public-school program.

In 2004, they made their first trip to the Div. II state semifinals and subsequently made four more trips to state — most recently in 2021 — including the state finals in 2005 and 2015. Since 2001, Chippewa has been district champion 12 times, posting a 69-22 postseason record and producing 23 All-Ohioans, four All-Americans and the Div. III Player of the Year in 2016.

More than that though, she helped impact lives along the way with her personal touch and care. Building a family-like mentality inside the program, no player was ever beyond her reach for her to be there for them, help them and to be a friend.

"She visited Cincinnati while I was playing in college," said Young, a three-time All-Ohioan who went on to play at the University of Cincinnati. "I believe she made it down for a weekend all four years and I loved the time we got to visit with each other during those times."

Clark, a two-time All-Ohioan, added.

"She would sing, 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough,' on every bus ride home from away games. She would hit every high note and always made others join along. This became a tradition, and she would always bring little snack bags to practice before games for every girl and we loved them. She was always donating her time to bring happiness to others."

Her ringtone was another source of laughter and smiles for both Miller and Hutzell.

"She always had her ringer on and any time any of her kids would call or text, her ringer would go off," said Miller. "It was the sound of a baby laughing."

"Her ringer would go off in the middle of a team talk," added Hutzell. "We would all look around as she frantically tried to turn it off. We'd giggle every time."

For Coney, it was tough to put into words, the loss of her soccer partner since the beginning, and, more importantly, her best friend.

"I was so fortunate to be able to teach and coach with Mary Kay," Coney said. "She was by my side coaching for 27 years and she was my best friend. I had so much fun coaching with her, she was totally dedicated to the program from the very first day and her big heart enabled her to have relationships with all the players as a mentor and calming influence."

Along with getting to coach two of her daughters in soccer, she recently had the privilege to coach two of her granddaughters Jayley and Abby Steen, and just missed out on coaching a third, Myra Lewis, who will be a freshman next year. She coached all three of her daughters in CYO basketball and volleyball at Saints Peter and Paul School in Doylestown where she started her coaching career in 1985. Her CYO middle school basketball became the feeder system to the Chipps high school run of dominance in the sport in the late 80s and through the 90s.

Even in 2022, she was still active, though retiring from teaching in 2015, as she was a member of the Wayne County Sports Hall of Fame Committee, Eucharistic Minister for Saints Peter and Paul Church, helped with the Empty Bowl, a fundraiser the local food cupboard, and volunteered at the Saints Peter and Paul library once a week.

"Our mom connected so easily with kids because first and foremost, before she was a teacher or a coach, she was a mom to everyone," said Beth. "She was a nurse, a therapist, a mentor, a coach and she loved every single player that ever played for her. She could tell you what they're doing now, who they married, how many kids they had and anything you wanted to know. She always kept tabs on them, was their biggest cheerleader and she would always try and see the positive in every situation, no matter how big or small."

It was that positivity that helped her and Coney weather the early push back on their push for a girls soccer program. It was her passion for the growth of female athletes and women's sports that made her smile each time a Wayne County school would get a program, with Orrville becoming the most recent.

"She wanted all girls and truly any athlete to succeed at what they set out to do," said Beth, also speaking for her sisters Karen and Mary Jo. "She loved watching multisport athletes in whatever sport they were doing and would go to every game possible."

"Mary Kay was a huge supporter of all area athletics, especially the Wayne County teams and her beloved Chippewa teams," said Coney. "As a soccer, basketball and track coach, she touched the lives of so many players and her legacy will be her relentless passion for academic and athletic success at Chippewa."

It's that legacy that started years ago and it's one that will never be forgotten in Doylestown.

"She was always thinking of others," said Young. "She was always busy but would show little acts of kindness by making individual snack bags for the team, her special pepperoni bread or sending hand-written cards. She made everyone around her feel special."

Her generosity with time was another key part of her legacy.

"She helped out with the soccer and track teams with the expectation of nothing in return," said Clark. "She always gave her time to the community and never batted an eye about it. Generosity ultimately means to give with your whole heart, and I can't think of any better way to describe Mrs. Hajek."

That was double-downed by both Miller and Hutzell, who will graduate this spring. They both also appreciated that giving spirit and passion that exuded from Hajek.

"She put so much love, time and effort into the team every single year," said Miller. "She was so sweet, but also when that ornery side came out of her, so did her sass and it always made all of us smile and laugh."

Hutzell couldn't have agreed more.

"She had that fire to her and that's my favorite part. Don't mess with Coach Hajek," she said. "She will protect anyone like they are her own. I love the way she always had a smile on her face and knew how to lift our team up. She had that ultimate pep talk before a game and was one of the reasons our team had the fire it did.

"I knew that I would love her from the first time I saw her, I knew that she had my back and supported me throughout my high school career. She wasn't only a coach to me but was the light of every soccer season."

Her involvement with the youth in the community is where so many of these relationships that lasted a lifetime started. Many young kids coming up through met and knew Hajek from middle school track and some even before then. In Hajek, they found a friend, a mentor, a giving heart and a champion of their dreams.

"Mrs. Hajek has been around the community since I was a little girl," said Clark. "She was an active member in the catholic church my family attended, and she was good friends with my grandfather. She had always been a part of my life whether it was through school, or soccer and she really made an impact on my decision to play collegiate soccer. She always pushed me to be my best but was always there for a shoulder to cry on. She was truly one of the best coaches that I've had the privilege of playing for."

Even when personal hardships struck, Hajek put her smiling face forward. There was a kidney transplant 17 years ago, to half of her liver being removed 13 years ago, to the loss of her husband from a brain tumor almost 10 years ago. She lost her son Ken in January to a hemorrhagic stroke and on Thanksgiving morning, lost her son's best friend. Both came very unexpectedly.

"Her heart couldn't take anymore," said her daughters. "Through all of this, she remained strong for her family, her friends and her community."

Reporter's note to the Hajek Family, Coach Coney, Chippewa Schools and girls' soccer program:

As a reporter, I had the privilege to cover Chippewa since the beginning of this terrific run and got to know Mary Kay over the years. It's rare you build that connection with a head coach, let alone an assistant coach, but let me say, she wasn't just any assistant coach. The vibe, her personality, who she was, was infectious. Her passion for Chippewa sports, her teams, her girls and Wayne County sports, was more than obvious and one that I respected.

I more than enjoyed working with Mary Kay over the years and considered her to be a friend and someone who I looked forward to talking to not only each fall, but whenever I had the privilege to see her. My respect for her is as high as I have for any coach in the area and just as high as I do for my dearest friends. She will be dearly missed, and it will be so different going to Doylestown and not seeing her. But just looking around, I will always remember what she helped build, not just an incredible soccer program, but decades of amazing, powerful and successful young ladies and young adults.