ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Comments / 2

Related
chapelboro.com

Local Government Meetings: January 9-13

This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. Local government boards are getting back into the swing of...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Mebane police chief announces retirement – this time, for real

Long-time Mebane police chief Terry Caldwell, who has been Mebane’s top law enforcement officer for the past 17 years, has decided – again – to retire, this time apparently for real. In 2021, Caldwell made a March 23 announcement to the city council, announcing an intention to...
MEBANE, NC
chapelboro.com

Hillsborough Mayor Pro Tem Matt Hughes Shares Statement Following DWI Charge

Matt Hughes, a Town of Hillsborough commissioner and a leader in North Carolina’s Democratic Party, was recently arrested by Chapel Hill Police for driving while impaired. Records from the local police department reflect an incident during the early morning hours of Thursday, December 29. Hughes was seen at 1670 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Walgreens pharmacy off the popular road, at 3:18 a.m.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Fire Department: Hillsborough House Fire Kills 1, Injures 4

One person is dead and four others are injured after a fire at a duplex residence north of downtown Hillsborough during the early hours of Monday. Orange County Emergency Services said its department received a call before 1 a.m. about a structure fire at 818 Faucette Mill Road. Sheriff’s deputies arrived ahead of several rural fire department units and found part of the two-story building “heavily involved in fire,” according to a release Monday afternoon. Orange County said sheriff’s deputies attempted to remove as many occupants as possible and provided medical aid until EMS units arrived.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WRAL

Orange County's 2023 living wage announced

Orange County Living Wage (OCLW) announced Friday its updated living wages for 2023, impacting around 9,000 workers. The board announced the 2023 living wage for hourly workers is now $16.60 per hour or $15.10 for employers who pay least half of their employee's health insurance costs. North Carolina's current minimum...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Living Wage Rises Again for 2023

Orange County Living Wage has once again raised its numbers from 2023, setting this year’s rate at $16.60 an hour for hourly workers and $15.10 for employers who pay at least half of employees’ health insurance costs. Those marks stood at $15.85 and $14.35 last year. Orange County...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Sky 5 flies over aftermath of Orange County fire

Firefighters on Monday responded to a deadly house fire in Orange County. Firefighters on Monday responded to a deadly house fire in Orange County. Photographer: Edward WilsonWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
cbs17

1 dead, 4 taken to hospital in Orange County duplex fire

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Monday morning duplex fire left one person dead and sent four to a hospital. At 1:01 a.m., firefighters were called to the blaze in the 800 block of Faucette Mill Road, just north of Hillsborough, Orange County Fire Marshal Elizabeth Farnan told CBS 17.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why

I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
CHARLOTTE, NC
rtands.com

GoTriangle Commuter Rail Study Outlines Service Along Existing NCRR Corridor

North Carolina’s regional GoTriangle transportation service released the findings of a commuter rail feasibility study on Jan. 4 and is looking for feedback on the options for future commuter rail service identified in the report. GoTriangle, which provides regional service to the Research Triangle region of North Carolina in...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy