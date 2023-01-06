Read full article on original website
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill, Orange County Prepare Free Crash Courses on Local Government
Is one of your goals in 2023 to learn more about how local governments function and serve their residents? Two in Orange County are offering chances for people to learn more about how our communities function. Chapel Hill’s Peoples Academy is back in-person this winter and spring for the first...
chapelboro.com
Local Government Meetings: January 9-13
This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. Local government boards are getting back into the swing of...
alamancenews.com
Mebane police chief announces retirement – this time, for real
Long-time Mebane police chief Terry Caldwell, who has been Mebane’s top law enforcement officer for the past 17 years, has decided – again – to retire, this time apparently for real. In 2021, Caldwell made a March 23 announcement to the city council, announcing an intention to...
WRAL
Leaders to consider different routes for proposed US 401 bypass in southern Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County leaders could decide as soon as this summer where the proposed U.S. 401 bypass will go. For years, traffic jams have made it difficult for drivers to take U.S. 401 through southern Wake County. Since 2017, the plan has been to build a bypass...
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Deadly Fire in Hillsborough, Remembering Jan.6, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including a deadly overnight fire in Hillsborough, the January 6th vigil in Chapel Hill, and more.
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough Mayor Pro Tem Matt Hughes Shares Statement Following DWI Charge
Matt Hughes, a Town of Hillsborough commissioner and a leader in North Carolina’s Democratic Party, was recently arrested by Chapel Hill Police for driving while impaired. Records from the local police department reflect an incident during the early morning hours of Thursday, December 29. Hughes was seen at 1670 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Walgreens pharmacy off the popular road, at 3:18 a.m.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Sat, 07 Jan 2023 13:01:38 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 07 Jan 2023 13:01:38 -0500: Tree Issue at Address: 3817 Song Sparrow Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. This tree was uprooted from storm and leaning over common sidewalk in Thornrose community. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
chapelboro.com
Fire Department: Hillsborough House Fire Kills 1, Injures 4
One person is dead and four others are injured after a fire at a duplex residence north of downtown Hillsborough during the early hours of Monday. Orange County Emergency Services said its department received a call before 1 a.m. about a structure fire at 818 Faucette Mill Road. Sheriff’s deputies arrived ahead of several rural fire department units and found part of the two-story building “heavily involved in fire,” according to a release Monday afternoon. Orange County said sheriff’s deputies attempted to remove as many occupants as possible and provided medical aid until EMS units arrived.
WRAL
Orange County's 2023 living wage announced
Orange County Living Wage (OCLW) announced Friday its updated living wages for 2023, impacting around 9,000 workers. The board announced the 2023 living wage for hourly workers is now $16.60 per hour or $15.10 for employers who pay least half of their employee's health insurance costs. North Carolina's current minimum...
chapelboro.com
Orange County Living Wage Rises Again for 2023
Orange County Living Wage has once again raised its numbers from 2023, setting this year’s rate at $16.60 an hour for hourly workers and $15.10 for employers who pay at least half of employees’ health insurance costs. Those marks stood at $15.85 and $14.35 last year. Orange County...
WRAL
Sky 5 flies over aftermath of Orange County fire
Firefighters on Monday responded to a deadly house fire in Orange County. Firefighters on Monday responded to a deadly house fire in Orange County. Photographer: Edward WilsonWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
cbs17
1 dead, 4 taken to hospital in Orange County duplex fire
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Monday morning duplex fire left one person dead and sent four to a hospital. At 1:01 a.m., firefighters were called to the blaze in the 800 block of Faucette Mill Road, just north of Hillsborough, Orange County Fire Marshal Elizabeth Farnan told CBS 17.
country1037fm.com
Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why
I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
More adults but no immigrant children on campus of DHHS facility in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There is more activity among employees and contractors but so far no children on the campus of the Greensboro Influx Care Facility, the complex where the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is planning to house temporarily immigrant children who have been separated from their families. This is the former American […]
Battle brewing over top leadership appointments at UNC
"Right now, the leadership of our university system doesn't even come close to reflecting our racial, geographic, political diversity in North Carolina."
NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set a futon on fire on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Street on Feb. 15, 2002.
2 years after Jan. 6 attack, some in NC say attempts to overthrow the US are ‘ongoing’
The group Democracy Out Loud held a rally outside the federal building on New Bern Avenue to remember the events of that day and to voice ongoing concerns.
rtands.com
GoTriangle Commuter Rail Study Outlines Service Along Existing NCRR Corridor
North Carolina’s regional GoTriangle transportation service released the findings of a commuter rail feasibility study on Jan. 4 and is looking for feedback on the options for future commuter rail service identified in the report. GoTriangle, which provides regional service to the Research Triangle region of North Carolina in...
ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 8, 2023
ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 8, 2023 contains segments on the ABC11 Together Blood Drive, Triangle MKL, Jr. Committee Events, Durham's MLK & Black History Month Parade, and Book Harvest's Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration
Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek: Chief Thompson discusses case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues into the death of 20-year-old man from High Point who disappeared shortly before Christmas. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson answered questions about the case. Officers found Nicholas Snead inside his overturned car in Buffalo Creek Friday. He disappeared on December 23 when his...
