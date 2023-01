Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office

Alice Heefner to Scott Ramsey, White Church Road, Greene Township, $147,000

Glenda Fry Smith Revocable Trust Agreement to Jeffrey Debo, Moonlight Drive, Greencastle and Antrim Township, $599,900

Paul Carlin to Shannon Brown, Center Drive, Hamilton Township, $239,900

Ronald Collins Jr. to Darwin Smith, Path Valley Road, Fannett Township, $25,000

Phill Pepple to Dallas Peres, Loop Road, Guilford Township, $15,000

Christopher Phillips to Sanu Sharma, Mountain View Drive, Greene Township, $435,000

Daryl Stull to Michael Hilliard, Ramsey Avenue, Chambersburg, $245,000

Sobella Homes LLC to Nelin Gomez, South Second Street, Chambersburg, $250,000

Oliver Homes Inc. to Andrew West, two parcels, Montgomery Township, $323,134

Daniel Gorman to Hanna Johnson, Hykes Road, Antrim Township, $115,000

Janice Donohue to Jaye Meyers, Parkwood Drive, Chambersburg, $340,000

Charles Hanshew to Caleb Zaiger, Clay Hill Road, Quincy Township, $320,000

Timothy Hannum to Treavor Gelsinger, Fording Creek Road, Montgomery Township, $300,000

Donna Rook to Shannon Funt, Mentzer Gap Road, Washington Township, $147,000

Terry Brian Swope Jr. to First Choice Home Buyers LLC, one parcel, Waynesboro, $35,000

John Batdorff to Dylan Bowling, Martin Avenue, Chambersburg, $38,000

Stephen Bernecker to Donna Brown, Elder Street, Chambersburg, $138,000

Matthew Kaiser to SJCPA LLC, West Dahlgren Street, Greencastle, $147,630.60

Timothy Hewitt to Christian Dupuis, Glen Street, Chambersburg, $245,000

Claudia David to Morgan Arden, South Landis Avenue, Washington Township, $190,000

Cameron Caffee II to Dylan Hill, Mapleton Road, Southampton Township, $276,000

Trademark Development Corporation to Jansen Homes LLC, Seth Lane, Washington Township, $34,900

Green Ridge Farms Inc. to Matthew Jacobs, White Oak Drive, Washington Township, $79,900

Natalie Miller to Emma Smith, Wayne Avenue, Waynesboro, $136,703

Lee Edward Gray to Aileonna Dragonwells, West Second Street, Waynesboro, $255,000

George Jenkins to Arnold Barbour, Augusta National, Guilford Township, $401,000

Timothy McCleaf to Jeremy Geesaman, Woodlea Drive, Washington Township, $350,000

Roger Bitner to Jacquelyn Deshong, Lemar Road, Peters Township, $185,000

Bear Rite LLC to Zachary James Hunsberger, Clinton Avenue, Chambersburg, $223,000

Jeremy Geesaman to Bryan McCleaf, Westminster Drive, Washington Township, $180,000

Charles Martin to Charles Russell Wishard Jr., West Grandview Avenue, Mercersburg, $239,000

Nelson Shank to Donna Grudzinski, Reid Road, Antrim Township, $230,000

Jesse Reiff to Jacob Quigley, Cumberland Highway, Letterkenny Township, $285,000

Terry Dunlap to Richard Eyer, Roxbury Road, Southampton Township, $65,000

Loretta Rosenberger to Capstone Homes LLC, North Allison Street, Greencastle, $130,000

Kayla Carbaugh Koenig to Lydia Abad, Airport Road, Washington Township, $155,000

Robert Carlson to James Matthew Lawrence, Meadowview Circle, Greencastle, $332,000

Lori Greenland to Matthew Snyder, Path Valley Road, Fannett Township, $130,000

Floyd Reiley to Richard Cornett, Walker Road, Greene Township, $225,000

Mary Jean Tarner to Malcolm Plessinger, St. Thomas Williamson Road, St. Thomas Township, $157,000

Jerome Raymond Weber Jr. to Karla Freshman Smith, four parcels, Metal Township, $40,000

Kristin Groelsema to Robert Shinn, West Main Street, Greene Township, $232,000

Larry Hite to Menno Haven Inc., Scotland Avenue, Greene Township, $275,000

Harold Johns to Larry Hite, one parcel, St. Thomas Township, $280,000

Harold Hopple to Damon Trajano, Meadow Lane, Greene Township, $280,000

Denise Douglas to Ruby Mentzer, Homer Drive, Metal Township, $120,000

Joseph Hovetter III to Chris Allen Kockenour, Skelly Road, Guilford Township, $85,000

John Huff to John Noll, Orchard Road, Washington Township, $200,000

Michael Mock to Richard Kennedy, West Third Street, Waynesboro, $225,000

Christopher Tresler to William Lawbaugh, West Second Street, Waynesboro, $81,500

David Wagner to Steven William Murray, Anthony Highway, Qunicy Township, $65,000

James Bolich Jr. to John Russell Jr., two parcels, Shippensburg, $185,000

Marie Elaine Cooper to Kevin Lueck, Black Gap Road, Greene Township, $205,000

Jonathan Stockum to Benjamin Beard, Grandview Avenue, Chambersburg, $213,000

Jeffrey Brockman to Jason Christopher York, North Blackberry Lane, Greene Township, $375,000

David Schreiner to Richard Edward Ledger, one parcel, Montgomery Township, $243,000

David Lacivita to Magdalayne Peters, Rife Street, Chambersburg, $190,000

