ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Impact Report: Here are 7 journalists that made a difference in Upstate SC in 2022

By Gabe Whisnant, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jzmgK_0k5TCHN300

In 2022, the Upstate and South Carolina cast ballots during a contentious primary and midterm election season.

In the wake of a Greenville 12-year-old dying at the hands of a classmate in March, and when a Spartanburg County deputy was killed in the line of duty, we continued to face tragedies due to gun violence.

We weathered several storms this year, including the recent arctic blast that made it a Christmas weekend for the record books.

Greenville and Spartanburg continued to see unprecedented business and residential growth. However, neither flourishing city is immune to issues related to affordable housing and gentrification.

Unity Park was completed and opened in Greenville. Downtown Spartanburg started moving closer to a reimagined Morgan Square in the same year that local music legends, Marshall Tucker Band, treated downtown to a night that will be long remembered.

These are just a few of the stories published by the Greenville News, Spartanburg Herald-Journal and Anderson Independent Mail that exemplified 2022 as a year of both challenges and triumphs.

As part of our yearly Impact Report, we are putting a spotlight on examples of impactful journalism by our award-winning Upstate newsrooms.

We are able to cover our communities, in depth, with the support of our digital subscribers. With our current offer, you can purchase a digital subscription for just 99 cents per month. That means never hitting the paywall and investing in hyper-local reporting by journalists who strive to make South Carolina a better place to live and work.

Click on the following links to learn more about our subscription offers:Greenville News, Spartanburg Herald-Journal or Anderson Independent Mail.

Spotlighting 7 South Carolina journalists

Macon Atkinson goes beyond the surface level in her reporting of the long-awaited $80 million, 60-acre Unity Park in west Greenville. Since 2020, she has reported on the testy debates on the project at City Council meetings, while publishing FOIA-based stories that asked difficult questions about city spending and gentrification issues. Macon's reporting on Unity Park held public leaders accountable and informed readers with dozens of updates regarding the park's progress.

⊳ We strive for thorough reporting on public safety issues and incidents, especially, and Bob Montgomery shed light on two important stories through Freedom of Information Act requests. Bob dug through hundreds of pages and case files to provide background and depth about a deadly shooting incident on Southport Road and the standoff at Cleveland Park that left two dead and four more injured.

⊳Our reporting is always better when we have a strong, team effort. In 2022, the News, Herald-Journal and Independent Mail formed a cohesive Projects Team. That group of reporters, photographers and editors will lead our investigations on local, regional and statewide issues. Reporting by Clare Amari and Kathryn Casteel on the Rockstar Cheer scandal is important, impactful and is an example of the journalism you can continue to expect from our Projects Team.

⊳If you live in Anderson County or have attended a Clemson sporting event, chances are, you've seen Ken Ruinard hard at work. And if you attend a SC Press Association awards banquet, you'll almost certainly hear his name called more than a few times. Ken's keen eye for breaking news and feature photos provides a unique depth to our coverage in Anderson County and around the Upstate.

⊳Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office Deputy Austin Aldridge died in the line of duty in June. During the latter half of September and October alone, nine people died from six separate homicide incidents in Spartanburg County. In September, the town of Pacolet was left without a police force after a mass exodus of its officers. Chalmers Rogland's reporting informed readers about tragic and difficult events while providing analysis and community perspective on complex issues surrounding gun violence and public safety.

⊳The lowcountry communities in and around Hampton County have been forever changed due to the saga surrounding disgraced and disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh. Hampton County Guardian editor, Michael DeWitt, has doggedly uncovered new details related to the upcoming double murder trial while digging deeper for in depth stories about the noted Hampton County dynasty. Michael's work displays how connected our journalists in South Carolina are to their communities.

Our team of reporters, photographers and editors have robust plans for more of the same type of watchdog journalism, listed above, in 2023. If there is an issue or topic you want to read more about, feel free to reach out to me via email at gwhisnant@gannett.com.

Gabe Whisnant is the interim Executive Editor of the Greenville News, Spartanburg Herald-Journal and Anderson Independent Mail.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Harper General Contractors President David Wise on Building Trust in the Carolinas

Grounded in a culture of trust and community and 73 years of experience, Harper General Contractors has grown into an almost 300-employee company, with offices spread across North and South Carolina. Harper is a full-service general contracting and construction management firm with a very distinct and enduring philosophy: “Do what you say you’re going to do, the way you say you’re going to do it.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

SC Southern Drawl tops list of slowest speech in U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How fast can you talk? If you’re from South Carolina a new study says you might be among the slowest speakers in the nation. The language learning platform Prebly compiled a ranking of the fast and slowest-speaking states in America. South Carolina was ranked the second-slowest-talking state, averaging 4.80 syllables per second. The only state with a slower average is Louisiana.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Some push to standardize SC flag

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There is a push to standardize the South Carolina state flag. Right now, multiple versions of the flag are on display at the South Carolina statehouse. An effort led by Scott Malyerck, a political consultant in Newberry County, wants the state to officially recognize one flag. He's been pushing for it since 2017.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

SCDMV to host 2023 CDL Day at State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is hosting “CDL Day” at the State Fairgrounds on Jan. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day is dedicated to providing walk-in testing services for commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) and commercial learner’s permits (CLPs).
FOX Carolina

City of Greenville Will No Longer Collect Recycling

A police officer in Blacksburg lost his home and four dogs in a fire Wednesday night. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Walhalla.
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child

(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
CHARLESTON, SC
Government Technology

South Carolina Teachers Are Quitting in Record Numbers

(TNS) — South Carolina teachers are leaving the profession at record rates and there aren’t nearly enough recent college graduates to replace them. For years, state lawmakers have publicly grappled with how best to reverse, or at least stem, the growing tide of educator shortages, but simple fixes have proved elusive.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge

Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
LEXINGTON, SC
Mint Message

An Introduction and Brief History of Denmark Technical College in South Carolina

There is a good community college in the state of South Carolina that is known as Demark Technical College. Despite the name, this particular college is not named after the European nation and has pretty much no relation to it. It is, instead, named after Denmark city - a town with a population of three thousand, one hundred eighty-six people living in it as of the year twenty-twenty. The main website of the college is http://www.denmarktech.edu/ and the main location for the community college is, well, Denmark, SC.
DENMARK, SC
Newberry Observer

DAODAS Director Sara Goldsby, Gov. Henry McMaster announce S.C. Center of Excellence in Addiction

SOUTH CAROLINA — In response to the evolving addiction crisis that is impacting communities throughout South Carolina, South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) Director Sara Goldsby and Governor Henry McMaster announced a new partnership involving the state’s three research universities that will significantly improve the state’s ability to identify and treat South Carolinians suffering from addiction.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Greenville News

Greenville News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy