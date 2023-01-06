ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Richland County property transfers: Dec. 27-29

By Staff report
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago
2381 Park Avenue West (two parcels), Ontario; Under Dog Properties LLC to Danielle L. and Douglas E. Basham; $264,900

709 Carol Lane, Mansfield; Anthony M. Demyan to Skyelar Schmidt; $140,000

81 Greenwood Ave., Mansfield; Estate of Hampton Austin to Alfredo Gustavo Sanchez Lopez; $20,000

72 Glenwood Blvd., Mansfield; Herbert Jesus Vidal Peraza to Stacy Jackson-Johnson and Kevin Johnson; $240,000

One parcel (12.74 acres) on Woodville Road, Mansfield; Roger E. Hooks, Douglas A. Hooks and Karen L. Hooks Spiess to Knox County Woodland Ltd.; $99,372

1400 Silver Lane, Mansfield; James E. and Shaina A. Reed to Adam M. and Julia D. Robbins; $149,000

6072 O'Possum Run Road, Bellville; Gino F. Colace to Eilenfeld Farms Inc.; $175,000

234 Kochheiser Road, Bellville; Soledad and Drewes J. Kooi to David G. and Ursula Brennstuhl; $249,900

1834 Pin Oak Trail, Mansfield; Getz Builders Inc. to Robert E. and Christie L. Boyd; $60,000

110 Dartmouth Drive, Lexington; Bambi S. Couch Page to The Robert M. Sofranko Revocable Living Trust; $263,100

501 Clifton Blvd., Mansfield; Amy J. and Matthew L. Bombarger to Cliff Maynard; $185,000

406 Grace St., Mansfield & one parcel on Nichols Avenue, Plymouth; Willard Rental Properties et al. to OP RDMM Residential LLC; $55,199

8019 Ohio 98, Plymouth; Edward H. and Susan S. Burkholder to Michael K. Combs; $105,000

One parcel (11.32 acres) on Five Points Road, Mansfield; Charles D. and Nicolette C. Miller to Sally A. Bevier Living Trust; $135,840

One parcel (56.96 acres) on Kings Corners Road, Lexington; The Robert H. Fox Revocable Living Trust to The H.E.R.C. Ltd.; $802,000

1224 N. Home Road (two parcels), Mansfield; Abraham A. Schrock to Holly B. and Kenneth A. Spencer II; $198,000

One parcel (3.828 acres) on Ohio 98, Plymouth; Edward H. and Susan S. Burkholder to Michael K. Combs; $1

616 Cline Ave., Unit 108, Mansfield; Mary A. Zehnder to Joyce Hawk; $90,000

47 Second St., Shelby; Elizabeth C. Allwine to Sheldon S. Munger, Wendy A. Munger and Amanda Perkins; $25,000

2880 Stafford Drive, Lexington; Abilgail N. Varley to Kyle F. Blust; $198,000

79 Woodbine Drive, Ontario; Paul W. and Michelle A. Webb to Paul E. and Sandra L. Webb; $129,500

Two parcels (26.99 acres) on Millsboro Road, Mansfield; Don C. Burton to Christine E. Burton; $33,200

714 Cloverleaf Court; Mansfield; Jeffrey Gillson to Damoni V. Williams; $209,900

65 Bahl Ave. (two parcels), Mansfield; Gretchen A. Fowler, nka Gretchen A. Reinke, and Michael Reinke to Brandon H. Kash; $72,000

1000 Grace St., Mansfield; The Estate of Fred E. Thomas and Dustin C. Brooks; $45,900

140 Grover St., Mansfield; Shirley A. Wright to David J. Godoy; $89,000

1532 Paradise View, Mansfield; Aaron E. and Melanie L. Spies to Nicholas and Emily Santoriella; $175,000

252 School St., Bellville; Heather Kochheiser to Robert J. and Shirley A. McAuley; $6,000

6366 Rome Greenwich Road, Shiloh; Kiesha N. and David L. Podesta to Ivan and Susan B. Zimmerman; $170,000

1915 Windsor Road (six parcels), Mansfield; John Young to Marie and Shanon Salyers; $289,000

