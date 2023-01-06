ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Wreck totals from 2022 show that drivers can make 2023 a safer year

By Zach Tuggle, Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago
Nearly all of the fatal wrecks from 2022 could have been avoided had proper precautions been taken.

"Not every crash is preventable," admitted Sgt. Ryan Purpura of the Ohio Highway Patrol. His goal, and the goal of troopers statewide, is to eliminate all the others.

"The traffic laws help keep people safe," he said.

There were 7,650 wrecks in North Central Ohio — Richland, Wayne, Ashland, Crawford and Holmes counties — in 2022.

Of those, 51 were fatal.

Seat belts can save lives

Patrol data show that 24 of last year's 51 fatal wrecks involved people who were not wearing their seat belts. That's nearly half, 47%.

"It’s the simplest thing you can do when you get in a vehicle, making sure you’re buckled up," Purpura said. "I think there were many lives that were lost that could have been saved had they buckled up."

Of the 51 fatal wrecks, 17 involved people who were intoxicated. That's 33%.

A quarter of them — 13 — involved a motorcycle.

Highly populated counties have most wrecks

The region's most populated county, Richland, had the most wrecks: 3,157.

"There’s a lot of major routes that go through Richland County," Purpura said.

In the county, I-71 had 320 crashes, US 42 had 277 and Ohio 13 had 243.

Fifteen of the county's crashes were fatal. Nine of those — 60% — involved people who were not wearing seat belts.

The second most populated, Wayne County, had 1,889 wrecks in 2022.

Sixteen of the wrecks were fatal. Half — 8 — involved people who were intoxicated.

Ohio 585 and I-71 each had 111 wrecks in Wayne County last year.

Last year there were 1,211 crashes in Ashland County, 758 in Crawford County and 636 in Holmes County.

Fatal wrecks slightly down statewide in 2022

Fatal wrecks are a trooper's worst nightmare. Provisional data show that there were 1,269 fatal crashes across Ohio in 2022, the first decline in several years.

The number had been steadily climbing over the three previous years. There were 1,155 deadly crashes statewide in 2019, 1,230 in 2020 and 1,356 in 2021.

"We want that number to continue trending down in 2023," Purpura said.

It all starts with making good decisions from the moment a driver steps into a vehicle, such as wearing a seat belt, going at a safe speed and avoiding distractions behind the wheel.

"Those are things that are within our control as drivers and motorists," Purpura said.

Troopers want everyone to drive safely

Operating a vehicle is serious business. Too often troopers encounter people who aren't taking it seriously enough.

Officers prefer meeting traffic offenders while they're still alive so that they can explain the danger and help correct their behavior.

Troopers shared a video of such an encounter the last week of December through the Twitter account for the patrol's northwest region.

The Tweet reads: "A trooper from the Bucyrus Post tells the driver of a commercial vehicle, 'that’s dangerous,' after he is stopped on US 30 in Crawford Co for driving down the middle of the roadway."

The video shows a semitrailer driving down the middle of the road, crossing the center line. The trooper pulled alongside the rig, lights flashing, and was almost hit. The trooper had to use his sirens to get the driver's attention.

The driver admitted to the trooper that he had been watching a video feed of the security cameras at his house.

"That's dangerous," the trooper told him.

Distracted driving kills innocent people

Statistics from wrecks over the past several years are alarming, considering how many could have been avoided.

Ohio troopers responded to 64,100 crashes caused by distracted drivers between 2017 and 2021, resulting in 226 deaths.

"That number is obviously underreported," Purpura said.

In 2020 nationwide, there were more than 3,000 people killed in crashes involving drivers reported by the police as distracted, according to AAA.

Also in 2020, the U.S. saw 480 pedestrians, 83 cyclists and 14 other non-occupants killed in crashes that involved a driver who was reported to be distracted.

According to the latest federal crash data, confirmed smartphone use accounts for about 12% of all fatal crashes involving a distracted driver.

"There is no doubt that drivers are uniquely and dramatically distracted by their phones," said Pat Brown, a AAA spokesperson. "But AAA wants to take this moment to remind drivers that the list of other distracting behaviors is long. Too long. And too many lives are being lost as a result."

New law aimed at reducing cell use while driving

Troopers hope those numbers will be lowered, thanks to the recent passage of Ohio Senate Bill 288, signed into law this week by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

"That will go into effect 90 days after the governor’s signature," Purpura said. "That puts it at early April."

Then troopers will spend six months educating motorists who break the law. During that time, offenders will only be given warnings. Tickets will start in October.

The law will allow officers to pull over anyone seen operating a phone while driving.

"You can't manipulate your phone with the exception of a swipe to answer your phone, or one touch," Purpura said.

It may seem harsh, but for Purpura, it's better than the alternative: "Our ultimate goal is to save lives."

