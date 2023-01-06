ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, MA

Chair City prepares for 100th anniversary celebration

By Stephen Landry, Gardner News
 4 days ago

GARDNER — The Chair City turns 100 this year, and members of the Gardner Centennial Celebration Committee are hard at work coming up with ideas for events that will ensure the next 12 months are memorable ones for all residents.

Gardner, settled in 1764 and designated as a town in 1785, was incorporated as a city in 1923.

The festivities were supposed to kick off on New Year’s Day with a family-friendly celebration at Jackson Playground , which also would have served as the public debut of the new skating rink located at the park. But according to centennial committee member Brad Heglin, Mother Nature did not cooperate and now the skating event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 14.

“As we were getting started here with our year of events, we thought it would be nice to do something just before the last day before the city turned 100 — we thought it would be perfect,” said Heglin, who added that the new ice skating rink, erected by the Department of Public Works , would provide just the right nostalgic touch for residents old enough to remember winter skating parties in the city.

But because the weather over the New Year’s Eve weekend proved to be unseasonably warm, the decision was made to postpone the celebration kick-off for a few weeks, Heglin said.

In addition to ice skating, the event — which will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — will feature food trucks, raffles, music, coloring stations, hot cocoa and cookies, vendors, and remarks by Mayor Michael Nicholson and other local officials. Also, skaters must provide their own skates at the event.

Skating rink likely to remain at Jackson Playground

About that 100-foot skating rink. It was built a year ago by the DPW with the idea of putting it under the holiday lights at Monument Park , but the slope of the property made it too impractical to be installed there, according to DWP Director Dane Arnold.

“We then looked at Jackson Park since it is centrally located and has a semi-level basketball court – the water will level itself across the rink and freeze,” Arnold explained. “As of now, it is slated to stay at Jackson Park. Next year, we may place sand under the walls and liner or have another idea to level it out.”

“We’re hoping families from here in Gardner and the surrounding communities that have ties to Gardner will be here, with everyone from kids on up to adults,” Heglin said. There are plans to formally unveil the city’s official centennial logo at the event, he added.

More: Gardner woman prepares to celebrate 100th birthday along with city

The kick-off event is the just the first organized by the eight-person committee, which was tasked by Nicholson to determine the best ways the city could celebrate its centennial with a series of events throughout the year. Other members of the committee include Doug Lepisto, band director at Gardner High School; Jessica DeRoy, the city’s economic development coordinator; Mike Richard, Gardner historian; and Marion Knoll, coordinator of the Gardner Museum.

“When we first met, we generated a long list of ways we thought we could celebrate this event,” said Heglin, who teaches English at Gardner High School. “A lot of it’s just going to be trying to carry to this theme of the centennial throughout the city, so we’ll be looking at groups and organizations that already do activities such as concerts in the park or car nights, and how can we work in the (centennial) theme to what’s already going on? Just to keep people excited about it.”

Plans include special exhibits, essay contests, time capsules, fall parade

Although the committee’s plans have not yet been finalized, Heglin said he expected the Gardner Museum would host a special exhibit about the city’s last 100 years, as well as essay contests in some of the city’s schools.

Special retro dances at City Hall and possible time capsules were also under discussion, Heglin said. Organizers hope to cap off the historic year with a special parade in the fall.

“The list is in flux a little bit now, but that is sort of our hope, to find a way to integrate the centennial celebration into as many things that we’re doing already, and then to find some new options as well,” he said.

More: The Gardner Scene: Gardner’s petition for a city charter 100 years ago

Heglin said the committee hoped to have a finalized list of planned events by the end of January. He added that he was proud to be on the committee as a way to give back to the community he has grown up in since he was 10 years old.

“I had such a great time here and really enjoyed my experience in Gardner, so (being on this committee) was a no-brainer for me,” Heglin said. “I now have this chance to dive into our history, and to really just find ways to provide things for the community to do, and to hopefully get students and their parents and their guardians involved is a really cool opportunity.”

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Chair City prepares for 100th anniversary celebration

