ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westborough, MA

Westborough police report town has had five burglaries since Jan. 1

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 4 days ago

WESTBOROUGH Police are investigating several break-ins that have occurred so far in the new year.

Police spokesman Lt. Michael Daniels said there have been three commercial break-ins and two residential break-ins reported so far since the beginning of 2023.

"We believe we're dealing with two or three different suspects for the different incidents," Daniels said Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XoL30_0k5TCB4h00

Both of the residential burglaries occurred on Charlestown Meadows Drive. The first was reported Tuesday and the second on Wednesday. Residents of both homes were away, so it's unclear what day the burglaries actually occurred they were discovered only after residents had returned.

In the first reported incident, the family was staying somewhere else because work was being done on the home. But when they arrived home, they found someone had broken in and stolen an undetermined amount of cash as well as other items, Daniels said.

Cruiser crash: Westborough police caught short after accident on Route 9

In the second reported incident, residents returned home from vacation and determined that several items were missing and that the house had been rummaged through.

"It is believed, due to the proximity, that the same person may be responsible for these incidents," Daniels said.

As for the commercial break-ins, the first was reported Monday morning by an employee of Sachi Japanese Steakhouse, 200 Union St. Police say someone forced their way into the restaurant, ransacked the interior and stole an undetermined amount of money.

The other two burglaries were reported Tuesday morning, both at businesses at 290 Turnpike Road (Route 9) True Salon and Deluxe Spa and Nails. Someone stole cash from both businesses, Daniels said. It's unclear how they got into the businesses, he said.

Police believe the two break-ins at 290 Turnpike Road are connected to one another but are unsure if they're connected to the restaurant incident.

"The detectives are working diligently on this," Daniels said.

Anyone with information about any of the burglaries is asked to call the Westborough Police Department's detective unit at 508-475-4250.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Quick Trip To Worcester CVS Lands Woman, Wanted Man In Jail: Police

A quick-thinking Worcester officer felt something was suspicious when a car ahead of them made a hard turn into a CVS parking lot, authorities said. They had a right to be. The Toyota sedan that had just shown off its tight turning radius was stolen. The passenger jumped out of the car and went inside the store as the officer called for backup.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed in head, arm with scissors in road rage incident

QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage incident that Massachusetts State Police said resulted in a victim being stabbed in the head and arm. The incident on Quincy Shore Drive was initially reported at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, state police said. Arriving...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole

SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
AMHERST, NH
whdh.com

Dedham couple charged in drowning of teen at graduation party to appear back in court

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party will appear back in court Monday. James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, have pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
DEDHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Shooting death of armed 20-year-old UMass student after mental health incident with police prompts protest

CAMBRIDGE – Family and friends have organized a protest after a 20-year-old UMass student was shot by police and later died after a mental health incident. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow, on Wednesday at approximately 1:15 p.m., Cambridge Emergency Communications received a 911 call from a Cambridgeport resident, who had witnessed a man jump out of the window of a neighboring apartment and further reported that the man was in possession of a machete. The caller said that he appeared to be cutting himself with both the weapon, later identified as a kukri knife and broken window glass.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham

A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
DEDHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman stabbed during Quincy road rage incident

QUINCY, Mass — A woman was stabbed during a road rage incident in Quincy Saturday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to the area of Quincy Shore Drive and Bay State Road for a road rage incident at approximately 4:50 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers...
QUINCY, MA
New York Post

Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops

The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

18-year-old killed in head-on Merrimack, NH crash

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.
MERRIMACK, NH
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston man charged after allegedly attempting to steal money from seniors using ‘Grandparent Scam’

BILLERICA, Mass. — Billerica Police arrested and charged a man after he allegedly attempted to steal from a senior resident using the increasingly common grandparent scam. On Thursday around 9 a.m., Billerica Police were notified that a 79-year-old resident had received a call from a man claiming to be their grandson, “Bobby.” Police learned that the individual, identified as Tony Mejia, 37, of Boston, claimed he had been arrested for striking a pregnant woman with his car while drunk. He said he was ashamed of what happened, and told the resident that they should not contact anyone else or tell anyone what happened.
BILLERICA, MA
WMUR.com

18-year-old dead, others seriously hurt after head-on crash in Merrimack

MERRIMACK, N.H. — An 18-year-old from Merrimack is dead and others are injured after a head-on crash Friday night, according to police. Merrimack police said just after 7 p.m., two cars were involved in a head-on crash on Continental Boulevard near Bailey Court. Police and fire responded and the road was shut down because of the crash.
MERRIMACK, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Search for missing Cohasset mother heads south

COHASSET, Mass. — The search for a mother from Cohasset is headed south to Washington, D.C. According to Massachusetts State Police, twenty troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response team, 3 K9 teams and the Stat Police Air Wing searched the area around Ana Walshe’s home on Saturday.
COHASSET, MA
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy