Gardner, MA

Heywood Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

By Stephen Landry, Gardner News
The Gardner News
The Gardner News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0luD_0k5TC9OU00

GARDNER – The staff at Heywood Hospital has welcomed its first baby of 2023.

A couple from Ashburnham celebrated the start of the new year by welcoming a healthy and happy baby girl to the world at the hospital’s LaChance Maternity Center.

Olivia and Ryan Terrell were the first parents to have a child in the local area at precisely 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

At birth, Lucy Rose was delivered weighing six pounds, eight and half ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

The family is doing well, and Heywood Hospital’s LaChance Maternity Center wishes them a safe, healthy, and happy New Year.

