Hayes museums receives Childs' family items

FREMONT – The Hayes Presidential Library and Museums recently received two artifacts and a historic photo related to Olympian, World War I veteran and Fremont resident Clarence Childs.

Hayes Presidential received donations of a bowler hat and matching hat box belonging to Childs and a Mar-Vo Mineral Co. mineral bag and photo of Childs’ brother, Walter, in front of his Mar-Vo delivery truck. Mar-Vo was one of a couple businesses the Childs family operated in Fremont.

The hat and box were donated by Jessica Hull of Poughkeepsie, New York. Inside the hat is stamped “John B. Stetson Company, Extra Quality, Philadelphia, U.S.A.”

Mar-Vo Mineral Co. was operated by Childs brother

The Mar-Vo Mineral Co. was located in Walter Childs’ home at 318 Lincoln St. The business provided mineral and vitamin supplements for livestock.

Walter Childs operated the Mar-Vo Mineral Co. from the 1930s until he sold it to the Kohlenberg family in 1962.

Before opening the Mar-Vo Mineral Co., Walter, Clarence and their brother, Thomas, ran the family’s store, called Child’s Clothing Store, at 100 N. Front St., after their father died in 1901 until it closed in 1933.

“We are excited to add these items to our collections and develop a more complete history of the Childs family and their business endeavors after leaving the clothing industry,” said Julie Mayle, curator of manuscripts.

Childs was born in 1881 in Wooster, and his family moved to Fremont when he was a child. He was well-rounded and played on the high school football, baseball and track and field teams, as well as played the trombone in his Ohio National Guard unit.

In 1906, Childs attended Kenyon College, where he played on the football and track teams and was a member and manager of the glee and mandolin clubs. For his senior year, he transferred to Yale University and then entered the law school, where he was a member of the class of 1912. Childs played football and ran track at Yale.

Childs won a bronze medal in the 1912 Olympics

In 1912, he was a member of the U.S. Olympic Team and won the bronze medal in the hammer throw at the Olympics in Stockholm, Sweden. He later coached football and track at Indiana University.

