History Spotlight: Lehr Manufacturing Company

By Larry Michaels and Krista Michaels
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago
Lehr Manufacturing Company, 1890s

The Lehr Company manufactured agricultural equipment in this sprawling industrial complex that still stands on the northwest corner of Napoleon and Jackson Street in Fremont. It is pictured in this aerial rendering during its early years in the 1890s. The large building in the foreground was later the home of Quikcut cutlery, and is now occupied by the Sheets Supply Company. (Submitted by Larry Michaels and Krista Michaels)

The News-Messenger

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

