Local Hospice feels effects of nursing shortage

Since mid-August, Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain has been closed to patients.

The normally bustling facility on Kings Mountain Boulevard had an empty parking lot Wednesday, and the only ones currently using the building are office staff. Hospice leaders hope to change that soon, however.

Myra McGinnis, president of Hospice House Cleveland County, said like many places around the nation, they’ve been dealing with a nursing shortage for about three years, but COVID exacerbated the problem and they had to transition to one location. There was one patient being served at Testa at the time, she said, and that patient was moved to Wendover Hospice in Shelby.

“That is solely because of staffing issues with nurses that we are experiencing and that everybody is experiencing,” she said. “There is a nationwide shortage. That is the challenge at the moment. We have been working hard to fill our open positions, and we are very close to being able to reopen and hoping to do that later this month.”

Testa Hospice House has been open since 2010, and McGinnis said they have served about 1,800 people during that time.

She said Testa has eight patient rooms, and they typically care for up to six patients.

It takes at least 10 people to staff the building with five nurses and five nurses aids working in two people shifts.

“The staff shortage that we had occurred at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby,” McGinnis said. “It can accommodate 16 patients at any given time so it's our bigger facility and more widely utilized so we made the decision to move the staff from Testa to Wendoever in Shelby to keep Wendover open.”

She said they planned the transition so it was not disruptive to anyone.

Although only one patient was at Testa at the time, McGinnis said there is a need for the Kings Mountain facility.

“There is absolutely still a need,” she said. “There is no doubt about that. Both have been used a lot by the individual communities.”

McGinnis said once all the positions are filled at Wendover, the original Testa staff will move back to their facility.

“COVID had a huge impact on the nursing availability,” she said. “A lot of nurses decided to retire, move out of healthcare, all that sort of thing. That two years when we were dealing with COVID really exacerbated things. We had good practices in place to be able to recruit people and hire them, it's just such a small labor pool.”

She said everyone in healthcare is competing for the same small pool of nurses.

Despite the challenges, they hope to welcome patients back in upcoming weeks.

“We’re strongly committed to Testa being an important part of the community taking care of people at the end of life,” McGinnis said. “We’re committed to taking care of patients. I know a lot of folks in the community care about it, and we care about it too. We're actively working to have patients there again.”

