Today is: National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day

It has brought warmth and cheer to your home over the holiday season, but all things must come to an end, and it's time to take down the Christmas tree. While some people may take it down on the day after Christmas, on New Year's Day, or the day after, there is some reasoning behind taking it down on Jan. 6, on National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day. This date officially marks the end of the holiday season, as it is the last of the 12 days of Christmas, and is the day on which Epiphany takes place.

Source: Checkiday.com