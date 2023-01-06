Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown DIRE Committee Meets Co-Author of 2020's Article 37
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One of the co-authors of an equity resolution passed by town meeting in 2020 met last week with the Diversity, Inclusion and Racial Equity Committee to talk about the resolution's implementation in its first two years. Huff Templeton drafted Article 37 on the 2020 annual town...
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Policy Restricts New Membership for Green Committe
DALTON, Mass — A town policy that does not allow family members to join the same committee blocked the addition of a Green Committee member. Green Committee members Wendy E. Brown informed her peers at a meeting on Jan. 4 that her son expressed interest in joining the panel, however, a new town policy does not allow residents from the same family to join the same committee.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Park Restoration Committee Hears Timeline from OPM
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city has hired an owner's project manager (OPM) that envisions the new Wahconah Park being ready for use by the summer of 2025. On Monday the Wahconah Park Restoration Committee had its first public meeting with Skanska USA, who was hired out of three responses to a request for services issued in the fall.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Expands Online Permitting for Various Licenses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield's online permitting system has now been expanded to include various licenses, allowing for a more streamlined user experience. The following Licensing Board permit applications include:. • One Day Alcohol. • One Day Wine & Malt. • One Day Entertainment. • One Day...
iBerkshires.com
Contractors Attend Conference for Greylock Glen Water System
ADAMS, Mass. — Several contractors visited Town Hall on Thursday morning to attend a pre-bid conference for the water system at the Greylock Glen. The prospective bidders received a brief overview of the project, what work it will entail and background on the entire glen development. The scope of the work consists of, among other things, a water storage tank, a water main, electrical work, piping and instrumentation work.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Board of Health OKs Updated Tobacco Ordinance
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health has concluded its seven-month process of updating the city's tobacco ordinance. "We should be very happy about that," Chair Bobbie Orsi said. The document was unanimously approved on Wednesday after receiving some finishing touches in November. No public comment was generated in...
iBerkshires.com
OLLI Instructors Preview Winter Semester Classes of All Interests
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Berkshire Community College offers over 20 classes in science, history, social studies, literature, and the arts. The membership organization held a virtual open house for its 2023 winter semester last week, with fifteen instructors giving an overview of their...
iBerkshires.com
BRTA's Fare Free Month Well Received by Community
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — During a time of inflationary costs of living, the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority boosted its December ridership by 20,000 with a free fare event. Funded by a state grant, bus and paratransit services were of no cost from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31. This led to nearly 54,000 riders throughout the month, compared to last year's December ridership of around 34,000.
iBerkshires.com
BCC and BRPC Offer Free 'Choke Saver' Training Certification
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —Berkshire Community College (BCC) and Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC) will offer a free Choke Saver Training class offered on various dates in several locations throughout Berkshire County. The 75-minute class provides participants with a two-year certification. Local businesses, such as restaurants, that are required to have...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Cooperative Bank Makes Donations to Nonprofits
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank celebrated the season of giving with donations to local nonprofit partner. The Co-op embarked on Holiday Cheer, a bank-funded campaign empowering each employee to provide support to an organization of their choice. "We recognize that teamwork and collaboration are critical to our...
iBerkshires.com
Flu and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Lenox Community Center
LENOX, Mass. — There will be a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Lenox Community Center on Jan. 26, from 10 am to noon. The clinic will be run by Community Health Programs' Mobile Health Unit. Pfizer and Moderna Bivalent Boosters are now available to those 6 months...
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley's Kathryn Scholz Receives Superintendent Award
CHESHIRE, Mass. — Hoosac Valley student Kathryn Scholz has received a certificate of academic excellence from the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents. Hoosac Valley Superintendent Aaron Dean presented Scholz with the award at the school committee's meeting on Monday. Only one student from every district receives the award each year.
iBerkshires.com
Bridge Repairs and Pavement Marking in Lee
LEE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced it will be conducting bridge repair and pavement marking operations at I-90 eastbound and westbound at varying times and locations in Lee. The previously scheduled bridge repair work for tonight, Monday, Jan. 9 has been postponed and rescheduled for...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Firefighters Extinguish North St. Fire
PITTSFIELD, Mass. Firefighters extinguished a Sunday morning structure fire caused by the careless disposal of smoking materials. Sunday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 am the Pittsfield Fire Department responded to 1223 North Street, a two-family apartment building, for a possible structure fire. The 911 call was made by a good samaritan...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Girls, Boys Swim Past Springfield ICS
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Sarah Kunzmann and Dani Tirado-Adorno each won a contested event Monday to lead the Wahconah girls swim team to a 97-14 win over Springfield International Charter School. Kunzmann won the 50-meter freestyle in 35.76 seconds. Tirado-Adorno took the 100 free in 1:53.52. Wahconah’s boys won their...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Ends Drought Against Taconic
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – For the first time since 2016, the hottest boys basketball team in town wears purple. After six long years and 14 losses, Pittsfield Monday earned a 67-52 win over Taconic at the Boys and Girls Club. “We think about that every day,” Generals senior Da’Sean Brown...
iBerkshires.com
Williams Women's Hockey Tops Wesleyan
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. -- Delaney Szlezyngier scored a pair of goals Saturday to lead the Williams College women's hockey team to a 5-1 win over Wesleyan. Erin Pye stopped 25 shots for Williams (7-5, 2-4 NESCAC), which goes to Hamilton on Friday. Men's Hockey. WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Nicholas Rashkovsky scored in...
iBerkshires.com
Ullrich, Lowe Lead Mount Everett Past Westfield Tech
WESTFIELD, Mass. – Matt Lowe and Michael Ullrich Monday led the Mount Everett boys basketball team to a 52-29 win over Westfield Tech. Lowe scored 15 points, and Ullrich added 14. Sean Warren and Jordi Peck chipped in with nine and six, respectively. Mount Everett (6-2) takes a three-game...
iBerkshires.com
South Hadley Boys Beat Hoosac Valley
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Colin Quinn scored 11 points Monday to lead the South Hadley boys basketball team to a 48-39 win over Hoosac Valley. Joey McGovern scored a game-high 16 points, and Frank Field added 12 for the Hurricanes. Hoosac Valley (5-2) hosts Easthampton on Thursday.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Doubles Up Baystate
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored 22 points Monday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 62-31 win over Baystate. Pat McLaughlin scored 13 points, and Brady Payson and Jesse Chapman added nine apiece in the win. Wahconah (5-2) goes to South Hadley on Thursday to try...
