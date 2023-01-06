ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

News briefs: Two-vehicle injury crash on U.S. 50 in Ross County

By Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago
CHILLICOTHE – At approximately 5 p.m. Jan. 4, a 2015 Chevrolet Trax driven by Lacee M. Seymour, 39, of Bainbridge was traveling southwest on US 50. A 2008 Ford Escape driven by Levi P. Saltz, 18, of Clarksburg was traveling northeast on US 50.

Both vehicles traveled left of center prior to striking each other head-on. Both vehicles traveled off the roadway striking a guardrail before coming to final rest, according to a news release by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Seymour and her juvenile passenger were flown from the scene by MedFlight. Seymour was flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center for her injuries. The juvenile was flown to Nationwide Children Hospital for his injuries. Saltz and his passenger, Sharon K. Saltz, 64, of Clarksburg were flown from the scene by MedFlight. Both were taken to the OSU Wexner Medical Center for their injuries.

US 50 was closed for approximately two hours during the crash investigation. Twin Township Fire/EMS, Huntington Township Fire/EMS, Scioto Township Fire/ EMS, Bainbridge Fire/ EM, and MedFlight assisted on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

NAACP to host Jubilee Day 2023

CHILLICOTHE -- The Ross County Unit of the NAACP will present Jubilee Day 2023 Breaking the Chains that Bind Us at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Original Glorious Church of God in Christ, 123 W. Main St, Chillicothe.

Jubilee Day commemorates the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln, which formally freed enslaved people in the United States on Jan. 1, 1863.

The speaker for this event will be Elder Mike Maughmer, Pastor of the Original Glorious Church of God In Christ.

For any questions related to this event, please contact Adrienne L. D’Souza, Ross County NAACP President @ 740-466-5280.

CHIP applications available

CHILLICOTHE -- Applications are now available for all Ross County and City of Chillicothe residents interested in taking advantage of the recently funded Community Housing Impact and Preservation Program (2022 CHIP). This program assists low to moderate income home owners with repairs to their home. Applications can be obtained by calling the Ross County Planning Department (if you live in Ross County outside the city limits of Chillicothe) at 740-702-3008 or the City of Chillicothe CHIP office (if you live within the city limits of Chillicothe) at 1-330-432-1659.

Township reports/meetings

  • The Deerfield Township of Ross County has completed the annual reporting requirements for the Auditor of State for the ending year 2022. Financial records for the ending year 2022 are on file with the Deerfield Township Fiscal Officer, Cassie L. Long. Please call 740-998-2265 for the office of the fiscal officer if you have questions regarding the Annual Financial Reports.
  • The annual financial report for 2022 for Twin Township is complete and can be viewed at www.twintownship.org
  • The Huntington Township Board of Trustees will hold its 2023 reorganization meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Township Firehouse.
  • The Colerain Township Board of Trustees will hold their regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, in the fire department annex building in Hallsville.
  • The Liberty Township Board of Trustees will conduct a meeting for the fire department dependency board at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 11 and also conduct a reorganization meeting at 6:30 p.m. with the regular meeting immediately following. All meetings will be held at 4923 Vigo road, Londonderry.

Comments / 0

