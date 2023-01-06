Highland wrestling: Scots rounding into form after success in Marion

SPARTA — A busy coach is a happy coach.

And Highland's Adam Gilmore was busy at the recent Marion Harding Wrestling Classic.

While the Scots only sent seven wrestlers to the 51st annual meet, six of them made the final round and earned places.

"I‘ll take that any day of the week," Gilmore said. "They wrestled a lot of good matches and competition. I thought we did well."

Despite the limited lineup, the Scots finished well inside the top 10 of an event that had 32 teams scored, so they accounted for themselves nicely.

"Obviously, there’s a lot to work on tomorrow," Gilmore added after finishing seventh overall at the Classic. "The day after a two-day tournament we’re not going to grind them out, but we’re going to work on some mistakes and lead us into the new year."

His son, freshman Cael Gilmore, led the way with a championship in the 138-pound class, winning the final 3-0 over Michael Fister of Northridge.

After him, Brendan Lester was fourth at 113, Caleb Wetzel fourth at 132, Remington Baker fourth at 150, Landon Pedigo fifth at 285 and Matthew Scarberry eighth at 144.

Wetzel and Pedigo are seniors, but everyone else who participated in Marion are underclassmen.

"We had a good offseason, so I’ve got some motivated kids," Gilmore said. "I’ve got some disappointed kids right now. They didn’t finish where they wanted to be, which is good. They have high expectations. The matches we lost, there were some mistakes made and we can fix those mistakes. It doesn’t matter right now.

"Yeah, you want to win this tournament, but this isn’t sectionals or district or state. It’s all learning. There are things to learn from and to grow from and get better. That’s what it’s about."

The Scots have five wrestlers ranked in the state, according to wrestling website BoroFanOhio.net.

Wetzel and Pedigo are both ranked No. 12 in their weight classes in Division II, while Baker is 15th as a sophomore, Gilmore 20th and sophomore Konner Blaney 23rd at 106.

The goals over the next six weeks are to learn and improve so they are ready when the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament and the postseason arrives.

"January is a tough month for us," the coach said. "We have some really tough tournaments in January. There will be more mistakes made and there will be some good competition and things to learn from and grow from. That keeps you raising the bar leading into February. Then we have the MOAC followed by the sectionals."

Looming ahead of all that is a trip to Licking Valley this weekend followed by big meets at Austintown Fitch and New Lexington as well as competitive dual meets with teams like Buckeye Valley, Pleasant and Centerburg.

"The kids are driven and they’re going to keep working hard," Gilmore said. "I think they are focused. We have a good vibe in the room. These kids want to get better."

BoroFanOhio.net State Ranked Area Wrestlers