Michigan State

What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County

I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
LUCE COUNTY, MI
The Untold Ojibwe Story of The Alleged Michigan-Based Paul Bunyan

Sometimes you hear about a myth that's super basic and think, "Okay, why is this character so huge?" In this sense, it's both literal and figurative. Paul Bunyan is one of those mythical characters that's embedded into our brains at a young age and I've always wondered why being a massive French-Canadian lumberjack was such a huge deal.
MICHIGAN STATE
On This Day in 2019 Hell Froze Over

Remembering the day, 4 years ago, when Hell was shut down due to extreme winter weather. Hell, Michigan saw temps drop to 13 below zero with a wind chill of 40 below zero. That's not counting a large amount of snowfall. This led the NBC Evening News to have this...
MICHIGAN STATE
These Were The Top Baby Names In Southwest Michigan For 2022

That's officially a wrap on 2022! Now that we've got another year in the books local hospitals throughout west Michigan are releasing their annual list of the most popular baby names. According to a press release by the Bronson healthcare group more than 4,500 were delivered at Bronson BirthPlace between...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan – Did You Know About These Outdoor Smoking Laws?

It is crazy to think that just 12 years ago, smoking indoors was still legal in Michigan. Remember the days of going into a restaurant and being asked by a host if you preferred smoking or non-smoking seating? How about lighting up at a bar? I can't even imagine doing that now, but there is still some confusion when it comes to smoking outside in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Man Wins $500,000 Jackpot With $10 Winning Ticket

If the odds are so stacked against anyone winning a major jackpot, they why is it that some how or some way, one person seems to defy the odds every single time?. I love these stories about how one man or one woman purchased a lottery ticket somewhere in the state of Michigan and then end up winning half a million dollars and possibly $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.
MICHIGAN STATE
The State of Michigan Wants Your Kid’s Art

So, the kids have been on Holiday break, and whenever you pass through the living room, young Dweezil or Joanie is staring at their handheld device, continuously swiping at the screen. Gone are the days of going outside to hike the woods, or construct a snowman. The young zombies are mesmerized by the images and games that scroll before their eyes. The term “Lincoln Logs” brings a blank stare to their face.
MICHIGAN STATE
