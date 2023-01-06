Read full article on original website
CBS New York
Child recovered after allegedly being taken by his father in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - An infant has been recovered after allegedly being taken by his father in Brooklyn. Police say it started at around 11:20 a.m. Monday after he had a dispute with the baby's mother. Police located the baby's father, and later found the child safe at a relative's home in Queens.
Custodian caught with pants down in Queens school: police
QUEENS (PIX11) — A New York City school custodian was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school Monday night, police said. Allan Fung, 37, was charged with public lewdness after a student walked in on him alone in a classroom with his pants down, according to the NYPD. Fung is also charged […]
One year after deadly Twin Parks fire in the Bronx, tenants move away and enforcement lags
Last year, a fire sparked by a faulty space heater killed 17 people at the Twin Parks Northwest high-rise in the Bronx, the city's deadliest fire since 1990. Most tenants have moved away in the aftermath of a fire that killed 17 people, fraying a close-knit, working-class community that had flourished in the building. [ more › ]
Police: Man slashed in the face while riding train in Manhattan
A man was slashed in the face while riding the train in Manhattan, police say.
Residents of North Manhattan hold vigil to honor victims of violence in the Bronx
New Yorkers came together Sunday night to remember neighbors who were lost because of violence and to speak out against crime around the city.
Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injured
Four People were injured, one man got shot and pronounced dead, and another got fatally stabbed. On Saturday, around 2:15 am, a 35-year-old man got stabbed twice by three suspects at Broadway and West 43rd street. The NYPD informed that one of the suspects was wearing a beige hat, the other had dreadlocks, and the last one was wearing a white jacket. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was admitted to Bellevue hospital. No arrests have been made.
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said. The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau […]
NYC man allegedly stabbed stranger in heart after attacking neighbor
A Bronx man was held without bail Sunday after allegedly killing a stranger who appeared to simply show up at the wrong place at the wrong time, as new details emerged in the grisly slaying. Suspect Jose Ortiz, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing Tyrone Quick, 45, in the heart at a University Avenue apartment in Highbridge, where the victim was visiting a friend, Vanessa Guzman, cops and new court documents say. Guzman had been trying to hide from Ortiz, who was allegedly threatening to kill neighbors for no apparent reason. Police say Ortiz slashed Guzman in the chest....
Two men stabbed in East Harlem; man in custody: police
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) —Two men were stabbed in East Harlem early Monday morning, police said. One victim was stabbed in the neck and the other in the back near 105th Street and Second Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A 34-year-old man […]
Woman, 37, on Citi Bike fatally struck by box truck in Brooklyn
A woman on a bicycle was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, police said. The unidentified victim was riding at Second Avenue and Ninth Street in Gowanus around 7 a.m. when she was hit.
NY1
Community to mark anniversary of tragic Twin Parks fire
Monday marks one year since the deadly Twin Parks fire in the Bronx that killed 17 people. On Monday's anniversary, the community will come together to observe a day of remembrance and rename a street "17 Abdoulie Touray Way." The new street sign will bear the number 17 to represent...
norwoodnews.org
On-Duty NYCHA Employee Arrested in The Bronx on Assault Charges
A 28-year-old city employee was arrested following an incident that took place in The Bronx, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that following The Bronx incident on Saturday, Jan. 7, an on-duty New York City employee was arrested at around 10.01 p.m. in the 47th Precinct which covers the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville and Fishbay, as well as Woodlawn Cemetery.
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the Bronx
BRONX - The only thing louder than a place called Noise in the Bronx is the suspected gunman’s clothing. Cops say a man wearing very distinctive clothing threatened a vape store employee with a gun during a budding dispute inside the vape store.
norwoodnews.org
New York Lottery Top-Prize Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx
Representatives from the New York Lottery announced on Sunday, Jan. 8, that there was one $1 million-winning ticket for the Jan. 7 Powerball drawing, and four $50,000 winning tickets, including one ticket which was sold in The Bronx. Officials said the winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Shop...
Queens man beat 19-year-old female cousin with bat, stabbed her saying, “I want to die with her”
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man who tried to kill his younger female cousin has been arrested and charged for a brutal attack on Monday. According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Edward Huerta has been arraigned today on charges of attempted murder and other crimes for allegedly attacking his roommate and cousin at their Corona residence. Huerta is alleged to have assaulted the 19-year-old victim with a baseball bat and knife on Monday evening, resulting in a fractured skull and bleeding on her brain, among other injuries. “At the center of domestic violence prosecutions is the brutality and The post Queens man beat 19-year-old female cousin with bat, stabbed her saying, “I want to die with her” appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police searching for 4 men who beat and robbed delivery worker at Brooklyn NYCHA complex
Police are searching for four men or boys who robbed and beat a 42-year-old delivery worker at a NYCHA housing complex in last month. The group jumped the man at the Howard Houses in Brownsville around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to police.
bkreader.com
Man Gunned Down in Rockaway Parkway Apartment was Dead for Hours Before Body was Discovered
A Brooklyn man was shot to death during a violent raid in his apartment, police and the victim’s roommate said Saturday. Jermaine Desaussure, known by his friends as “Light,” was dead for hours when he was found curled up on the floor of the Park Manor apartment on Rockaway Parkway […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
One detained and gun recovered in Jersey City lunchtime shooting incident
One person was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered in a shooting incident Monday afternoon in Jersey City. Police officers quickly responded to the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Grant Street at 12:35 p.m. when shots rang out, police said in radio transmissions. One person was...
Man stabbed to death in Williamsburg, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn last week, police said Monday. Authorities found Daniel Ryan, 30, with stab wounds to the neck and torso on the sidewalk in front of 131 Moore St. in Williamsburg just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Ryan was taken to the […]
Man, 27, dies days after being stabbed during dispute over $10 in Brooklyn
Police are investigating the stabbing of a 27-year-old man who died days after he was in an argument on a Brooklyn street, authorities said.
