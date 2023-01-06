ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Child recovered after allegedly being taken by his father in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - An infant has been recovered after allegedly being taken by his father in Brooklyn. Police say it started at around 11:20 a.m. Monday after he had a dispute with the baby's mother. Police located the baby's father, and later found the child safe at a relative's home in Queens. 
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Custodian caught with pants down in Queens school: police

QUEENS (PIX11) — A New York City school custodian was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school Monday night, police said. Allan Fung, 37, was charged with public lewdness after a student walked in on him alone in a classroom with his pants down, according to the NYPD. Fung is also charged […]
QUEENS, NY
Newsing the States

Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injured

Four People were injured, one man got shot and pronounced dead, and another got fatally stabbed. On Saturday, around 2:15 am, a 35-year-old man got stabbed twice by three suspects at Broadway and West 43rd street. The NYPD informed that one of the suspects was wearing a beige hat, the other had dreadlocks, and the last one was wearing a white jacket. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was admitted to Bellevue hospital. No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC man allegedly stabbed stranger in heart after attacking neighbor

A Bronx man was held without bail Sunday after allegedly killing a stranger who appeared to simply show up at the wrong place at the wrong time, as new details emerged in the grisly slaying. Suspect Jose Ortiz, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing Tyrone Quick, 45, in the heart at a University Avenue apartment in Highbridge, where the victim was visiting a friend, Vanessa Guzman, cops and new court documents say. Guzman had been trying to hide from Ortiz, who was allegedly threatening to kill neighbors for no apparent reason. Police say Ortiz slashed Guzman in the chest....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Two men stabbed in East Harlem; man in custody: police

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) —Two men were stabbed in East Harlem early Monday morning, police said. One victim was stabbed in the neck and the other in the back near 105th Street and Second Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A 34-year-old man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Community to mark anniversary of tragic Twin Parks fire

Monday marks one year since the deadly Twin Parks fire in the Bronx that killed 17 people. On Monday's anniversary, the community will come together to observe a day of remembrance and rename a street "17 Abdoulie Touray Way." The new street sign will bear the number 17 to represent...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

On-Duty NYCHA Employee Arrested in The Bronx on Assault Charges

A 28-year-old city employee was arrested following an incident that took place in The Bronx, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that following The Bronx incident on Saturday, Jan. 7, an on-duty New York City employee was arrested at around 10.01 p.m. in the 47th Precinct which covers the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville and Fishbay, as well as Woodlawn Cemetery.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

New York Lottery Top-Prize Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx

Representatives from the New York Lottery announced on Sunday, Jan. 8, that there was one $1 million-winning ticket for the Jan. 7 Powerball drawing, and four $50,000 winning tickets, including one ticket which was sold in The Bronx. Officials said the winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Shop...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Queens man beat 19-year-old female cousin with bat, stabbed her saying, “I want to die with her”

NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man who tried to kill his younger female cousin has been arrested and charged for a brutal attack on Monday. According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Edward Huerta has been arraigned today on charges of attempted murder and other crimes for allegedly attacking his roommate and cousin at their Corona residence. Huerta is alleged to have assaulted the 19-year-old victim with a baseball bat and knife on Monday evening, resulting in a fractured skull and bleeding on her brain, among other injuries. “At the center of domestic violence prosecutions is the brutality and The post Queens man beat 19-year-old female cousin with bat, stabbed her saying, “I want to die with her” appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed to death in Williamsburg, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn last week, police said Monday. Authorities found Daniel Ryan, 30, with stab wounds to the neck and torso on the sidewalk in front of 131 Moore St. in Williamsburg just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Ryan was taken to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy