LMPD: Man shot near Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound, after a shooting just outside of Louisville's Buechel neighborhood on Tuesday morning. Around 7:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to an LMPD press release.
WLKY.com
Man injured in residential neighborhood shooting off Breckinridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning near Breckinridge Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane. That's a residential area just off of Breckinridge Lane, where it meets Six Mile Lane. LMPD Sixth...
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of South 44th Street, near Shawnee Park, around 6:10 p.m. Police found a man with gunshot wounds.
Man dies in hospital days after hit-and-run in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a man has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run on Dixie Highway over the weekend. A department spokesperson said around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Third Division officers responded to a report of an injury collision at Dixie Highway and Paramount Drive in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
Wave 3
JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus in south Louisville on Monday afternoon. Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on reports of a crash, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
61-year-old man housed at Metro Corrections dies while in custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with Metro Corrections says a man housed at the facility has died while in their custody. According to a news release, jail staff were alerted around 2:30 p.m. Monday of a person experiencing medical distress. They quickly responded, finding the 61-year-old man unconscious. The jail...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened shortly after midnight when LMPD Fourth Division officers on patrol said they heard gunfire. They also got a report of a shooting in the...
Wave 3
Laundromat workers avoid disaster after SUV crashes into their building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An SUV plowed into a Louisville Laundromat early Sunday morning and barely missed hitting the people inside. That same SUV may also be tied to a drive-by homicide that happened minutes before. The shooting happened at a home on Sale Avenue around midnight Sunday morning. LMPD...
Car crashes into laundromat, 1 person injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Laundry Connection in South Louisville reopened Sunday following a wreck that nearly took out an entire side of the structure. Ladonna, a manager at Laundry Connection who asked WHAS11 to conceal her identity for safety reasons, said just after closing Sunday, a car came crashing through.
wdrb.com
Mt. Washington Police searching for 2 suspects in liquor store robbery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police are searching for two white males who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Bullitt County. Mt. Washington Police said two males broke into Cut Rate Liquor store on Delania Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said the two suspects stole approximately $2,400 worth of liquor and did several thousands of dollars of damage to the store.
Wave 3
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man is charged with multiple counts of child molesting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The charges were filed against Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, after an investigation begun in October by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents...
WLKY.com
Family offering reward for information about man killed in 2021 Taylor Berry shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a 2021 murder victim is desperate for answers and now taking matters into their own hands with reward money for whoever can help police put the person responsible behind bars. Dalton Morrow II was shot just outside his apartment building on Utah Avenue...
westkentuckystar.com
Elizabethtown man arrested for theft after returning to the store
An old law enforcement adage says that the perpetrator often returns to the scene of the crime. Metropolis Police recently responded to a theft call at the Speedy Mart. A clerk reported a man stole cigars there. Before police could arrive, the man reportedly left the store. Later, the clerk...
Wave 3
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
Wave 3
Hardin County couple arrested; accused of seriously injuring 5-year-old
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County couple is facing abuse charges after a 5-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Kentucky State Police said they were contacted on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. regarding a child that was brought into Baptist Health Hardin with suspicious injuries. The child...
WLKY.com
20-year-old arrested on attempted murder charges connected to Parkland shooting last year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man on charges of attempted murder for a shooting on Halloween of last year. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 2600 block of Hale Avenue. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to calls of a shooting and when they...
wdrb.com
Fire damages warehouse in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused major damage to a warehouse in the California neighborhood late Saturday night. Bobby Copper with the Louisville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 26th Street at around 10:15 p.m. It took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to...
WLKY.com
Police investigating shooting on Bardstown Road in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot overnight in the Highlands, Louisville Metro police said. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road. That's where it changes from Baxter Avenue, near the post office and Starbucks. Police said EMS was called and transported...
wdrb.com
Family of 69-year-old Caesars employee shot to death in Louisville begging for answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week into the new year, there have already been seven homicides in Louisville. The city's most recent victim was a 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings, who family members said was shot and killed early Friday morning as he was getting home from work. They described...
Wave 3
LMDC inmate dies after officers, medical staff found him unconscious
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died at the hospital on Monday after officers and medical staff found him unconscious. Around 2:30 p.m., officers were alerted that a 61-year-old inmate was in medical distress. The man was found unconscious, and officers and medical staff immediately began life-saving measures.
