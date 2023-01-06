ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Webb 2.0: Chesterfield and the link to a stolen FA Cup winner’s medal

By Ben Fisher
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3khy_0k5T977q00

When David Webb, while manager of Southend United, returned home from a family friend’s New Year’s Eve party in the early 90s, his heart sank as it quickly dawned on him that he had been the victim of a burglary. Windows were ajar, bedroom drawers open. “The first thing Dad checked was the medals,” says his son Danny, now assistant manager at Chesterfield. David, a former defender, won the FA Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup with Chelsea but his silverware was stolen. “He put a brave face on but it was horrible for him. He was devastated. We were all devastated as a family.”

At least this is a harrowing episode with a heartwarming ending. A few days after the burglary David received a call from a small jewellers in Covent Garden. “The bloke said: ‘I’m just making sure these medals are supposed to be in my melting pot,’” Danny says. “So they got saved at the last minute. I wish I remembered the man’s name because I’d like to give him a shout-out because he did the right, honest thing. They’re safely in the bank somewhere. Chelsea would like put them in their museum but I think Dad wants to keep them to himself for the next few years.”

Related: FA Cup third round: 10 things to look out for this weekend

Down the years Danny has seen Chelsea’s 1970 FA Cup final triumph over Leeds in a replay at Old Trafford, courtesy of his father’s match-winning goal, several times. “He lets other people talk about it but doesn’t bring it up himself,” Webb says. “At the time Chelsea and Leeds absolutely hated each other. Refs have said if it was played now there would be 10 or 11 sendings-off. It was a different time but the passion of the game would be the same if you got a big final nowadays.”

For Danny, assistant to Paul Cook at high-flying National League side Chesterfield, the focus is on the third round of the competition. On Saturday they host West Brom, 66 places above them in the pyramid, hoping to reach the fourth round for the first time since 2015. Webb and Gary Roberts, the former Chesterfield midfielder who returned to the club in April as first-team coach, visited the Hawthorns on Monday to take in the Baggies’ win over Reading. On Thursday they studied the depth of Carlos Corberán’s squad. “It is great to go into a game as underdogs because in the league, along with Wrexham and Notts County, we’re usually the favourites,” says Webb of Chesterfield, who are third in the division having lost just once since 8 October. “This game will bring a pressure the lads can enjoy.”

West Brom are soaring after eight wins from 10 matches since Corberán replaced Steve Bruce in October but Chesterfield, who beat League Two opposition in AFC Wimbledon and Northampton Town en route to this point, may quietly fancy another upset. They have come unstuck in the National League playoffs in the past two seasons but there is a feelgood factor around the place. Saturday’s game will be a sellout at more than 9,000 but their average attendance this season is almost 7,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IkpY8_0k5T977q00
Chesterfield’s Jamie Grimes celebrates the FA Cup second-round win at AFC Wimbledon. Photograph: Alex Broadway/Getty Images

“We’re lucky – every time we turn up on a match-day, there’s a buzz. Even when you come out for the warmup there’s a good few thousand in the stadium,” Webb says. “There will be a carnival atmosphere. But it’s not as if we’re going from 2,500 to 10,000 and the players are going to go: ‘Bleeding hell, what’s this?’”

Less than three years ago there were genuine fears for the club’s future. They finished 20th in 2019-20, a season abruptly ended by the pandemic, and narrowly escaped relegation decided by an unweighted points-per-game system; they stayed up by 0.08 points. A few months later the Chesterfield FC Community Trust, an independent charity affiliated to the club since 2009, took ownership of the Spireites, a nickname derived from the Church of St Mary and All Saints’ crooked spire. The bond between town and club is closer than ever. “Absolutely,” says Chesterfield’s longstanding chief executive, John Croot. “When the Trust took over the club, it was in a really dark place. Nobody quite knew where the club was going. It felt like the club was going into oblivion. It’s transformed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BtFVw_0k5T977q00
A view of Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium, which will host a sellout crowd of more than 9,000 on Saturday. Photograph: Matt West/Shutterstock

It is fair to say Croot has seen his fair share of highs and lows since his association with Chesterfield began in 1978 as a programme seller at Saltergate, yards from his secondary school. “My spot was bottom of the centre stand steps,” he recalls fondly. Croot joined as a director in 1987 and was in the boardroom for last season’s FA Cup tie at Chelsea . He was in with 25,000 Chesterfield fans for the club’s finest hour, when they played in the semi-finals of the Cup in 1997. “I remember tickets being delivered from Old Trafford – it was the hottest ticket in town – and when the courier got to our ground there was nobody there so they left them on the step,” Croot says.

That appearance on the big stage sent the club global. During the 1998 World Cup some Japan fans approached a group of Chesterfield supporters having spied the club crest and after reuniting at the 2002 World Cup held in South Korea and Japan, the Tokyo Spireites were born. “I think they came over for five years before they saw us score,” Croot says, laughing. The Belgian Spireites, a group of about a dozen supporters, have tickets in the South Stand for Saturday’s game. It promises to be another special occasion on what has been anything but a dull journey.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Newcastle leading the chase to slake their big thirst for silverware

This may or may not be the sort of behaviour you’d expect from a long-running regular email service that changes its name on a whim, but Football Daily would like to retract everything it said yesterday about the FA Cup being the stuff of dreams. Yes, yes, Stevenage this, Sheffield Wednesday that, Boreham Wood the other, but when it comes to tales of the unexpected, the League Cup is really where it’s at. Put it this way: when was the last time a Fourth Division team got to the final of the FA Cup, like Bradford did in the 2013 League equivalent, or Rochdale in 1962? The fifth of never, that’s when! So, yeah, QED. Admittedly six of the last nine League Cups have been won by Manchester City, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool winning the other three, while Wigan and Leicester have lifted the FA Cup in the interim, but as the League Cup roll of honour also features Swindon, QPR, Oxford, Luton, Norwich and Swansea, Football Daily’s not for budging on this issue, and anyway you get the general gist.
The Guardian

Football transfer rumours: Liverpool to target Teun Koopmeiners?

The Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is flattered by Liverpool’s interest in him – well, who wouldn’t be? – but remains totally committed to Atalanta, where he currently plies his trade. The 24-year-old had a great World Cup, playing a pivotal role in his country’s run to that quarter-final thriller against Argentina, and has apparently been the subject of long-term interest in the Anfield scouting department.
The Guardian

Doug King completes Coventry City takeover with deal signed off by EFL

Doug King has become Coventry’s majority shareholder after his purchase of the Championship club was signed off by the EFL. Coventry have had several financial struggles in recent years, including issues with the lease of their Coventry Building Society Arena home. King has purchased 85% of the club, making him the majority owner, with the previous owner, Sisu Capital, retaining 15%.
The Guardian

Drag racer Sam Fenech dies after crashing into camera tower at Ipswich raceway

The drag racer Sam Fenech has died after his vehicle left the track at Willowbank Raceway in Ipswich on Saturday night and crashed into a camera tower. “It is with great sadness that Top Fuel Racing Australia announces that Sam Fenech, driver of the Fabietti Racing Doorslammer, has succumbed to injuries suffered in a racing accident at Willowbank Raceway and passed away this evening,” the raceway said on social media.
The Guardian

Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at age of 18

Victoria Lee, one of the world’s most promising young mixed martial artists, has died at the age of 18, her family have confirmed. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” wrote her sister, Angela, in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We miss her … [m]ore than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world.”
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

Golden Globes 2023: who will win and who should win the film awards

After an almost two-year period of what felt like an unending cycle of embarrassing reveals and nervous repair work, the Golden Globes are finally, sort of, pretty much, maybe, kinda back. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been accused of a great many things – racism, bribery, giving The Tourist...
The Guardian

If Harry sounds callous about killing, he is. All of us who served were – at least he knows why

As a former soldier, I’ve followed Prince Harry’s career with a mix of ironic and genuine interest. We served at similar times and in the same war. Friends who worked alongside him in the Household Cavalry and Army Air Corps reflect that he was a decent, rather laddish officer who did his job – which is about the highest accolade available to anyone who went to Sandhurst.
The Guardian

Biden is throwing migrants under the bus to appease Republican fearmongering

Imagine for a moment you are a dissident citizen of Nicaragua. Forced out of bed in the middle of the night and hounded out of your homeland because of your political activities, you have been deprived of all chances to work, let alone live, in the country you’ve always called home. Your opposition to Daniel Ortega’s regime has put your life and your family’s lives in danger. You must find safety immediately.
The Guardian

Andrew Tate isn’t feminism’s inadvertent bastard child. He’s sexism’s last gasp

Is feminism ultimately to blame for the rise of Andrew Tate, the “trillionaire” guru and self-identified misogynist who once claimed women should “bear responsibility” for being sexually assaulted and who last week was arrested in Romania on charges of people trafficking? Is it western strides in equality that have pushed young men to join his 4 million followers online? Plenty of people think so.
The Guardian

Ronan Vibert obituary

The British character actor Ronan Vibert, who has died aged 58 after a brief illness, made his most impressive entrance in Saving Mr Banks, the 2013 live-action Disney film about PL (Pamela) Travers, author of the Mary Poppins books. In the opening scene, set in 1961, the writer – played...
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

547K+
Followers
125K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy