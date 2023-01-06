ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberville, PA

Lumberville’s Black Bass Hotel to Bring Back Popular Wine Dinner Series This Month

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
Image via Black Bass Hotel

A Bucks County hotel will be hosting their popular wine dinner series this month, with tons of great food and a wonderful drink selection. Jeff Werner wrote about the upcoming event for the New Hope-Lambertville Patch.

The Black Bass Hotel in Lumberville, one of the area’s most historically significant landmarks, is reintroducing the popular Wine Dinner Series after a four-year absence.

The event will officially begin on Jan. 12, when regional wine expert Michael Conti will feature his selected favorites. Conti is a wine consultant for Vintage Imports and has four decades of experience in both the hospitality and education industries.

The second offering in the series will take place on Feb. 23, when Charlotte Devilliers, of the highly-rated Rombauer Vineyard, will present a memorable pairing. Finally, the series will wrap up with Reid Harper from Trione Winery on April 20.

Participants at each of the events will enjoy wines expertly paired with a mouth-watering four-course meal that will be created by Executive Chef Jon Barrett.

The price for the Wine Dinner Series is $125 per person. Each event will take place on a Thursday from 6 – 10 PM.

The Black Bass Hotel is located six miles north of New Hope. It was built circa 1745 and has recently been restored to its full glory.

Read more about the Wine Dinner Series in the New Hope-Lambertville Patch.

BUCKSCO.Today

