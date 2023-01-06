Read full article on original website
Former England and Lions back David Duckham dies aged 76
English rugby union has lost one of its most evocative names following the death of David Duckham at the age of 76. The blond-haired Duckham was among the most talented backs of his generation and will forever be remembered for his spectacular running in the famous 1973 fixture between the Barbarians and New Zealand in Cardiff.
Manchester United v Charlton Athletic, Carabao Cup, Confirmed Lineups
Manchester United take on Charlton in the Carabao Cup.
Italy’s 2022 Box Office Clocks Less Than Half the Country’s Pre-Pandemic Figures
Italy’s box office grosses in 2022 totaled €306 million ($328,000) while the admissions tally was a measly 44.5 million admissions, which reps a 48% drop compared with the country’s average pre-pandemic intake between 2017 and 2019. On the positive side, the Italian 2022 box office result repped an 81% increase in grosses over 2021 when closures, mandatory Covid masks in cinemas, and other side effects of the pandemic prompted a massive plunge. But the country’s moviegoing mojo pales in comparison with France’s 152 million admissions in 2022, and also with the admissions tallies in Germany, 74 million, and Spain, 59 million,...
