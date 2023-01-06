ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sea Level Rise Adds Salt to NYC Region’s Water Supply Forecast

By Samantha Maldonado
THE CITY
THE CITY
 4 days ago

Dawn breaks on the Delaware River at Washington Crossing Historic Park on the Pennsylvania riverbank.

Andrew F. Kazmierski/Shutterstock

Sea level rise creates a predicament for New York City and other areas that depend on the water of the Delaware River Basin to quench their residents’ thirst. Multiple climate impacts raise the question of whether there will be adequate water for all in years to come.

A multistate agency is studying the scope of the future problem, and the jurisdictions are gearing up to solve it.

As a result of climate change causing ocean levels to rise, seawater is advancing farther north in the Delaware River than in the past, experts say. The push of the so-called salt front could jeopardize the quality of drinking water supplied to Philadelphia, as well as other parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey — yet the process of keeping it at bay as the climate continues to change could affect some of New York City’s drinking water supply.

The Delaware River Watershed is a 13,000-square-mile area that covers three states. New York City’s reservoirs within it supply half of the drinking water to the five boroughs. But those reservoirs must also periodically release water downstream to maintain the flow of the Delaware River and make sure other locales’ drinking water isn’t saline — by pushing back the salt front.

Officials and scientists studying sea-level rise now worry that, combined with the future possibility of a particularly intense drought, a double whammy could force New York to release even more water from those reservoirs at a time when the city would need it the most.

“The likelihood of both of those two things happening over the next three years is quite, quite low,” said NYC Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner and Chief Climate Officer Rohit Aggarwala. “The likelihood over the next 20 years, over the next 40 years, over the next 100 years is getting to a place where I think you have to take it seriously.”

Very dry conditions might lead to the Delaware River itself drying out. Water levels in New York City’s upstate reservoirs could also dwindle .

“In an extreme drought scenario, it is not clear to me whether there is enough water for everybody,” Aggarwala said.

As part of efforts to plan ahead, he and counterparts from other cities and states that rely on the Delaware River are convening on Jan. 31 at the Delaware Estuary Science and Environmental Summit in Atlantic City.

Flow of Concern

The saline threat over the past several decades has been the subject of agreements and negotiations, which likely will become more high-stakes over time.

For about 40 years, New York City has been obligated to maintain a certain flow rate to the Delaware River, which involves releasing water from its upstream reservoirs to repel the salty creep of the Atlantic Ocean.

That obligation came as part of a multistate drought management plan created in 1983 in response to the record drought in the 1960s, when the region received only sporadic rain from 1961 to 1966. During this period, two of the city’s reservoirs nearly dried up, and the salt front made it to its highest level yet on the Delaware River: River Mile 102 , near northeast Philadelphia by the Benjamin Franklin Bridge — just eight miles from where Philadelphia draws its drinking water.

“In an extreme drought scenario, it is not clear to me whether there is enough water for everybody,” Aggarwala said.

For comparison, the salt front’s current monthly median location is River Mile 69 near the Delaware Memorial Bridge, south of Wilmington.

The salt front has not gotten worse over time. Its position of staying roughly no higher than River Mile 90 is proof “the drought management program actually works,” said Amy Shallcross, m​​anager of water resource operations at the Delaware River Basin Commission , a four-state agency that oversees the river.

The goal is to keep the salt front below River Mile 98. But the effects of climate change could alter that.

“Not only do they just have the uncertainty of the salt front in general, but sea level rise has the potential to make it worse,” Shallcross said. “All of the planning they did in the 1980s, after the drought of the ’60s, may no longer be good enough to protect the drinking water supplies of Philadelphia, and also, it might change the amount of water that New York City has to release during a drought emergency.”

During droughts, which can also affect the amount of water in reservoirs, New York City is allowed to release less water than normal, but that practice may also need to shift if the salt front gets higher upriver.

Kelly Anderson, the program manager of water resources planning and protection at the Philadelphia Water Department, said that’s why it’s important to figure out contingencies now, even if the problem is in the future.

“We want to make sure and ensure that the watershed policies are in place and that the reservoirs are being managed and that flow is being managed in that 10,000-square-mile area above us, so we have enough water in the rivers to meet the needs of the city and the other areas around Philadelphia,” Anderson said.

She pointed out that more rain, which is expected as a result of climate change, could recharge the reservoirs and provide enough water to help hold back the salt front.

Searching for Solutions

Shallcross and her colleagues are working on a report, due for publication this year, about the scope of the problem of the salt front’s movement, as climate change progresses. It will examine ideas for responding. With the report should come some certainty about how much further upstream — and how often — the salt front can be expected to travel.

Philadelphia, which gets 60% of its drinking water from the Delaware River, is also preparing scientific analyses to anticipate any policy changes or treatment modifications it may need to make down the road, according to Anderson.

That data could influence any changes made to the drought management plan, which New York state, New York City, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware must all approve. In the coming years, the states are poised to decide on changes regarding the flow policies, because the plan guiding flow management practices now ends in 2028.

Possible solutions to the problem could include ramping up the flow of reservoir releases for a period of time, constructing plants to remove the salt in the water, and increasing the storage capacity of reservoirs. Another solution is moving the location where drinking water comes out of the river further upstream — away from the salt front. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been studying the possibility of releasing water from a Pennsylvania reservoir into the Delaware River during droughts.

Any action has to consider various uses of water in the region — for drinking, hydropower, flood mitigation and recreation — as well as the watershed’s overall ecological health and the potential impacts to surrounding residents.

“My perception is that over the last many years, basically, the states and the city, frankly, have treated this as a kind of a zero-sum game,” Aggarwala said. “We should all be looking at whatever the most logical, most cost-effective, most environmentally friendly solutions are, but then it’s really important to make sure that we think about them as a shared solution that might involve sharing costs.”

There was an error. Please try again later. Get THE CITY Scoop Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to your inbox each morning Thank you for your submission! Email (required)

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice . You can opt out at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THE CITY

This Year It’s Easier to Become a New York City Lifeguard

With 14 miles of public beaches and more than 100 indoor and outdoor pools to oversee, New York City lifeguards have no shortage of work. But last year the city Department of Parks and Recreation faced a dire dearth of able bodies as the season of sun and surf rolled around.Specialty programs, like popular early-morning lap swimming and swim lessons, had to be shut down. Pools and beaches faced rolling closures...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Building Design & Construction

A carbon capture process moves forward in New York City

In early 2022, the developer and property manager Glenwood Management, working with CarbonQuest, which specializes in turnkey solutions to reduce CO2 emissions from buildings, initiated what was touted as the first commercially operational building carbon capture on the market, at Glenwood’s 30-story 377,564-sf 232-apartment Grand Tier building at 1930 Broadway in New York City, which opened in 2005. This modular system, installed in the building’s parking garage, took up the equivalent of just three parking spaces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

It’s now more expensive for Staten Islanders driving to N.J., as toll increases on Port Authority bridges now in effect

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The new toll rates on Staten Island’s three New Jersey bridges are now officially in effect. As of Sunday, Jan. 8, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has increased the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
THE CITY

Get Help for Long COVID in NYC

This story is part of MISSING THEM, THE CITY’s COVID-19 memorial and journalism project. MISSING THEM wants to understand the pandemic’s collective impact on New Yorkers. Did you experience long-term health problems after getting sick with COVID? Share your experience with us here. Sections: 1. Get Medical Care • MAP: Find a long COVID clinic • Know what to expect • Prepare for your appointment 2. Find Community Support •...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tolls increase Sunday for New York-New Jersey crossings

NEW YORK -- Higher tolls go into effect this weekend for drivers commuting between New York City and New Jersey.The increase impacts Port Authority crossings, including the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge Crossing and the Goethals and Bayonne bridges.Beginning Sunday, both peak and off-peak E-ZPass tolls rise $1.For those who don't have E-ZPass, tolls delivered by mail also increase by $1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Elevated High Line park in NYC is expanding

NEW YORK - The High Line started out, not so high. In the mid-1800s, freight trains on street-level tracks delivered food to Lower Manhattan. But in one year alone 1910, 540 people were struck and killed by those trains. 10th Ave. was dubbed, "Death Ave" so in the early 20s the "West Side Cowboys emerged."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC schools recommend masks

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any decision about making masks mandatory will depend on the the recommendations from the Department of Health. NYC schools recommend masks. NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Northwest Bronx Leads NYC in Heat Complaints

The Northwest Bronx is home to residences with some of the most persistent heat issues, according to a new report from the city comptroller’s office that calls for more strategic enforcement of existing laws. Between 2017 to 2021, residents submitted 814,542 complaints across 70,766 privately owned buildings throughout the city, with 30% of those complaints coming from just 1,077, or 1.5%, of the buildings. Three of the four community districts with the most...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries.  Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Adams' property tax predicament

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he would top his Albany wish list this session with criminal justice and housing issues. But another thorny issue that has bested mayors before him remains unsettled: The city’s property tax system. Nearly everyone agrees that the method of collecting real...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Antisemitism and THE NY TIMES

The New York Times seems to be on a journalistic crusade to discredit New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, particularly Hasidic ones. The centerpiece of the NYT campaign is its “investigation” of wrongdoing in and by Hasidic schools, the results of which were initially described in a 6000-word article splashed across the newspaper’s front page on September 11, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers

There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City

A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lacademie.com

Where To Eat In Chinatown, New York City 2023

If you have ventured into this neighborhood before, finding the best restaurants in Chinatown (New York City) is not easy. There are too many candidates to consider and too little time to spend looking. To save you the time you could spend enjoying your meals, this list will give you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Hospitals Scramble to Find Medical Workers as Nurses Strike

More than 7,000 nurses walked off the job and onto picket lines outside of four Montefiore Medical Center and Mt. Sinai Hospital locations in The Bronx and Manhattan on Monday morning, leaving the two medical giants canceling procedures and scrambling to provide services.Dr. Noa Nessim, a family medicine physician in the third year of her residency at Montefiore’s Family Health Center, told THE CITY on Monday afternoon that licensed practical nurses...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Experts: Bird flu outbreak is driving up egg prices

NEW YORK -- If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've probably noticed egg prices are high.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about why this is happening and when they predict we'll see a change.New Rochelle resident Donna Moses says she's cut back on buying eggs."I believe the eggs are too high, far too high," she said.Grocery store owner Jose Filipe says she's not alone; many customers at New Rochelle Farms have changed their spending habits."I've seen customers gravitate from buying organic eggs now to more conventional eggs, and specifically now, the half dozen. Prices have quadrupled in about...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
THE CITY

THE CITY

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
513
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

We're an independent, nonprofit newsroom covering New York. Donate: http://thecity.nyc/donate

 https://www.thecity.nyc/

Comments / 0

Community Policy