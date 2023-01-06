ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VISTA.Today

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

$1 Million State Grant for Neumann University Student Center

State Senator John Kane (right) presents a state grant for $1 million to Dr. Chris Domes, Student Government Association President JaNiece Davis, and Sr. Kathy Dougherty, university vice president. Neumann University in Aston is on its way toward building a new student center helped along by a $1 million check...
ASTON, PA
Black Enterprise

Philander Smith College Approved To Offer First Master’s Degree Program

Philander Smith College (PSC) has received approval from its accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), to officially become a graduate degree-granting institution. The College’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program was approved by the HLC’s Institutional Actions Council in November 2022. “On the heels of the 145th...
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Destination Tomorrow awards grants from national LGBTQ impact fund

Destination Tomorrow, a national LGBTQ+ organization with centers located in the South Bronx in New York City and Atlanta, has announced the recipients of the 2023-2024 TRANScend Community Impact Fund. Support by Gilead Sciences, the TRANScend fund aims to address the disproportionate impact of HIV within transgender communities. To that...
ATLANTA, GA
The HD Post

32 small business grants to apply for in 2023

NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
Fortune

In defense of a college degree

The value of a college degree has taken a hit—especially amid soaring student loan debt and pandemic-era restrictions that kept students out of the classroom. But despite what some may argue, a college degree still helps many American earn better salaries.
aarp.org

Housing Resources and Help for the Homeless

An increase in the number of older adults who are becoming homeless has experts and advocates worried. Without access to consistent care, older adults who don't have a permanent place to stay often experience increases in medical issues and mental health challenges. Many homeless shelters aren't equipped for older people who may not be able to access bunk beds or may need facilities with wheelchair access. And this problem is expected to grow: A 2019 study by university researchers found that the number of people 65 and older who are homeless will nearly triple compared with 2017.
TENNESSEE STATE
VISTA.Today

YMCA of Greater Brandywine President and CEO Denise Day Announces Retirement Date of June 2023

YMCA Greater Brandywine CEO Denise Day.Photo byYMCA Greater Brandywine. If you’ve had the pleasure of meeting Denise Day, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine, you’ve sensed the passion that she pours into all that she does. From leading a team of more than 2,000 staff to serving more than 50,000 members across eight locations, Day operates from the heart. Now, a nationwide search is underway to find Day’s successor as YGBW announces her retirement.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Hospital Receives 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award

Chester County Hospital has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. The global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services recognized Chester County Hospital specifically for their Inpatient Patient Experience. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester University’s Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band Selected to Perform in the 2024 Rose Parade

The West Chester University “Incomparable” Golden Rams Marching Band will again represent West Chester University and the greater Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on the international stage when they become the first marching band within the PASSHE system to march in the iconic 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. An annual tradition for more than 130 years, the Rose Parade has a television viewership of over 25 million people and a live attendance of about 700,000.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy