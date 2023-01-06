Read full article on original website
$1 Million State Grant for Neumann University Student Center
State Senator John Kane (right) presents a state grant for $1 million to Dr. Chris Domes, Student Government Association President JaNiece Davis, and Sr. Kathy Dougherty, university vice president. Neumann University in Aston is on its way toward building a new student center helped along by a $1 million check...
Philander Smith College Approved To Offer First Master’s Degree Program
Philander Smith College (PSC) has received approval from its accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), to officially become a graduate degree-granting institution. The College’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program was approved by the HLC’s Institutional Actions Council in November 2022. “On the heels of the 145th...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Destination Tomorrow awards grants from national LGBTQ impact fund
Destination Tomorrow, a national LGBTQ+ organization with centers located in the South Bronx in New York City and Atlanta, has announced the recipients of the 2023-2024 TRANScend Community Impact Fund. Support by Gilead Sciences, the TRANScend fund aims to address the disproportionate impact of HIV within transgender communities. To that...
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
In defense of a college degree
The value of a college degree has taken a hit—especially amid soaring student loan debt and pandemic-era restrictions that kept students out of the classroom. But despite what some may argue, a college degree still helps many American earn better salaries.
aarp.org
Housing Resources and Help for the Homeless
An increase in the number of older adults who are becoming homeless has experts and advocates worried. Without access to consistent care, older adults who don't have a permanent place to stay often experience increases in medical issues and mental health challenges. Many homeless shelters aren't equipped for older people who may not be able to access bunk beds or may need facilities with wheelchair access. And this problem is expected to grow: A 2019 study by university researchers found that the number of people 65 and older who are homeless will nearly triple compared with 2017.
Immaculata Names Founding Dean of New College of Nursing and Health Professions
Immaculata University has announced that Ridley Park resident Mary Powell has been named as the founding dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions (CNHP). She began her new role on Jan. 1, 2023, with the launch of CNHP set for fall 2023.
YMCA of Greater Brandywine President and CEO Denise Day Announces Retirement Date of June 2023
YMCA Greater Brandywine CEO Denise Day.Photo byYMCA Greater Brandywine. If you’ve had the pleasure of meeting Denise Day, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine, you’ve sensed the passion that she pours into all that she does. From leading a team of more than 2,000 staff to serving more than 50,000 members across eight locations, Day operates from the heart. Now, a nationwide search is underway to find Day’s successor as YGBW announces her retirement.
Chester County Hospital Receives 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award
Chester County Hospital has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. The global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services recognized Chester County Hospital specifically for their Inpatient Patient Experience. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.
West Chester University’s Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band Selected to Perform in the 2024 Rose Parade
The West Chester University “Incomparable” Golden Rams Marching Band will again represent West Chester University and the greater Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on the international stage when they become the first marching band within the PASSHE system to march in the iconic 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. An annual tradition for more than 130 years, the Rose Parade has a television viewership of over 25 million people and a live attendance of about 700,000.
Teacher shortfall means some are unable to enroll in preschool
There are not enough teachers to support the high demand for preschool enrollment, leading to some students having their education put on hold.
Café in Phoenixville Provides Safe Place for Adults with Disabilities to Learn Life Skills
Soltane Café in Phoenixville, a local initiative of the global nonprofit Camphill Soltane, gives adults with disabilities a safe place where they can learn life skills and engage in a work environment in their community, reports 6ABC.
Widener University Nursing Simulation Helps Shape Clinical Excellence
Clinical experience is critical for a nursing student’s education. At Widener University, the Center for Simulation provides students with hands-on experience well ahead of a real-world clinical setting.
Technical Education Centers — Like Chesco’s TCHS — to Receive $1.2 Million for New Equipment
Career and technical education centers in the area, including Chester County Technical College High School, will receive $1.2 million from the state this year for new equipment, writes Aubri Juhasz for the WHYY. This move further solidifies Gov. Tom Wolf’s spending record in his final days in office. When he...
West Chester, Cheyney Universities Record Slight Increases in Typical Overall Costs
While expenses fell or remained the same at the majority of Pennsylvania state system universities due to the State System of Higher Education yearly tuition freeze, both Chester County-based schools saw slight increases in overall costs, writes Bill Schackner for the Pittsburgh Tribune. The fourth straight annual tuition freeze is...
George Washington High School Faculty Members Chris Wiley and Phyllis Procopio Bond as Friends
Friends and colleagues Phyllis Procopio and Chris Wiley.Photo byPhyllis Procopio and Chris Wiley at The Philadelphia Inquirer. For 47-year-old Chris Wiley, a Huntingdon Valley teacher, his longstanding friendship with colleague Phyllis Procopio feels more like family. Kellie Patrick Gates chronicled the deep connection for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
HBCU Students Get Needed Boost From Industry Partners
The importance of HBCU talent cannot be understated. The post HBCU Students Get Needed Boost From Industry Partners appeared first on NewsOne.
Deadline to Submit Nominations for VISTA Millennial Superstars Extended to Feb. 3
For the last month, VISTA Today has been accepting nominations for its fourth class of VISTA Millennial Superstars. We have decided to extend the deadline to nominate individuals for this honor to Friday, Feb. 3.
VISTA Careers: County of Chester is looking to hire for these following positions.
The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more.
Chester County Library Introduces New Maker-in-Residence Program
Chester County Library has announced its new Maker-in-Residence program, and is calling for Makers to apply to the program at Chester County Library and Henrietta Hankin Branch.
