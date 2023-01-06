Read full article on original website
American Airlines Penalized For Retaliating Against Employees Who Reported Illness Caused By Fumes in Aircraft CabinsMadocFort Worth, TX
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In WacoThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrandview, TX
CandysDirt.com
Oak Lawn or McKinney? Take Your Townhome vs. Condo Pick For $375K
As I sat down to find a property to feature this week, I came across two. One is a condo and one is a townhome and they are set in wildly different worlds. Both will set you back $375,000. One is in the heart of Dallas on Bowser Avenue in...
Dallas Observer
Owner Says The Green Room Is Closing Because 'It No Longer Fits the Area'
This year, Deep Ellum turns 150, but not every neighborhood venue will be there for the celebration. Another staple of Deep Ellum nightlife is closing its doors for good. Christian Baird, owner of The Green Room, confirmed that the rooftop bar on Elm Street will be closing after one final blast this weekend.
CandysDirt.com
Enjoy Lake Views (And The Life To Go With It) At This Rowlett Beauty
Here’s the thing about Rowlett, there are some real hidden gems out there. Some freaking modern, tucked on a hillside, curve your car around back because again, it’s on a hill gems. And some, like this one at 402 Point Royal Drive, have lake views. Plus you don’t have to cross the diabolical bridge. Diabolical only when there’s an accident and traffic slows to so much of a crawl, it’d be quicker to walk. You know those really special moments when you lament the fact that we still don’t have flying cars, despite being promised them by The Jetsons.
CandysDirt.com
Lush Tree-Lined Streets Prove ‘Everything Grows in Oakhurst’ Neighborhood
Located just Northeast of downtown Fort Worth, the Oakhurst neighborhood is a 100-year-old community perched on a bluff overlooking the Trinity River, less than a 10-minute drive from Sundance Square and the Cultural District. Bordered by Oakhurst Scenic Drive on the West, Sylvania Avenue to the East, Watauga Road and...
Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!
Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
dmagazine.com
Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul
Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
CandysDirt.com
Looking For a Richardson Apartment? Be Prepared to Spend a Pretty Penny
A recent report from real estate survey factory Zumper shows that rents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are still some of the priciest in the state — meaning that what you pay for a Richardson apartment has gone up in a big way. In Texas, the median rent for...
Allen Will Be New Home For Chicken N Pickle
Indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and dining areas will offer lots of fun and food for guests.
fortworthreport.org
The World’s Tallest Dog is one of Fort Worth’s favorite residents
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Working at the Fort Worth Report has been a joy and a fulfilling learning experience. I’ve written and handled stories from every beat and through that I have met wonderful people – and animals. My favorite story this year is “‘That’s a horse!’ Fort Worth is home to the world’s tallest dog – Zeus”.
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Light Displays Cost Homeowners Hundreds
The streets being all lit up and decorated with lights is one of the best parts of the holidays, but how much work do these light displays require?. Tristan Kalina from Coppell, Texas, owns Kalina’s Christmas Light Installation. He told The Dallas Express that there has been a jump in the number of people wanting their own Christmas light display.
CandysDirt.com
Dallas City Council to Revisit Lake Highlands ‘Hotel From Hell’ Rezoning at Feb. 22 Meeting
The ever-growing list of items deferred to 2023 is now facing a panel of Dallas City Council members, the majority of whom are seeking re-election. One such item is Zoning Case No. 22-2168. The site in question is an Extended Stay America Hotel that’s been a hotbed of criminal activity on the north side of Vantage Point Drive near Greenville Avenue. The owner wants to rezone it to build an apartment complex.
Grapevine Botanical Gardens
Tucked in the middle of bustling Grapevine, Texas, lies a small parcel of peace and respite. Twelve acres of botanical paradise at the corner of Wall and Ball Streets have their beginnings back in the 1930s. In 1938, the Grapevine Garden Club, formed six years earlier, urged the Grapevine City Council to purchase three acres for a park. The site was first called City Park and it was later renamed Heritage Park.
Four workers injured in demolition accident at Parkview Elementary School in Fort Worth
Four people were injured in an electrical explosion at Parkview Elementary School in the Fort Worth ISD. MedStar tells KRLD one person was flown to Parkland’s burn unit with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
These are the top meat shops & markets in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the saying from the movie Kicking & Screaming, “Remember, meat first!” This is true for any meat shop or butcher around the country. There’s nothing like meat in Texas and as January is National Meat Month we’re taking a special look at the best meat shops and markets the great city of Dallas has to offer.
Fast Casual
Velvet Taco adding 3 stores in DFW
Dallas-based Velvet Taco is adding three restaurants to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and each will bring over 50 jobs per location. "Dallas is where it all began for Velvet Taco," CEO Clay Dover said in a company press release. "With deep roots here, our guests have made it possible for us to keep serving our one-of-a-kind taco to more neighborhoods around the city. Our tribe, our tacos, our vibe, and our guests are what makes our brand so special, and we'll continue to deliver our unmatched experience wherever we go."
Man wounded in west Fort Worth hotel shooting
A man is in the hospital after being shot early Monday in west Fort Worth. Just a few minutes after 4 a.m. police got 911 calls from a man saying he’d just been shot at a Hampton Inn on I-30 and Green Oaks
themanual.com
McDonald's newest endeavor is a super-sized mistake
Well, it’s finally happened, folks. At long last, robots have officially taken over. No, they didn’t come for our cars, our computers, or our homes. They’ve come for our cheeseburgers. Last month, in Fort Worth, Texas, McDonald’s launched their first automated, no-humans-required, soulless and lovin’ it restaurant,...
fortworthreport.org
City seeks to bring in private dollars to Altamesa and McCart through public investment
When Annie Redowl, 46, first opened her Filipino grocery store off of McCart Avenue almost five years ago, the first question customers asked her was, “Do you have a gun?”. “I said, ‘What for?’” said Redowl, who owns Pinoy’s Best Oriental Market, now located on Altamesa Boulevard.
Dallas neighborhood demanding city officials stop speeding cars that have led to crashes, death
DALLAS — Residents of one North Texas neighborhood said they’ve been dealing with street racing and cars constantly speeding down the road all hours of the day. After one man died as a result of racing, the residents are demanding that city leaders do more to stop this.
