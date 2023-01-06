Read full article on original website
Café in Phoenixville Provides Safe Place for Adults with Disabilities to Learn Life Skills
Soltane Café in Phoenixville, a local initiative of the global nonprofit Camphill Soltane, gives adults with disabilities a safe place where they can learn life skills and engage in a work environment in their community, reports 6ABC.
Immaculata Names Founding Dean of New College of Nursing and Health Professions
Immaculata University has announced that Ridley Park resident Mary Powell has been named as the founding dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions (CNHP). She began her new role on Jan. 1, 2023, with the launch of CNHP set for fall 2023.
Founded During Pandemic, Philadelphia Apiary Puts Focus on Mental Health, Mindfulness
Half Mad Honey is a Philadelphia-based apiary that focuses on mental health.Photo byFacebook. Founded by Amelia Mraz and Natasha Pham during the pandemic, Half Mad Honey, a Navy Yard-based apiary, puts focus on mental health and mindfulness, writes Laura Swartz for the Philadelphia Magazine.
Chester County Resurrects NAMI Chapter in Wake of Mental Health Gap
Chester County’s chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness is making a comeback. The formerly all-volunteer-run chapter was dependent on Pennsylvania’s state-wide NAMI that shut down in 2015. It is now being replaced by the currently-restructuring NAMI Keystone PA, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY.
