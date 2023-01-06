7 Incredible Costco Deals for Your Bathroom and Kitchen in January

The new year is the perfect time to change up your kitchen and bathroom or stock up on those room essentials.

So take your Costco membership to your favorite warehouse retailer and check out these great deals for your home to keep more money in your wallet .

6 Genius Hacks All Costco Shoppers Should Know

1. Toilet paper

One of the best deals you can get at Costco is toilet paper. Stock up with Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue, which comes in 30 jumbo rolls for $24.19. That’s $5.80 off the normal price until Jan. 22.

2. Cookware set

It may be time for you to replace your cookware and start the new year with a fresh set of pots and pans.

Costco is carrying an All-Clad 11-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set and includes seven pots, pans, and a skillet along with lids for several of them.

The set checks out at $349.99, including an $80 discount, until Jan. 19.

3. Anti-fatigue mat

It’s a great idea to get an anti-fatigue mat for places where you’re standing for long periods, like in front of your stove or sink.

Pick up a Mon Chateau Anti-fatigue Comfort Gel Mat from Costco for those well-used areas. The mats come in five colors and cost $24.99 with a $5 discount until Jan. 15.

4. Wok

Want to try something different this year? Pick up a KitchenAid 15” 5-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Wok to make stir fry and other fun and healthy dishes.

You can get the wok — which is dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 500 degrees — for $79.99 including a $20 discount until Jan. 15.

5. Trash can

Why have a boring trash can in your kitchen when you can step it up with Costco?

Grab a Simplehuman 45L Semi Round Sensor Can and 4.5L Step Can with Odorsorb to help keep those bad smells in check and make it easy to toss items out when your hands are full.

The Simplehuman trash can comes in two finishes for $149.99, which is a members-only exclusive price.

6. Toothpicks

If this year is the year you’re going to be taking control of your health, remember to include your teeth on that list.

Try GUM Soft-Picks Advanced Mint, which comes in a 180-count pack to keep your breath fresh and your teeth sparkling clean.

You can pick up the pack with a $3 discount, knocking the price down to $10.99 until Jan. 22.

7. Foot spa

Last year may have been rough, so now is the time to pamper yourself. Grab the Sharper Image Foot Spa to give your feet a relaxing break for $59.99.

The foot spa is on sale with a $20 discount until Jan. 15 and includes spinning rollers and a temperature sensor to make sure you have the perfect water temperature every time.

Bottom line

Remember to check your wallet before you head out and make sure you take your Costco credit card .

And don’t forget to keep up on other Costco deals so you can take advantage of them and get what you need for less.

