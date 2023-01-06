Effective: 2023-01-10 12:24:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1230 AM EST. Target Area: Calhoun; Lexington; Richland The National Weather Service in Columbia SC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Richland, Calhoun and Lexington Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Congaree River At Carolina Eastman. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 115.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas of the Carolina Eastman Facility and at the Congaree National Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:09 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 115.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:09 PM EST Tuesday was 115.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 115.2 feet this afternoon. It will then hover around 115 feet through Thursday. - Flood stage is 115.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

CALHOUN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO