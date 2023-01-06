NORWALK, Conn. — Regular second installment tax bills were mailed Dec. 30. Taxpayers have until Feb. 1 to pay without penalty. “The City of Norwalk typically mails these bills out in mid-December, but due to unexpected technical difficulties, we mailed them out … December 30,” Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli said in a news release. “We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause taxpayers but want to remind everyone that they have until February 1, 2023, to pay this bill without interest or penalty either online, by mail, in person at City Hall, over the phone or by visiting one of the ten local banks in our network.”

NORWALK, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO