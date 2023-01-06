ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Nancy on Norwalk

Camacho leaving BET to serve on Norwalk Common Council

NORWALK, Conn. — Ed Camacho has been appointed to serve as an at-large Norwalk Common Council member, filling the seat vacated by Dominique Johnson, who resigned after being elected to serve as District 143 State Representative. Camacho has been Board of Estimate and Taxation Chairman for nine years, the...
NORWALK, CT
ctexaminer.com

State Officials Seek Cuts in Near 20% Rate Hike by Aquarion Water

As Eversource’s water subsidiary Aquarion looks to increase its rates by nearly 20 percent this year, state officials say the hike would give the company too large of a guaranteed return and would force customers to pay for unnecessary costs – including a suite for employees at a Bridgeport arena.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk political notes: Johnson, Miressi, Wood and Roberts

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Miressi says he’s been targeted due to success in opposing Duff. Wood, in Yankee interview, predicts productive Hartford session. Roberts begins State Representative term. Johnson given send off. Dominique Johnson has been sworn into her new role as District...
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull property transfers, Dec. 31 to Jan. 6

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6. Diplomat Property Manager LLC to Daniel Alejandro Cejudo Bruno. $715,000. 15 Cherry Blossom Lane. Stephen W. Yusko to Mark Marko.
TRUMBULL, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Bridgeport politician and business owner Ethan Book dies at 74

BRIDGEPORT — Ethan Book, a local business owner who ran several times for public offices, has died at the age of 74, according to his family. Book's family announced his death Saturday on his business' Facebook page. On Jan. 2, Book was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he died Saturday surrounded by a close circle of friends and family, his son, Aaron Book, said. His family did not say why he died.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
zip06.com

Energy Assistance Program in Full Swing

With the winter season unraveling and the days being in the lower temperatures, Community Services is helping to ease the financial strains households may be facing through the state-led Energy Assistance program. Community Services does not spearhead the program alone, but rather acts as a facilitator in a multifaceted service...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say

A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
STAMFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk tax bills payable by Feb. 1

NORWALK, Conn. — Regular second installment tax bills were mailed Dec. 30. Taxpayers have until Feb. 1 to pay without penalty. “The City of Norwalk typically mails these bills out in mid-December, but due to unexpected technical difficulties, we mailed them out … December 30,” Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli said in a news release. “We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause taxpayers but want to remind everyone that they have until February 1, 2023, to pay this bill without interest or penalty either online, by mail, in person at City Hall, over the phone or by visiting one of the ten local banks in our network.”
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $459,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $459,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
connect-bridgeport.com

Why Bridgeport? The City's Public Safety Departments

Thirty-plus years ago, my first impression of Bridgeport was that I had entered a time machine and been transported back in time. It was almost like stepping into a black-and-white episode of the “Andy Griffith Show.”. My neighbors didn’t lock the doors to their cars or homes, people sat...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
