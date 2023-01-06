Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
Exclusive Retailer is Closing Several Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenStamford, CT
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Hamden landlord Seramonte calls fair rent commission 'unlawful,' challenging rent freezes in court
NEW HAVEN — One of Hamden’s biggest landlords is using legal means to challenge the town’s fair rent ordinance, a decades-old regulation that has gained attention in recent months as dozens of tenants have used it to challenge rent increases. Seramonte CT LLC, which owns Seramonte Estates,...
Camacho leaving BET to serve on Norwalk Common Council
NORWALK, Conn. — Ed Camacho has been appointed to serve as an at-large Norwalk Common Council member, filling the seat vacated by Dominique Johnson, who resigned after being elected to serve as District 143 State Representative. Camacho has been Board of Estimate and Taxation Chairman for nine years, the...
ctexaminer.com
State Officials Seek Cuts in Near 20% Rate Hike by Aquarion Water
As Eversource’s water subsidiary Aquarion looks to increase its rates by nearly 20 percent this year, state officials say the hike would give the company too large of a guaranteed return and would force customers to pay for unnecessary costs – including a suite for employees at a Bridgeport arena.
As new cannabis law lights legal sales, many residents out from under old law
The impact of Connecticut’s historic cannabis law kicks in further Tuesday, with the start of legal sales for recreational use. Meanwhile, more residents are out from under the former ban: 44,000 are now free of pot convictions handed down years ago.
New Haven dispensary prepares to welcome recreational cannabis sales
A New Haven dispensary explains how they are preparing for the legalization of recreational cannabis sales starting this Tuesday.
Recreational marijuana sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut: What you need to know
Retail marijuana sales begin in Connecticut Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Norwalk political notes: Johnson, Miressi, Wood and Roberts
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Miressi says he’s been targeted due to success in opposing Duff. Wood, in Yankee interview, predicts productive Hartford session. Roberts begins State Representative term. Johnson given send off. Dominique Johnson has been sworn into her new role as District...
Eyewitness News
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
Iconic CT Eatery Narrows Down Closing Date After 30 Years In Business
After announcing that it will be closing after 30 years in business, a popular restaurant in Connecticut is offering an update with a more specific time as to when customers can expect it to shut its doors. Earlier Report - Chowder Pot Of Hartford Will Soon Close After Nearly 30 Years I…
ctexaminer.com
Parents Raise Concern that Walking to School Will be Lost to School Closure in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — Kristina Nartomicz, a parent of two six-year-olds at Osborn Hill Elementary, said that walking to school with her children is a major way that she gets to know other families in her neighborhood. “In a 10-minute walk from home to school … we may see and engage...
Police expand search beyond Connecticut for missing Stamford man
The 63-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when he left his son's house in Bridgeport headed home to Stamford.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull property transfers, Dec. 31 to Jan. 6
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6. Diplomat Property Manager LLC to Daniel Alejandro Cejudo Bruno. $715,000. 15 Cherry Blossom Lane. Stephen W. Yusko to Mark Marko.
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport politician and business owner Ethan Book dies at 74
BRIDGEPORT — Ethan Book, a local business owner who ran several times for public offices, has died at the age of 74, according to his family. Book's family announced his death Saturday on his business' Facebook page. On Jan. 2, Book was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he died Saturday surrounded by a close circle of friends and family, his son, Aaron Book, said. His family did not say why he died.
zip06.com
Energy Assistance Program in Full Swing
With the winter season unraveling and the days being in the lower temperatures, Community Services is helping to ease the financial strains households may be facing through the state-led Energy Assistance program. Community Services does not spearhead the program alone, but rather acts as a facilitator in a multifaceted service...
Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say
A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
Norwalk tax bills payable by Feb. 1
NORWALK, Conn. — Regular second installment tax bills were mailed Dec. 30. Taxpayers have until Feb. 1 to pay without penalty. “The City of Norwalk typically mails these bills out in mid-December, but due to unexpected technical difficulties, we mailed them out … December 30,” Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli said in a news release. “We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause taxpayers but want to remind everyone that they have until February 1, 2023, to pay this bill without interest or penalty either online, by mail, in person at City Hall, over the phone or by visiting one of the ten local banks in our network.”
News 12
Milford business offers free drinks for police as part of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
CappuGino's Coffee & Shakes in Milford was offering officers a free coffee today in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The coffee shop located in the lobby of the Milford Vascular Institute opened a couple years ago. It's co-owned by David Esposito, one of the cardiovascular surgeons there, and...
3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $459,000
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $459,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
connect-bridgeport.com
Why Bridgeport? The City's Public Safety Departments
Thirty-plus years ago, my first impression of Bridgeport was that I had entered a time machine and been transported back in time. It was almost like stepping into a black-and-white episode of the “Andy Griffith Show.”. My neighbors didn’t lock the doors to their cars or homes, people sat...
Nancy on Norwalk
Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/
Comments / 0