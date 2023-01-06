ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

5newsonline.com

Warm start to 2023 in Arkansas: Here's why

ARKANSAS, USA — On January 1st, 2022, Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley saw the first snowflakes of the year. On January 1st, 2023, we smashed records with unusually warm temperatures. For right now, that trend seems to be continuing throughout the rest of the month across most of...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Back in the 50s on Sunday

TONIGHT: Clouds will linger through the overnight hour with a few areas of mist and drizzle possible. Temperatures will fall into the mid to lower 40s with a calm wind out of the northwest. TOMORROW: Clouds will linger through the morning hours, with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Wind will...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas ranks poorly for raising a family

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent study of a state’s ability to provide for healthy, stable families put Arkansas near the bottom. A study by Wallet Hub used five metrics to develop a score which included family fun, health and safety, education, affordability, and socioeconomics. The study ranked...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Highway closures due to high water

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following Monday’s heavy rains, several counties in Arkansas have had their highways closed. As of 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, the following highways are closed in Northeast Arkansas:. Cross. Highway 364. Craighead. Highway 230. Jackson. Highway 37. Highway 224. You can visit IDriveArkansas’ website...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Changes expected when Arkansas legislators convene

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In addition to several new faces, a few changes are expected when Arkansas lawmakers convene on Jan. 9. According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, more than one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will include new faces. The 94th General Assembly is expected...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

NO SECOND THOUGHTS: Paradise

At first glance, the Ouachita River likely appears to visitors as nothing but a brown stream, flowing sluggishly beneath worn bridges on the outskirts of dying Southwest Arkansas towns. I’m here to tell you otherwise, and to shame anyone guilty of polluting what should be a pristine waterway that provides...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
The Daily South

8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay

With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Arkansas medical marijuana sales break record in 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The medical marijuana industry continues to thrive in the Natural State. According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Arkansas dispensaries sold 50,547 pounds of marijuana in 2022. That amounts to $273.6 million in sales. Officials said this makes 2022 the largest year...
ARKANSAS STATE
thunderboltradio.com

TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
COUNCE, TN
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Arkansas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Haunted roads are a staple of folklore and popular culture, and Arkansas is no exception. With its rich history and diverse landscape, the Natural State is home to a number of eerie and mysterious roads that are rumored to be haunted by ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural entities. In this article, we'll explore five of the most haunted roads in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

Tylenol shortage adds to sickly season

​​Parents are contending with strained supplies of children's pain relievers such as Tylenol and Motrin amid a trifecta of early and severe respiratory illnesses. Children's ibuprofen and acetaminophen can help treat fevers, coughs, headaches and other symptoms associated with COVID-19, RSV and the seasonal flu. Threat level: "The demand...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?

For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Gas prices jump following holidays, cold snap

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists are paying 13.2 cents more a gallon to fill their rides. GasBuddy.com reported Monday that the average price of gasoline rose to $2.94 a gallon in the last week. That’s 15.8 cents more than a month ago and 4.2 cents higher than last year.
