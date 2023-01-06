Read full article on original website
5newsonline.com
Warm start to 2023 in Arkansas: Here's why
ARKANSAS, USA — On January 1st, 2022, Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley saw the first snowflakes of the year. On January 1st, 2023, we smashed records with unusually warm temperatures. For right now, that trend seems to be continuing throughout the rest of the month across most of...
Can You Believe How Many Towns in Arkansas End With ‘Ville’?
I often wondered and maybe you have too, how a town got its name. I do a lot of traveling in Arkansas and I've noticed there sure are a lot of towns that end with the words, "Ville. But it's not just Arkansas it's like that pretty much all across...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Back in the 50s on Sunday
TONIGHT: Clouds will linger through the overnight hour with a few areas of mist and drizzle possible. Temperatures will fall into the mid to lower 40s with a calm wind out of the northwest. TOMORROW: Clouds will linger through the morning hours, with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Wind will...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
Kait 8
Arkansas ranks poorly for raising a family
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent study of a state’s ability to provide for healthy, stable families put Arkansas near the bottom. A study by Wallet Hub used five metrics to develop a score which included family fun, health and safety, education, affordability, and socioeconomics. The study ranked...
Kait 8
Highway closures due to high water
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following Monday’s heavy rains, several counties in Arkansas have had their highways closed. As of 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, the following highways are closed in Northeast Arkansas:. Cross. Highway 364. Craighead. Highway 230. Jackson. Highway 37. Highway 224. You can visit IDriveArkansas’ website...
Kait 8
Changes expected when Arkansas legislators convene
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In addition to several new faces, a few changes are expected when Arkansas lawmakers convene on Jan. 9. According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, more than one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will include new faces. The 94th General Assembly is expected...
arkadelphian.com
NO SECOND THOUGHTS: Paradise
At first glance, the Ouachita River likely appears to visitors as nothing but a brown stream, flowing sluggishly beneath worn bridges on the outskirts of dying Southwest Arkansas towns. I’m here to tell you otherwise, and to shame anyone guilty of polluting what should be a pristine waterway that provides...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Clouds are returning today; rain showers are coming tomorrow
It’s a cold morning with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. As a warm front passes over the state, high clouds will increase and thicken, but temperatures will still rise to around 60° due to the southerly wind behind the warm front. Behind the warm front is...
The Daily South
8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay
With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in Arkansas
A highly-anticipated new local restaurant recently opened in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom held the grand opening for its first Arkansas restaurant location in Fayetteville.
KYTV
Arkansas medical marijuana sales break record in 2022
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The medical marijuana industry continues to thrive in the Natural State. According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Arkansas dispensaries sold 50,547 pounds of marijuana in 2022. That amounts to $273.6 million in sales. Officials said this makes 2022 the largest year...
thunderboltradio.com
TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
KMBC.com
Human trafficking happens in our area, MoDOT and authorities want you to know how to spot it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation, and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are taking part in a new human trafficking awareness initiative, the groups announced Friday. Hundreds of cases have been reported on both sides of the state line...
“Most Haunted Road In Arkansas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads are a staple of folklore and popular culture, and Arkansas is no exception. With its rich history and diverse landscape, the Natural State is home to a number of eerie and mysterious roads that are rumored to be haunted by ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural entities. In this article, we'll explore five of the most haunted roads in Arkansas.
Arkansas lotteries, Mega Millions jackpot, LOTTO at record-setting amounts
State officials say that Arkansas players could win record-setting amounts for winning lottery games this week.
Tylenol shortage adds to sickly season
Parents are contending with strained supplies of children's pain relievers such as Tylenol and Motrin amid a trifecta of early and severe respiratory illnesses. Children's ibuprofen and acetaminophen can help treat fevers, coughs, headaches and other symptoms associated with COVID-19, RSV and the seasonal flu. Threat level: "The demand...
magnoliareporter.com
What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?
For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
Kait 8
Gas prices jump following holidays, cold snap
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists are paying 13.2 cents more a gallon to fill their rides. GasBuddy.com reported Monday that the average price of gasoline rose to $2.94 a gallon in the last week. That’s 15.8 cents more than a month ago and 4.2 cents higher than last year.
