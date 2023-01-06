Read full article on original website
Former Pottsgrove School District Public Speaking Teacher Now Vocalizing to Find ALS Cure
A retired Pottsgrove School District public-speaking teacher continues to use his voice for education. He’s participating in studies to treat his own ailment: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Bo Koltnow reported his new direction for WFMZ 69 News. Todd Kelly, 59, is a medical rarity: He’s...
North Penn School District Introduces New Health Center for Staff
A new health center for North Penn School District staff will be centrally located near Penndale Middle School in Lansdale. The regional service provider is part of the Montgomery County school district’s initiative to cut the cost of employee healthcare claims and recruit more staff amid retention struggles, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Upward Bound expands reach to more high school students
A free and engaging college-prep program at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is increasing its reach to additional central Wisconsin high school students who might be the first in their family interested in attending college. The Upward Bound Program has expanded to high schools in Waupaca, Nekoosa, Almond-Bancroft and Rosholt,...
Immaculata Names Founding Dean of New College of Nursing and Health Professions
Immaculata University has announced that Ridley Park resident Mary Powell has been named as the founding dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions (CNHP). She began her new role on Jan. 1, 2023, with the launch of CNHP set for fall 2023. “We are grateful to have Mary...
Green Family Foundation and Firstrust Bank Call for Submissions for Annual Scholarship Program
The deadline to participate in the 2023 the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program is Mar. 1. The Daniel B. & Florence E. Green Foundation (“The Green Family Foundation”) and Firstrust Bank are now accepting submissions for the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program. It will...
