Fairfield County, OH

OSU Extension: Is it time to renew those fertilizer and pesticide licenses?

By Connie Smith
 4 days ago

OSU Extension in Fairfield County will be offering two opportunities for private pesticide and fertilizer recertification in 2023. The first session will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 24, for pesticide re-certification credits. Cost is $25.

Fertilizer Recertification will also be held from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 24. Cost is $10. Please be sure to bring you current card with you to the training.

This daytime session will be held at the Fairfield County Ag Center, located at 831 College Avenue. Snacks will be available. Please Note: Upon completion of the class, the license fee of $30 must be sent directly to the Ohio Department of Agriculture with the renewal applications.

The second session Pesticide Recertification session will be an evening session from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 8, at the Fairfield County Ag Center, located at 831 College Avenue. Cost is $25. Fertilizer recertification will begin at 5 p.m. Feb. 8. Cost will be $10 for the fertilizer session only. Please bring your current card with you to the training.

Snacks will be available. Please Note: Upon completion of the class, the license fee of $30 must be sent directly to the Ohio Department of Agriculture with the renewal application.

For more information or to register online go to: http://go.osu.edu/PestFert If you have additional questions or need more information, please call OSU Extension in Fairfield County at 740-653-5419.

Household battery recycling

The holiday season, one of the most wonderful, but wasteful time of the year. On average, Americans throw away 25% more trash from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day than any other time of the year. Batteries are commonly thrown out during this time of the year.

Please take your used batteries to Lancaster-Fairfield Community Action Recycling Center or the Fairfield County District Library for recycling. All batteries must be taped before being recycled. Please place clear tape on both the positive, and negative ends to prevent fires. Never mix batteries with other recyclables as it can be harmful to workers and facilities. Have questions about recycling? Call 740-687-1295 or visit our website at www.fairfieldrecycles.org.

SOURCE: Keri Murphy, Lancaster Fairfield County Community Action, Litter and Recycling Education Specialist

Growing Degree Days can help your landscape and garden

A staple in the Ohio State University’s Buckeye Yard and Garden Line (BYGL), The Plant Phenology and Growing Degree Day Posts will continue to be a part of this year's Alerts. While there isn't a lot to report, the value of today's post shows that no matter where in Ohio you are from north to south, or east to west, we all begin at zero. As temperatures warm, we will begin accumulating growing degree day (GDD) units. You will see those updates in the BYGL, but there is no better way to track GDD and ultimately the plant blooms and insect activity on your own. Be sure to save this website ( https://weather.cfaes.osu.edu/gdd/default.asp ) as a favorite, and set those calendar reminders now to check the website regularly.

Here is a Growing Degree Day Refresher if GDD is new, or you need a little review! GDD are a measurement of the growth and development of plants and insects during the growing season. Development does not occur at this time unless the temperature is above a minimum threshold value (base temperature). The base temperature varies for different organisms. It is determined through research and experimentation. The actual temperature experienced by an organism is influenced by several factors. These factors affect growth and development. For instance, depending on the weather, an organism's temperature may be a few degrees more or less than that recorded. An organism may spend its time in the shade or under direct sunlight. The fertility and nutrient content of the soil directly affect the growth rate of insects and plants. The presence of weeds and precipitation may indirectly influence development. Due to these factors and some other scientific considerations, a base temperature of 50 degrees Fahrenheit is considered acceptable for all plants and insects. (Source: OSU Plant Phenology Website)At the end of each month this calendar year, there will be a GDD Summary Alert Posted to BYGL. While today's post has everyone seeing zeros - it is the start of the calendar year. As you can see below, 20 Ohio locations (City, County, and Zip Code) have been chosen across the state and will continue to be used for the monthly updates.

GD Chart, Jan. 1

Ohio City (County) Zip Code GDD Unit AccumulationBryan (Williams) 43506 0Toledo (Lucas) 43615 0Sandusky (Erie) 44870 0Elyria (Lorain) 44035 0Barton (Geauga) 44021 0Jefferson (Ashtabula) 44047 0Van Wert (Van Wert) 45891 0Findlay (Hancock) 45840 0Medina (Medina) 44256 0Mt. Gilead (Morrow) 43338 0Mt. Vernon (Knox) 43050 0Steubenville (Jefferson) 43952 0Dayton (Montgomery) 45417 0Springfield (Clark) 45505 0Columbus (Franklin) 43210 0Lancaster (Fairfield) 43130 0Marietta (Washington) 45750 0Cincinnati (Hamilton) 45223 0Hillsboro (Highland) 45133 0Ironton (Lawrence) 45638 0

Not seeing your city or zip code? No worries! You can always check out the website and type in your Ohio zip code. If you want more information, check out the Ohio Phenology Calendar https://weather.cfaes.osu.edu/gdd/CalendarView.asp

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: OSU Extension: Is it time to renew those fertilizer and pesticide licenses?

NBC4 Columbus

Wife shoots husband in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
