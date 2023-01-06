ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Temperatures will hover in 30s for most of weekend, dry conditions expected

By Stephen Cropper, WPXI-TV
 6 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Grab the extra layers as you head out to take down Christmas decorations this weekend. Temperatures will hover in the 30s, near normal for this time of the year, but the wind will knock the wind chill into the 20s.

Most of the weekend will be dry, but Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking a system late Sunday that could bring a chance of rain and snow. We will be watching the temperatures throughout the day Sunday very closely, and whether that could set the stage for some slick travel overnight into the Monday morning commute. The good news is that the system looks relatively weak at this point and is not expected to bring much rain and snow.

Check in with the live Severe Weather Team 11 forecasts on Channel 11 News and download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for updates.

