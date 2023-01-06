Gov. Kathy Hochul steps in on the potential nurses strike in New York City, asking for “binding arbitration.”. “For weeks now, we have been working tirelessly with our partners in New York City to broker negotiations between the nurses and affected hospitals and our efforts have achieved significant progress,” she wrote in a statement Sunday, citing that other hospitals called off their strikes for Monday. "Yet there remain outstanding issues at Montefiore and Mount Sinai and I am now calling for binding arbitration so that all parties can swiftly reach a resolution.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO