nysenate.gov

Senator Borrello and Senate Republican Colleagues Unveil “Rescue New York” 2023 Legislative Agenda

ALBANY, NY — The New York State Senate Republican Conference today announced its “Rescue New York” 2023 legislative agenda. The agenda includes a broad range of common-sense policies to reverse the alarming consequences of One-Party Rule, including a drastic decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business-crippling regulations, record inflation and increased costs of goods, and nation-leading population loss.
NY1

Election and campaign law changes advance in New York state Senate

Measures designed to make it easier to vote and reduce discrimination at the ballot box advanced in the Democratic-led New York state Senate on Monday, the first package of measures to be approved in the new legislative session. But some of the measures, including an effort to make changes to...
NEW YORK STATE
NY1

Speaker Heastie leaves door open for minimum wage raise

Any plan to raise the minimum wage in New York -- and the all-important details -- will be part of a conversation among Democrats in the state Assembly, Speaker Carl Heastie on Monday told reporters. Heastie left the door to a wage increase as progressive advocates this year are launching...
NY1

Gov. Kathy Hochul calls for ‘binding arbitration’ for NYC nurses

Gov. Kathy Hochul steps in on the potential nurses strike in New York City, asking for “binding arbitration.”. “For weeks now, we have been working tirelessly with our partners in New York City to broker negotiations between the nurses and affected hospitals and our efforts have achieved significant progress,” she wrote in a statement Sunday, citing that other hospitals called off their strikes for Monday. "Yet there remain outstanding issues at Montefiore and Mount Sinai and I am now calling for binding arbitration so that all parties can swiftly reach a resolution.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

Group calls on Gov. Hochul to fight food insecurity

A group spent Monday calling attention to hunger, food and nutrition insecurity here in New York state. The Alliance for a Hunger Free New York held a rally Monday at the state Capitol, ahead of Tuesday’s State Of The State Address. They’re calling on Gov. Hochul to use the...
96.1 The Eagle

Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State

There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
NY1

City comptroller dives into status of city economy entering 2023

City Comptroller Brad Lander joined Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Monday night to discuss his office’s first monthly economic outlook of 2023. As the threat of recession looms during a time of high inflation, war in Ukraine and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Lander said things are getting a little better in the city.
101.5 WPDH

Undetectable Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes

An undetectable cancer-causing gas has been found in an alarming number of homes in New York State. Here's how you can protect yourself and your family. A new report says Randon has been detected in many homes across New York State. Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes.
13 WHAM

NYS sues auto lender Credit Acceptance Corportation

New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are suing Credit Acceptance Corporation, alleging the company deceived thousands of low-income state residents into high-interest car loans. The lawsuit accuses CAC of pushing unaffordable onto consumers without considering their ability to fully repay the loans. James said...
ROCHESTER, NY

