NY1
4 things to watch for in Hochul's State of the State address
A heavy focus on housing costs and public safety is expected when Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils her agenda for the new year in her first State of the State address since being elected to a full term. The speech, scheduled for 1 p.m. in the state Assembly chamber in Albany,...
Hochul's choice for the next chief judge of New York state faces strong headwinds
Opposition to Gov. Kathy Hochul's choice for chief judge, Justice Hector LaSalle, is only growing, and some say she should withdraw his name and pick someone else.
nysenate.gov
Senator Borrello and Senate Republican Colleagues Unveil “Rescue New York” 2023 Legislative Agenda
ALBANY, NY — The New York State Senate Republican Conference today announced its “Rescue New York” 2023 legislative agenda. The agenda includes a broad range of common-sense policies to reverse the alarming consequences of One-Party Rule, including a drastic decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business-crippling regulations, record inflation and increased costs of goods, and nation-leading population loss.
NY1
Election and campaign law changes advance in New York state Senate
Measures designed to make it easier to vote and reduce discrimination at the ballot box advanced in the Democratic-led New York state Senate on Monday, the first package of measures to be approved in the new legislative session. But some of the measures, including an effort to make changes to...
NY1
Advocates in New York want expanded fund for workers not covered by aid
Two years ago, New York lawmakers agreed to what was known as the excluded workers fund — a pot of money meant to aid a pool of workers, many of them undocumented, who did not receive federal aid for people who lost their jobs. Now, advocates like Jessica Maxwell...
NY1
Speaker Heastie leaves door open for minimum wage raise
Any plan to raise the minimum wage in New York -- and the all-important details -- will be part of a conversation among Democrats in the state Assembly, Speaker Carl Heastie on Monday told reporters. Heastie left the door to a wage increase as progressive advocates this year are launching...
NY1
Gov. Kathy Hochul calls for ‘binding arbitration’ for NYC nurses
Gov. Kathy Hochul steps in on the potential nurses strike in New York City, asking for “binding arbitration.”. “For weeks now, we have been working tirelessly with our partners in New York City to broker negotiations between the nurses and affected hospitals and our efforts have achieved significant progress,” she wrote in a statement Sunday, citing that other hospitals called off their strikes for Monday. "Yet there remain outstanding issues at Montefiore and Mount Sinai and I am now calling for binding arbitration so that all parties can swiftly reach a resolution.”
WNYT
Group calls on Gov. Hochul to fight food insecurity
A group spent Monday calling attention to hunger, food and nutrition insecurity here in New York state. The Alliance for a Hunger Free New York held a rally Monday at the state Capitol, ahead of Tuesday’s State Of The State Address. They’re calling on Gov. Hochul to use the...
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New York
Progressive politicians in Albany have teamed up with a group of anti-surveillance activists in an effort to stop the spread of "Big Brother" as government and corporate surveillance permeate more aspects of daily life.
Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State
There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
urbancny.com
Citizen Action Acknowledges the Anniversary of the January 6th Riots with a Commitment to Increasing Democracy
January 6, 2023 (New York, NY) Citizen Action of New York remains committed to strengthening democratic processes so that everyone’s voice is heard. Today, we remember how dangerously close we came to losing our democracy on January 6, 2021. The attempt to subvert the people’s will was not the...
Wait A Minute- These Are Illegal On Roads In Upstate New York?
While driving through out the Utica, Rome and Upstate New York region, have you ever wondered if red light cameras were legal or illegal? We have the answer. What Are The Laws On Traffic Cameras In New York State?. Honestly, this law is pretty easy to follow. Outside of New...
New Yorkers may now choose ‘X’ gender on birth, marriage, death certificates
According to the New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH), New Yorkers will now have the option to choose "X" as an option to signify another gender other than male or female on birth, marriage, and death certificates.
NY1
City comptroller dives into status of city economy entering 2023
City Comptroller Brad Lander joined Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Monday night to discuss his office’s first monthly economic outlook of 2023. As the threat of recession looms during a time of high inflation, war in Ukraine and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Lander said things are getting a little better in the city.
Another Major Change Made To New York State Driver’s License
New York State lawmakers passed a new rule which will impact millions of Empire State drivers. The new year brings a host of new laws to the Empire State including a new law that impacts all new drivers. New Law For New Drivers Across New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul...
One-day marriage officiant license in New York: What you need to know to apply, and about the new law
In late March 2023, any adult will be able to apply to officiate a wedding in New York state, opening the doors for family, friends or just about anyone to help the betrothed tie the knot. That privilege was previously only afforded clergy, judges and elected officials in the Empire...
New York Will Reimburse up to $10,000 to Living Organ Donors
A new law recently signed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul will allow the state to reimburse living organ donors up to $10,000 for expenses related to donating an organ. According to a report by Julie S. Keenan of Healio, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed the...
11 Dangerous Cities With Most Gun Violence In New York State
Let's be honest, there are some dangerous and violent areas around New York State. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent crimes committed with a firearm. New York State and the FBI use seven Index...
Undetectable Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes
An undetectable cancer-causing gas has been found in an alarming number of homes in New York State. Here's how you can protect yourself and your family. A new report says Randon has been detected in many homes across New York State. Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes.
13 WHAM
NYS sues auto lender Credit Acceptance Corportation
New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are suing Credit Acceptance Corporation, alleging the company deceived thousands of low-income state residents into high-interest car loans. The lawsuit accuses CAC of pushing unaffordable onto consumers without considering their ability to fully repay the loans. James said...
