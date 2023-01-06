ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTOP

Arsenal beats Oxford 3-0, sets up FA Cup match with Man City

OXFORD, England (AP) — Arsenal set up a fourth-round match with English Premier League title rival Manchester City in the FA Cup by beating third-tier Oxford United 3-0 on Monday. Eddie Nketiah scored twice after Mohamed Elneny’s opener, with all of the league leader’s goals coming in the space...
Variety

Italy’s 2022 Box Office Clocks Less Than Half the Country’s Pre-Pandemic Figures

Italy’s box office grosses in 2022 totaled €306 million ($328,000) while the admissions tally was a measly 44.5 million admissions, which reps a 48% drop compared with the country’s average pre-pandemic intake between 2017 and 2019. On the positive side, the Italian 2022 box office result repped an 81% increase in grosses over 2021 when closures, mandatory Covid masks in cinemas, and other side effects of the pandemic prompted a massive plunge. But the country’s moviegoing mojo pales in comparison with France’s 152 million admissions in 2022, and also with the admissions tallies in Germany, 74 million, and Spain, 59 million,...

