WTOP
Arsenal beats Oxford 3-0, sets up FA Cup match with Man City
OXFORD, England (AP) — Arsenal set up a fourth-round match with English Premier League title rival Manchester City in the FA Cup by beating third-tier Oxford United 3-0 on Monday. Eddie Nketiah scored twice after Mohamed Elneny’s opener, with all of the league leader’s goals coming in the space...
Manchester United reach agreement with Besiktas over Wout Weghorst loan
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement to sign Wout Weghorst. They have a deal in principle to pay Besiktas about €3m (£2.7m) to end the striker’s loan early and take him from his parent club Burnley for the rest of the season. Besiktas will give final...
Manchester United v Charlton Athletic, Carabao Cup, Confirmed Lineups
Manchester United take on Charlton in the Carabao Cup.
Italy’s 2022 Box Office Clocks Less Than Half the Country’s Pre-Pandemic Figures
Italy’s box office grosses in 2022 totaled €306 million ($328,000) while the admissions tally was a measly 44.5 million admissions, which reps a 48% drop compared with the country’s average pre-pandemic intake between 2017 and 2019. On the positive side, the Italian 2022 box office result repped an 81% increase in grosses over 2021 when closures, mandatory Covid masks in cinemas, and other side effects of the pandemic prompted a massive plunge. But the country’s moviegoing mojo pales in comparison with France’s 152 million admissions in 2022, and also with the admissions tallies in Germany, 74 million, and Spain, 59 million,...
