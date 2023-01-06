Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
AP source: Carlos Correa agrees to $200M, 6-year contract with Minnesota Twins after deals collapse with Giants, Mets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — AP source: Carlos Correa agrees to $200M, 6-year contract with Minnesota Twins after deals collapse with Giants, Mets. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Former England and Lions back David Duckham dies aged 76
English rugby union has lost one of its most evocative names following the death of David Duckham at the age of 76. The blond-haired Duckham was among the most talented backs of his generation and will forever be remembered for his spectacular running in the famous 1973 fixture between the Barbarians and New Zealand in Cardiff.
WTOP
MLS, Apple TV announce first group of league pass announcers
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Twellman, Marcelo Balboa, Danielle Slaton and Liam McHugh will be the announcers for the first season of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the league and Apple announced Tuesday. MLS Season Pass will launch on Apple TV on Feb. 1 while the 2023 season...
Comments / 0