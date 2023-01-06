ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Have government managerial skills? It's a sellers' market on the Treasure Coast | Opinion

By Blake Fontenay, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago

The start of a new year is often viewed as a time of new beginnings. That's especially true for local governments along the Treasure Coast.

As we begin 2023, two cities and two counties in our region are searching for new managers or administrators to lead their organizations. The decisions made during those searches will set the tone for how those governments will operate not only this year, but potentially many years into the future.

At its meeting Monday, the Port St. Lucie City Council is expected to discuss its process for replacing City Manager Russ Blackburn , who plans to retire in February .

The council members could name an interim replacement and reach consensus on the steps that will be followed in searching for Blackburn's permanent successor. Or the council could just select a new permanent manager on the spot.

I'm hoping the council will choose the former option. Port St. Lucie is Florida's seventh largest city , which means there should be a large pool of well-qualified candidates interested in taking on the challenges involved in running a city government of its size.

Big shoes to fill Port St. Lucie City Manager Russ Blackburn to retire in February, ending 47-year career

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PN2He_0k5T46hq00

There may be a temptation to install former City Manager Greg Oravec or some other candidate who is already a "known quantity" to people living in the region. Former Florida Senate President Ken Pruitt , the man for whom Indian River State College's St. Lucie West campus is named , is another possibility who comes to mind.

I could fill this entire column, and probably several others, with the names of other people who have government experience and ties to the Treasure Coast.

And it may well be the best-qualified candidate for the job is someone already living in the city or at least close by. However, there's no way to know that for sure unless a national search for candidates is conducted .

If the city conducts a national search and someone local turns out to be the consensus choice, then so be it. But council members owe it to their constituents, the 200,000-plus people living in their community, to at least make the effort to evaluate candidates living outside the Treasure Coast.

The Indiantown Village Council is expected Thursday to discuss an interim replacement for Howard Brown, who abruptly resigned last month , just a few weeks after the council experienced significant turnover in the August elections .

An abrupt departure Indiantown Village Manager Howard Brown resigns; few details known about his departure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oIAgo_0k5T46hq00

Susan Owens, formerly the village's administrative services director, has been serving as acting manager since Brown's departure.

I believe Indiantown would also benefit from a national search for the permanent job, although the pool of candidates would likely be different from the one Port St. Lucie would attract. (More on that in a minute.)

Meanwhile, St. Lucie County is ahead of the two cities in its search for a replacement for County Administrator Howard Tipton , whose last day is Thursday. He starts a new job as town manager of Longboat Key at the end of the month.

Erick Gill , the county's communications director, said a search firm has already identified 27 top candidates for the job. The firm plans to narrow the list to a top five who will be invited for interviews with county commissioners and staff, possibly during the last week of this month.

While the search is ongoing, St. Lucie County Attorney Dan McIntyre will serve as Tipton's interim replacement, a post Gill said he has filled twice before during his career. McIntyre will not seek additional salary for assuming the additional duties, Gill said.

(Indian River County is also tasked with finding a replacement for County Administrator Jason Brown, who left his post for an accounting job with that county's Clerk of Court . I'll leave it to my colleague, Larry Reisman , to offer his thoughts on that search process as he sees fit.)

Another big loss St. Lucie County will launch national search for new administrator; Tipton to leave Jan. 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GzFwM_0k5T46hq00

All of which translates into a busy winter for those local governments in search of new leaders.

Should Port St. Lucie decide to conduct a national search, I would expect some of the same candidates who applied for the St. Lucie County job to submit their resumes with the city as well. That's not a problem. The pool of potential candidates should be large enough for both governments to make stellar hires.

Indiantown, by contrast, is a smaller community and it may not attract applicants with the same experience levels as Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County. Then again, you never know about that. Longboat Key , a community of about 7,600, is getting Tipton, a veteran administrator with 40 years of experience in Florida government.

If that's not an argument for casting a wide net in a search for new managers or administrators, I don't know what is.

Indiantown needs a manager, first and foremost, who can do what former President George H.W. Bush described as " the vision thing ." That is, someone who can unite the western Martin County community behind a common set of goals and plans for the future.

There are some in Indiantown who would like to see the community remain small and off the beaten path. There are others, it seems, who would like to plan for more aggressive growth as rising real estate costs and lack of developable land make other areas along the coast seem less attractive.

The next village manager needs to find the sweet spot between those competing visions, then devise strategies to help Indiantown get there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgZIC_0k5T46hq00

In Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County, the challenges center more on managing the growth that's already occurring.

In Port St. Lucie, for example, the new manager will be responsible for seeing plans for the City Center and Port District to completion. The new manager also may want to take a look at ambitious projects for the future, like the possibility of creating a municipal solid waste department to avoid another debacle like the one that resulted from the city's dealings with Waste Pro , a private garbage hauler.

St. Lucie County is dealing with a massive influx of new development, which at some point county officials may decide is more of a curse than a blessing. The new administrator there needs to figure out how to make the best use of Treasure Coast International Airport , which has fallen behind Vero Beach Regional Airport in terms of providing commercial passenger service. The Port of Fort Pierce , another St. Lucie County transportation amenity, also seems to have untapped potential.

Much work lies ahead for the people selected to fill these top administrative posts along the Treasure Coast.

New years bring the chance for fresh starts and opportunities to correct past flaws. But if the elected officials charged with handling these hires make bad choices, the consequences for their constituents will be a lot more dire than broken pledges to diet or make it to the gym a couple of times a week.

This column reflects the opinion of Blake Fontenay . Contact him via email at blake.fontenay@tcpalm.com or at 772-232-5424.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Have government managerial skills? It's a sellers' market on the Treasure Coast | Opinion

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronews.com

In Memory: Jan. 9

Joseph “Jody” Curtis Ross passed away at his home in Vero Beach, FL on January 1st, 2023, at 3:41a.m. at the age of 70 after a gallant fight against Alzheimer’s Disease. Jody was a humble man. He was simple in earthly ways but deep in his faith. He was quiet and thoughtful, but when he spoke it meant he had something important to say. His dry wit could brighten the darkest of days. He loved Jesus. He cherished his family. He bravely served his country. He lived the Golden Rule by treating people as he wanted to be treated and was sacrificial in his love for others.
VERO BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Out-of-region doctors, hospitals see success in Palm Beach County, plan more growth

Wall Street firms and finance companies aren’t the only businesses growing their presence in Palm Beach County. An increasing number of out-of-area medical providers are expanding their presence, too. These providers include Tampa General Hospital and NYU Langone, two providers that opened medical offices during the past six years and continue to add more...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southernboating.com

5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
FLORIDA STATE
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

The Archipelago of Sewalls Point Market Report January 2023

The Archipelago of Sewalls Point Market Report January 2023. For January 2023, no homes are available for purchase in the Archipelago of Sewalls Point in Stuart FL. There are also no Archipelago homes currently under contract. In the past 12 months, there has been 3 Archipelago of Sewalls Point sales....
STUART, FL
luxury-houses.net

On The Market for $5.2 Million, This 20-Acre Luxury Estate in Fort Pierce is The Perfect Home to Live and Entertain

4560 S 25th Street Home in Fort Pierce, Florida for Sale. 4560 S 25th Street, Fort Pierce, Florida, built on 20 acres in St Lucie County. The estate is being sold furnished and impact windows, gas powered appliance including the stove, dryers, pool heater, bbq grill, and both fireplaces. This Home in Fort Pierce offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4560 S 25th Street, please contact Chris Wilson (Phone: 561-414-6937) & Carlos Garcia (Phone: 305-303-9243) at Casabella Miami Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT PIERCE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: 'Drug test doctor' sentenced to 20 years for fraud, but he isn't going to prison just yet

The inside lining of Ken Daniels' sport jacket had pictures of his son, Jamie, who died of a fentanyl overdose in December 2016 while in a drug treatment program under the care of Delray Beach physician Michael Ligotti. Daniels wore the jacket to the Monday, Jan. 9, sentencing in U.S. District Court in Miami of Ligotti to 20 years in prison on an insurance health care fraud charge. John Pacenti/The Coastal Star.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Missing boater's body recovered in Lake Osborne

LAKE WORTH BEACH — The body of a Delray Beach man who went missing Saturday on Lake Osborne after the boat he was driving flipped several times was recovered Sunday by dive teams from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. An initial investigation found Roger...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
sflcn.com

2nd Annual BlackLuxe Picnic and Music Festival Hits Boca Raton

WEST PALM BEACH – Last February, Palm Beach County was privy to a fabulous event, The Blackluxe Picnic Festival (formerly Blackniq). Blackluxe Picnic Festival, which celebrates Black History Month and the excellence of the Black culture, saw roughly 1500 people travel from around the country to celebrate. With the...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

He worked at the Hard Rock. He helped people in recovery. Now his family wants justice in his death.

Barbara Lombardi described her brother N.John Lombardi as someone who was passionate about helping others. After a successful career in managing restaurants and in overseeing operations at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, N.John became a licensed counselor, devoting his time in recent years to working with private patients and clients at substance-abuse treatment centers throughout Palm Beach County. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV

The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SENTENCED: Delray Doctor To Federal Prison For Two Decades

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach doctor will spend 20 years in federal prison now that he has been sentenced for his role in what federal prosecutors call a “multi-year scheme to bill health care benefit programs for fraudulent tests and treatments […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach School Board To Ratify Holocaust Remembrance Day Proclamation

Agenda Item Set Years After Spanish River High Principal Removed For Casting Doubt On Holocaust Authenticity. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is set to ratify a proclamation setting January 27th as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The local honoring […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Kentucky Horse Racing Manager Arrested In Boynton Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man who says on social media that he is the “racing manager” for his wife’s stable in Kentucky is now facing DUI and Hit and Run charges in Boynton Beach. David Meah, of Burnt Mill Road in Lexington, […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy