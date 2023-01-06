Read full article on original website
Information released about New Year’s Eve pedestrian fatality in Waynesboro
Some information has been released and the investigation continues into the New Year’s Eve accident that claimed the life of a Waynesboro woman. On Jan. 9:Williamsport woman dies after struck by truck on U.S. 11. Edna Brady, 61, was crossing West Main Street from north to south in the...
Santander Bank to close 4 branches in central Pa.
Santander Bank is closing four branches in the region – one in Cumberland County, one in York County and two in Lancaster County. “Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online,” the bank said in a provided statement. “Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”
New playground equipment creates a buzz at Greencastle-Antrim Primary School
Greencastle-Antrim Primary School students are ready to head outside and enjoy the new playground equipment installed last week. The children spent the first week of 2023 burning off energy and getting exercise by using interlocking plastic pieces to build things in the pit in the school lobby and walking on the track.
Pa. State Police searching for missing 15-year-old from Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Chambersburg are searching for a missing 15-year-old. On Jan. 3, Feryi Sarate-Mancio was reported missing. She is described as weighing approximately 120 pounds. Sarate-Mancio was last seen on Dec. 24, 2022, in the 800 block of Limestone Drive, Guilford Township...
Family amusement center in Franklin County won't close after all
Cluggy's will play on, under new management. Brian and Melissa Bentzen will take over running the family amusement center in Chambersburg starting Feb. 1, according to a post on Cluggy's Facebook page. Cluggy's had been set to close on Jan. 29. Owners John and Mary McGough announced in early December...
Road Rage Suspect Sought By Camp Hill Police
A road rage incident happened on Friday, Jan. 6, the Camp Hill police say. The white, older model Hyundai Santa Fe SUV pictured was involved in a road rage incident that occurred in the 100 block of November Drive in Camp Hill around 4:40 p.m., according to a release by the department the following Monday.
Dispatched: State police communications operator in Perry County retires
Millerstown resident Sheila Anderson, a police communications operator at Pennsylvania State Police Troop H Newport, has seen 318 troopers and coworkers come and go over her 35 years of public service. On Jan. 6, Anderson retired. She was hired in 1988 by then station commander Lt. Stanley Krammes, who had...
Police in Cumberland County warn of dangerous dogs linked to 2 attacks
Newville Borough police are telling the public to be on the lookout for a pair of dogs that police believe have been involved in at least two recent attacks. Although the animals are to be quarantined by their owners pursuant to charges under Pennsylvania’s dog law, according to Newville police, officers are asking the public to contact them if the dogs are spotted loose.
Carlisle Pike in Adams County reopened after nearly 12-hour police incident
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Pike is back open in Adams County after a nearly 12-hour police incident. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an active police incident on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, Adams County, was closing part of the Carlisle Pike starting shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Marvin Eugene Carbaugh 1951~2023
Mr. Marvin Eugene Carbaugh, 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Preston E. and Martha R. (Reed) Carbaugh. Mr. Carbaugh attended Waynesboro area schools. He was employed by Hess Manufacturing for...
Cumberland County police chief resigns
Hampden Township’s police chief is stepping down after nearly nine years in the department’s top job. Steve Junkin’s last day will be Jan. 30. Police Lt. Richard Nulty will serve as acting chief while the township searches for a successor. The township began advertising for the position on Friday.
Dauphin County caregiver allegedly left patient in cold vehicle for an hour
MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A paid caregiver in Dauphin County was charged after allegedly leaving a care-dependent person in a vehicle for approximately an hour. According to Middletown Borough Police, on January 7 officers responded to the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive for an abuse/neglect call. Inside a non-running vehicle, police found an unattended non-verbal man wearing a t-shirt and pants in a wheelchair.
Insurance Salesman Uses Baseball Bat In Beatdown: Police
An insurance salesman in Cumberland County has been after he beat a neighbor and their vehicle with a baseball bat on Jan. 6., authorities say. The Upper Allen police were called to the home of 27-year-old Judson Parker Masland who was involved in a fight outside his residence on the 300 block of Melbourne Lane, Mechanicsburg. at around 8 p.m.
Police respond to multiple overdoses at Bedford County Sheetz
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Police were on scene at the Sheetz at the Bedford Interchange Sunday morning after receiving a call reporting multiple overdoses. A Sheetz employee said they made the 911 call at around 11:20 this morning to report that four people had overdosed on the property. According...
Fire damages portion of home, garage in York County
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a portion of a home in Manchester Township, York County during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Hepplewhite Drive for a residential fire alarm. When units arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage and upgraded the call to a structure fire.
Overdoses At Bedford Turnpike Interchange Sheetz
Police were on scene at the Sheetz at the Bedford Interchange Sunday morning after receiving a call reporting multiple overdoses. A Sheetz employee said they made the 911 call at around 11:20 this morning to report that four people had overdosed on the property. According to emergency officials, several ambulances...
Mechanicsburg man arrested for allegedly using baseball bat to hit victim and shatter car window
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is facing aggravated assault charges following a violent argument. Judson P. Masland, 27, from Mechanicsburg has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief, according to the Upper Allen Township Police Department. According to an affidavit, officers responded...
I-81/581 ramp reopened after tractor-trailer crash
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The ramp from I-81 south to Route 581 in Hampden Township, Cumberland County, was closed for about four hours on Friday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say the tractor-trailer, which was carrying turkeys, overturned on the ramp at exit 59, closing it down. […]
