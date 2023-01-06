Read full article on original website
Wout Weghorst hints Man Utd move is nearing with cryptic goal celebration
Manchester United transfer target Wout Weghorst has stoked the flames that a move to Old Trafford is imminent by appearing to wave goodbye to Besiktas fans.
Man Utd Wages Offer to Paulo Dybala Revealed as Negotiations Over Personal Terms Begin
Manchester United and Paulo Dybala open negotiations over personal terms and wages after Juventus accepted deal for Romelu Lukaku exchange.
Oxford vs Arsenal - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Here's everything you need to know ahead of FA Cup clash between Oxford and Arsenal.
Gio Queiroz returns to Arsenal following Everton loan spell
Gio Queiroz has returned to parent club Arsenal, cutting short her season-long loan at Everton.
Tottenham ask Brighton about Leandro Trossard availability
Tottenham are keeping tabs on Leandro Trossard's situation at Brighton ahead of a potential move for the winger, 90min understands.
2022/23 FA Cup fourth round draw - confirmed fixtures
The confirmed fixtures from the fourth round draw of the 2022/23 FA Cup.
Lisandro Martinez braced for fight to recover Man Utd starting spot
Lisandro Martinez discusses winning back his Man Utd place after not starting since returning from World Cup.
Tottenham 3-1 Inter: Revisiting Gareth Bale's breakout Champions League night
Player ratings, match report and a deep-dive into Gareth Bale's breakout game for Tottenham against Inter in the Champions League.
Why Brentford signed Romeo Beckham on loan from Inter Miami
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has admitted Romeo Beckham is an 'interesting' and 'promising' player following his surprise loan move to the Bees. The 20-year-old, son of Manchester United and England legend David Beckham, joined the Bees on loan until the end of the season from Inter Miami's youth affiliate side. He was previously on the books at Arsenal's academy.
Transfer rumours: Ten Hag wants Kane at Man Utd; Arsenal open Hazard talks
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Man Utd's interest in Harry Kane, Arsenal chasing Eden Hazard, Wout Weghorst, Mykhaylo Mudryk and more.
Chelsea agree terms of Joao Felix loan with Atletico Madrid
Chelsea have agreed the terms of a deal to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.
De Zerbi lays down the law by leaving transfer target Trossard in the cold
Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi has dropped Leandro Trossard, saying the Belgian needs to start giving 100% amid transfer interest from Chelsea and Newcastle.
Erik ten Hag jokingly asks for 'pennies' to sign Kylian Mbappe & Jude Bellingham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been filmed signing autographs for children and facing questions from them regarding the possible signings of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.
West Ham hold talks over Youssef En-Nesyri and Terem Moffi
West Ham hold talks with Sevilla over forward Youssef En-Nesyri and are offered the chance to sign Lorient's Terem Moffi.
Pep Guardiola explains how 'fantastic' Riyad Mahrez turned season around
Man City boss Pep Guardiola is happy to have Riyad Mahrez back to something like his best after his fitness problems earlier this season.
Man City 4-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Citizens embarrass Premier League rivals
Who impressed and who did not as Man City delivered a 4-0 FA Cup hammering to Chelsea.
Daniel Sturridge in Talks Over Trabzonspor Move as Search for New Club Continues
Daniel Sturridge is in talks with Turkish side Trabzonspor over a possible move, but there are plenty of interested Premier League sides as well
Besiktas reveal truth behind Wout Weghorst exit clause claims
Besiktas have responded to claims of an exit clause in Wout Weghorst's loan contract amid interest from Man Utd.
Raheem Sterling sent for further checks on hamstring injury
Raheem Sterling has undergone a second scan on his hamstring injury.
Liverpool 2-2 Wolves: Player ratings as Hwang equaliser forces replay
Match report & player ratings from Liverpool 2-2 Wolves in the FA Cup.
