Providence, RI

Police: Man shot inside Providence apartment

By Melanie DaSilva, Sarah Doiron
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot inside his Providence apartment building Thursday night.

Officers rushed to Reservoir Avenue where the victim, identified by police as a 22-year-old man, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police said the victim told the officers he had heard loud banging in the basement apartment.

When he went to go investigate, police said the victim discovered several masked men.

Police said one of the men shot the victim before running out of the building.

The victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to survive.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

